High school roundup for March 22, 2023: Bethel Park beats Canon-McMillan in pitchers’ duel

By:

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park pitcher Evan Holewinski delivers against Selinsgrove during the 2022 PIAA Class 5A state championship game.

Evan Holewinski and Sebastian Schein combined on an eight-inning, two-hit shutout to lead Bethel Park to a 1-0 victory over Canon-McMillan in nonsection baseball Wednesday.

Holewinski went five innings and Schein pitched three innings of hitless relief for the Black Hawks (1-0). Jason Nuttridge had two hits and scored the game’s lone run. Austyn Winkelblech pitched seven scoreless innings for Canon-McMillan (0-1).

Apollo-Ridge 11, Leechburg 6 – Logan Bianco and Cooper Gourley doubled and drove in three runs each and Brandon Butler hit a two-run homer to help Apollo-Ridge (1-1) top Leechburg (1-1) in nonsection play. Chase Henry and Owen McDermott hit a pair of doubles for the Blue Devils. McDermott had three RBIs.

Bentworth 7, West Greene 1 – Winning pitcher Sam Wade doubled, drove in two runs and struck out 11 to lead Bentworth (2-0) to a nonsection win. Nate Coski also doubled for the Bearcats. Kaden Shields singled, doubled and drove in a run for West Greene (0-1).

Beth-Center 24, Clairton 0 – Alton Carrigan went 2 for 2 with a double and Ethan Varesko went 2 for 2 with a triple for Beth-Center (1-1) in a nonsection win over Clairton (0-1).

Burgettstown 11, Fort Cherry 7 – Andrew Bredel went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs, and James Leuice doubled to lead Burgettstown (1-0) to a nonsection win. Blake Sweder doubled for Fort Cherry (1-1).

Burrell 4, Kiski Area 3 – Mike McKay singled twice, doubled and had three RBIs to lead Burrell (1-1) past Kiski Area (0-1) in nonsection play. Dom Dinnino singled twice for the Cavaliers.

Carmichaels 4, Albert Gallatin 1 – Patrick Holaren gave up one run in five innings and Aydan Adamson pitched two innings of scoreless relief to lead Carmichaels (1-0) to a nonsection win over Albert Galaltin (0-1).

Charleroi 5, Ringgold 4 – Ben Shields went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and Ethan Hadsell doubled to lead Charleroi (2-0) past Ringgold (1-2) in a nonsection win. Ashton Ray hit two doubles for the Rams.

Chartiers-Houston 9, Brownsville 0 – Keegan Kosek threw a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out six, and Ryan Opfer drove in three runs to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-0) past Brownsville (0-1) in nonsection play. Paul Williamson, Nico Filosi and Nathan Christy each had two hits and an RBI for the Bucs. Derek Tarpley doubled for the Falcons.

Chartiers Valley 3, Peters Township 1 – Charlie Caputo, Brendan Cruz and Justin Ferrari each doubled for Chartiers Valley (1-0) in a nonsection win over Peters Township (1-1). Joseph Vanzin was the winning pitcher, striking out 10.

Deer Lakes 9, Knoch 8 – Anthony Smith had three hits including a double, plated three runs and was the winning pitcher for Deer Lakes (1-0) in a nonsection win. Ryan Cochran doubled and had two RBIs for the Lancers. Logan Cypher singled twice and had three RBIs for Knoch (0-2).

Gateway 10, Hampton 1 – Taili Thompson went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Gateway (1-0) to a nonsection win. Ahmad Harris doubled and drove in three runs and Brandon Bell doubled twice. Anthony Bucci and Braxton Eastly doubled for Hampton (1-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Southmoreland 0 – Ethan Brody hurled a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts and only one walk as Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1) earned a nonsection win over Southmoreland (0-1). Brody, Grant Miller, Ben Tropeano and Brody Bothell doubled for the Centurions.

Jefferson-Morgan 8, Trinity Christian 7 – John Woodward went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Jaymison Robinson scored the winning run on a walk-off walk to lead Jefferson-Morgan (1-1) to a nonsection win over Trinity Christian.

Mars 13, Highlands 4 – Charles Bickel doubled, drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher for Mars (2-0) in a nonsection win. Owen Smith added a pair of singles and RBIs for the Fightin’ Planets. Luke Bombalski homered and drove in a pair for Highlands (0-2).

Mohawk 10, Hopewell 8 – Jay Wrona doubled, tripled and had three RBIs for Mohawk (2-0) in a nonsection win. Stephan Slate doubled for Hopewell (1-1).

Moon 6, Butler 2 – Jacob Despot doubled and Nate Barr and Will Marasco each had two hits and an RBI to lead Moon (1-0) to a nonsection win over Butler (1-1).

Mt. Pleasant 3, Virginia Episcopal 1 – Lane Golkosky singled, doubled and drove in a run and winning pitcher Luke Nicotera also had an RBI as Mt. Pleasant (1-1) split a pair of games in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Vikings also lost 14-6 to Putnam Science Prep. Cole Chatfield doubled in the loss.

