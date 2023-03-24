High school roundup for March 23, 2023: Washington gets past Jeannette

Thursday, March 23, 2023 | 11:59 PM

Metro Creative

Michael Shallcross singled and tripled and Kaden Partozoti tripled and drove in a pair to lead Washington to a 7-3 nonsection baseball victory over Jeannette on a rainy Thursday.

Caleb Patton also tripled and Braden Dombrowski had two hits for the Little Prexies (2-1). Brayden Luttner singled, tripled and drove in a run for Jeannette (0-2).

Indiana 10, DuBois Central Catholic 7 – Nick Love went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run and Indiana (1-1) scored seven runs in the top of the eighth in a nonsection win. Charlie Manzi homered and Gavin Homer went 3 for 3 with a double for Indiana. Brayden Fox doubled twice for DuBois Central Catholic.

Mt. Pleasant 16, Elkins (WV) 5 — Levi Hixson hit and inside-the-park home run and winning pitcher Cole Chatfield went 2 for 2 with a double to lead Mt. Pleasant in Myrtle Beach. Jacob Kitz and Brayden Caletri also doubled for the Vikings (2-1). Ethan Humphrey homered for Elkins.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Seton LaSalle 1 – Owen Ostrowski had 20 kills and Luke Bockius added nine kills, nine digs and six aces to lead Canon-McMillan to a nonsection win. William O’Bryan had 19 assists.

Derry 3, West Shamokin 0 – Ethan Frye had 10 kills and Mason Beeman and Cam McNichol recorded nine kills and two blocks each to lead Derry (2-0) to a nonsection win. Noah Berkhimer added 39 assists and McNichol and Johnathan Shumaker each had 10 digs.

Hempfield 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0 – Owen Kelley had 11 kills and Josh Reilly added 10 to lead Hempfield to a nonsection win.