Penn-Trafford 12, Steel Valley 4 – Brandon Stone singled and tripled and Brody Hoffman had three RBIs as Penn-Trafford (2-0) beat Steel Valley (0-1). Dylan Grabowski tripled for the Warriors.

Pine-Richland 6, Plum 3 – Owen Henne had a solo home run and Tommy Zimmerman doubled twice for Pine-Richland (3-0) in a nonsection victory. Jack Anderson, Logan Kemmerer, Dom Beyer and Carson Svidron had two hits each for Plum (0-1).

Serra Catholic 11, California 7 – Ethan Coddington went 3 for 4 with two doubles and Jake Holmes and Michael Schanck each doubled to lead Serra Catholic (3-1) to a nonsection win. Caden Monticelli doubled for California (0-2).

South Side 26, Cornell 0 – Alex Arrigo went 3 for 4 with a grand slam and five RBIs, Luke McCoy hit two home runs and had five RBIs, and Carter Wilson homered and had four RBIs for South Side (1-0) in a nonsection win over Cornell (0-1).

Valley 9, Greensburg Salem 5 – Dante Taliani went 4 for 4 as Valley (2-0) earned a nonsection win. Wesley Schrock and Tyler Danko drove in two runs each for the Vikings. Grant Smith went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Greensburg Salem (1-1).

Softball

Apollo-Ridge 10, Leechburg 0 – Madison Butler went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Camdyn Kowalczyk, Cassidy Ryan and Jocelyn Snyder hit a double and drove in a run for Apollo-Ridge (1-1) in a nonsection win over Leechburg (0-2).

Armstrong 8, Indiana 1 – Jenna Clontz hit a triple and home run and Emma Paul went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Armstrong (1-1) to a nonsection win over Indiana (0-1). Madison Baker struck out 10 for the Riverhawks.

Avella 7, Washington 4 – Katie Dryer hit two singles for Avella (1-0) in a nonsection win over Washington (0-1). Sierra Johnson homered for the Prexies.

Beaver 6, OLSH 5 – Jaedyn Brown had a triple and three RBIs and Grace Thompson, Sami Springman and Aubrey Bumblis doubled to lead Beaver (1-1) past OLSH (1-1) in a nonsection win. Morgan O’Brien, Leann Walzer, Juliet Vybiral and Justena Giles doubled for the Chargers.

Belle Vernon 4, Waynesburg 3 – Lauren VanDivner drove in two runs with a double and Olivia Kolowitz was the winning pitcher, striking out 10, to lead Belle Vernon (2-0) past Waynesburg (1-1) in a nonsection game. Riley Reese went 4 for 4 and Hannah Wood hit two doubles for the Raiders.

Brashear 8, Brentwood 6 – Lara Bongiorni went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs, and Madison Egenlauf tripled to lead Brashear (1-0) past Brentwood (0-1) in a nonsection win. Mia March drove in two runs for the Spartans.

Burgettstown 7, Freedom 3 – Payton Gratchen hit a double and home run and Peyton Mermon hit a double to lead Burgettstown (1-0) past Freedom (1-1) in a nonsection game. Emilee Waggoner went 3 for 3 with a double and Hayden Baucan hit a triple for the Bulldogs.

Carmichaels 3, McGuffey 0 – Ashton Batis hit two singles and had two RBIs and Kaitlyn Waggett singled and drove in a run to lead Carmichaels (3-0) to a nonsection win. Katelyn Henderson hit a double for McGuffey (1-1).

Charleroi 5, Frazier 2 – Sofia Celaschi was the winning pitcher, striking out 13, to lead Charleroi (2-0) past Frazier (0-1) in a nonsection game. Jensyn Hartman and Maria Felsher each doubled for the Commodores.

Chartiers Valley 17, South Fayette 11 – Madison Crump went 5 for 6 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, and Kenz Maga went 3 for 3 with a double and triple to lead Chartiers Valley (2-1) in a nonsection win. Julia Munkittrick had a double and three RBIs and Cam Valentino tripled for South Fayette (1-2). Zoe Mangan, Marta Gualazi and Taylor Walsh each tripled for the Colts.

Fox Chapel 8, Butler 7 – Hunter Taylor doubled and drove in two runs and Caitie Troutman doubled to lead Fox Chapel (1-1) to a nonsection win. Kelsey Ogin drove in two runs for Butler (0-2).

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Derry 3 – Emma Henry doubled, tripled and had four RBIs and Madison Keller hit a home run to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (1-0) to a nonsection win. Sophia Doherty hit a double for Derry (0-2).

Greensburg Salem 6, Valley 2 – Mia Peticca homered and drove in three runs and Gionnah Ruffner doubled to lead Greensburg Salem (2-0) to a nonsection win. Leah Taliani hit two doubles for Valley (1-1).

Hampton 10, Knoch 2 – Addy Maguire hit a home run and Charlotte Lomb and Mackenzie Reese each doubled for Hampton (2-0) in a nonsection win. Brynne Smith hit a double for Knoch (0-2).

Hempfield 8, Franklin Regional 0 – Riley Miller went 3 for 3 with a home run and was the winning pitcher, throwing a three-hit shutout, for Hempfield (2-0) in a nonsection game against Franklin Regional (0-1). Peyton Heisler and Claire Mitchell doubled for the Spartans.

Hopewell 15, Ambridge 0 – Mya Parish threw a three-inning no-hitter and Madelyn Archer drove in four runs for Hopewell (1-0) in a nonsection win over Ambridge (0-1).

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Beth-Center 0 – Kayla Larkin was the winning pitcher, striking out eight, for Jefferson-Morgan (1-1) in a nonsection game against Beth-Center (0-2). KJ McDaniel doubled for the Bulldogs.

Kiski Area 1, Burrell 0 – In a pitchers’ duel, Isabella Delia tripled in the only run of the game and Hannah Simpson was the winning pitcher, striking out nine, for Kiski Area (1-0) in a nonsection matchup. Katie Armstrong struck out 15 for Burrell (0-1).

Latrobe 9, Mt. Pleasant 1 – Kayla Williams doubled, homered twice, drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher, striking out 13, to lead Latrobe (3-0) past Mt. Pleasant (1-2) in a nonsection game. Lauren Weatherton drove in three runs for the Wildcats.

McKeesport 15, Gateway 0 – Aubrie Mackowiak doubled, tripled and drove in four runs and Madison Miller hit two doubles and had three RBIs for McKeesport (1-0) in a nonsection win over Gateway (0-2). Jessica Miller went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Norwin 12, Penn-Trafford 1 – Alyssa McCormick hit a grand slam and was the winning pitcher for Norwin (2-1) in a nonsection win. Jaedyn Michalski and Isabella Deering each hit a home run for the Knights. Lex Forsythe went 2 for 2 with a triple for Penn-Trafford (0-2).

Penn Hills 18, Woodland Hills 3 – London Irish went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Maura Wade doubled and drove in two runs to lead Penn Hills (2-0) to a nonsection win over Woodland Hills (0-1).

Peters Township 9, Baldwin 8 – Makenzie Morgan hit a walk-off single for Peters Township (1-0) in a nonsection win. Sami Bewick went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs and Skylar Lemansky went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and two RBIs for the Indians. Kaylee Smolko hit a double and a triple and Gabby Jaquay doubled for Baldwin (0-2).

Plum 11, Seton LaSalle 1 – Liana Yusko hit a home run, Kendall James and Riley Stephans doubled and Makenzie Lang drove in three runs on two hits to lead Plum (1-0) to a nonsection win over Seton LaSalle (0-1).

Riverside 20, Cornell 0 – Sam Rosenberger threw a three-inning perfect game, striking out all nine batters she faced, to lead Riverside (1-0) to a nonsection win over Cornell (0-1). Rosenberger and Madison Fryer each doubled and drove in a run.

Steel Valley 16, Bishop Canevin 1 – Kendall McConnell went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Isabella Ruston hit two singles for Steel Valley (1-1) in a nonsection win. Amina Elliot went 2 for 2 for Bishop Canevin (0-1).

Thomas Jefferson 11, Moon 5 – Adalina Bracco hit two home runs and Kendall Pielin was the winning pitcher, striking out 14, for Thomas Jefferson (2-0) in a nonsection game. Ava Karpa homered and Cami Chambers doubled for Moon (0-1).

Union 10, Shenango 4 – Winning pitcher Piper Jendrysik singled, tripled and drove in three runs to lead Union (1-0) to a nonsection win. Ella Casalandra tripled and drove in a pair and Tori May and Olivia Williams singled and doubled. Brianna Aluisa doubled for Shenango (0-1).

Western Beaver 13, New Brighton 1 – Izzie Lefebvre went 2 for 3 with two triples and a home run and Lucy Tonkowski hit a two-run homer for Western Beaver (2-0) in a nonsection win. Jenna Alaksin hit a triple for New Brighton (0-1). Emma Boacki had a triple and three RBIs and Kaitlyn Zele doubled and had three RBIs for the Golden Beavers.

Girls lacrosse

Canon-McMillan 17, Seton La Salle 3 – Haylee Phenneger scored five goals and Meghan Torpey and Brigid Torpey had four apiece to power Canon-McMillan in a nonsection matchup.

Peters Township 14, Penn-Trafford 5 – Lani Filoon scored four goals and Grace Kail had three goals and two assists to lead Peters Township to a nonsection win.

Boys volleyball

Latrobe 3, Butler 0 – Tyler Nelson had 12 kills and five blocks, Sam Kiesel added nine kills, Eric Bisignani had eight kills and Josh Havrilla recorded 19 assists and 12 digs in a nonsection win for Latrobe (1-0).