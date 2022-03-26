High school roundup for March 25, 2022: Baldwin’s Ingold no-hits Penn Hills in opener

Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 12:08 AM

Zach Ingold threw a complete-game no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one, as Baldwin opened its season with a 9-0 nonsection baseball victory over Penn Hills on Friday. Liam Utendorf went 2 for 3 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBIs for the Highlanders.

Ambridge 5, Obama Academy 2 – Brandon Streb singled, doubled and drove in a run to lead Ambridge (1-0) past Obama Academy (0-1) in a nonsection game. Caison Holland and Grant Urodich had a base hit and an an RBI for the Bridgers.

Avonworth 7, North Catholic 6 – Jordan Kolenda had three hits and pitched 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief to help Avonworth (1-0) take down North Catholic (0-1) in eight innings. Mason Monroe had a double and an RBI for the Antelopes. Blake Primrose and Tommy Koroly had two hits each for the Trojans and Josef Safar hit an RBI double.

Bethel Park 6, Canon McMillan 2 – Cody Geddes and Ray Altmeyer had a double each for Bethel Park (1-0) in a nonsection win over Canon-McMillan (0-1). Evan Holwinski was the winning pitcher allowing two runs over four innings. Ryan Walsh pitched three scoreless frames to earn a save. Andrew Kocan doubled for the Big Macs.

Blackhawk 6, Hempfield 4 – Josh Reed struck out seven to earn the win and hit a double while Louis Sebastian hit a home run and had five RBIs to lead Blackhawk (1-0) to a nonsection victory over Hempfield (0-1). Anthony Malagise smacked a home run and Josh Reed hit a double for the Cougars. Carson Shuglie hit two doubles for the Spartans.

Carmichaels 14, Brownsville 2 – Drake Long went 4 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs and got the win, Christopher Barrish was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Trenton Carter had two hits and three RBIs to lead Carmichaels (1-0) to a nonsection win over Brownsville (0-1). Derrick Tarpley had two hits for the Falcons.

Charleroi 3, Frazier 0 – Nico Rongus hit a double, Ben Shields knocked in a run and Kaden Woods struck out seven to earn the shutout win for Charleroi (1-0) against Frazier (0-1) in nonsection play. Daniel Olbrys and Tyler Monack each had a hit for the Commodores.

Deer Lakes 7, Chartiers-Houston 2 – Justin Brannagan singled, doubled, had an RBI and was the winning pitcher for Deer Lakes (1-0) in a win over Chartiers-Houston in Myrtle Beach. Jake Thimons and Bryce Robson singled twice each. Thimons had three RBIs and Robson drove in a run. Ryan Parise and Matt Rieger singled twice and had an RBI each for the Bucs.

Greensburg Salem 12, Ligonier Valley 1 – Ethan Heese singled three times and Hayden Teska tripled to help Greensburg Salem (1-0) top Ligonier Valley (0-1) in six innings in a nonsection game.

Leechburg 9, Derry 5 – Owen McDermott, Jake Cummings and Braiden Turiak each knocked in two runs and Chase Henry earned the win as Leechburg (1-0) beat Derry (0-1) in a nonsection game. Nick Thomas, Roman Fridley and Ryan Hood doubled for the Trojans.

McKeesport 1, East Allegheny 0 – McKeesport (1-0) scored the winning run after interference was called during a rundown between third base and home plate in the bottom of the ninth in an extra-inning nonsection win. Dustin Strom pitched eight innings, allowing two hits, and had eight strikeouts in a no-decision for McKeesport. Richard Heyz pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win. Nate Holmes struck out a dozen over 5⅔ scoreless innings for East Allegheny (0-1) in a no-decision.

Moon 12, Central Valley 3 – Marco Vesce went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and Caleb Jones doubled and drove in three runs for Moon (1-0) in a nonsection win over Central Valley (0-1).

Mt. Pleasant 7, Burrell 6 – Rege Sofranko pitched five innings, allowing two runs and striking out three, while Aaron Alakson hit a double and a triple as Mt. Pleasant (1-0) beat Burrell (0-1) in nonsection play. Brady Stone and Joe Druga each had two hits and Tristan Kenzavich hit a triple for the Bucs.

North Hills 8, Burgettstown 0 – Dylan Barnes went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and an RBI to help North Hills (1-0) earn a nonsection victory. Zach Kuhn singled, tripled and drove in four runs for the Indians. Brodie Kuzior doubled for Burgettstown (0-1).

Peters Township 16, Brashear 1 – Sam Miller was 4 for 4 with a double, a grand slam and seven RBIs and earned the win as Peters (1-0) beat Brashear (0-1) in a nonsection contest. Jack Kail had a triple and knocked in two runs and Joe Bedillion added a double for Peters. Matthew Sanders had a hit and knocked in the lone run for Brashear.

Riverside 14, Beaver Falls 1 – Gavin Mitchell doubled and drove in three runs to help Riverside (1-0) earn a nonsection win. Bo Fornataro singled, doubled and had a pair of RBIs and Darren McDade doubled and plated a pair of runs for the Panthers. Jaren Brickner singled twice and had an RBI for Beaver Falls (0-1).

Seneca Valley 12, Fox Chapel 8 – Brock White hit a double and a triple and knocked in three runs, Luke Anderton hit a double and had two RBIs, and Nate Malak hit two doubles as Seneca Valley (1-0) topped Fox Chapel (0-1) in a nonsection game. Rooney McManus and Eno Rotunno each had a double and two RBIs for the Foxes.

Southmoreland 11, Monessen 0 – Winning pitcher Anthony Govern struck out eight in three innings and Ty Keffer worked four innings, fanning seven, to earn the save as Southmoreland (1-0) shut out Monessen (0-1) in nonsection action.

South Side 11, Cornell 1 – Aaron Mzyk had three hits and three runs scored while Tristan Shuman had a trio of RBIs on two hits, including a first-inning double off the fence, to help South Side (1-0) dispatch Cornell (0-1) in five innings. Joshua Mozuch doubled for Cornell.

Springdale 15, Summit Academy 0 – Emmett Jaronski threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out eight, to lead Springdale (1-0) to a nonsection win over Summit Academy (0-1). Noah Robbins doubled and drove in a pair for the Dynamos.

Steel Valley 14, Washington 4 – Michael Twigg was 1 for 1 with a double and earned the win as Steel Valley (1-0) beat Washington (0-1) in nonsection play. Logan Thomas and Roman Donis each hit a triple and Elijah Brugos was 3 for 3 for the Ironmen. Michael Shallcross hit a triple for the Prexies.

Thomas Jefferson 11, Highlands 7 – Thomas Jefferson (1-0) plated nine runs in the fourth inning on its way to a win over Highlands (0-1) in Myrtle Beach. Tanner Nulph had an RBI double, Seth Helgert reached base five times and Luke Bombalski tripled for the Golden Rams.

West Allegheny 7, Upper St. Clair 5 – Joe Pustover had two hits and an RBI, Gavin Miller hit a double, and Colin Marinpeto knocked in two runs on a triple to lead West Allegheny (1-0) to a nonsection win over Upper St. Clair (0-1). Charlie Eberle went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Brandon Liokateas had a triple for the Panthers.

West Mifflin 3, Titusville 0 – Pierson Buck threw five scoreless innings to lead West Mifflin (1-0) past Titusville in Vero Beach, Fla. Jake Walker had a triple and an RBI and Eric Link doubled and drove in a run. Devin Kleinhans and Corey Kuszaj each had two hits.

Yough 16, Jeannette 5 – Jack Sampson and Carson Pasinski each hit a triple and Jacob Parquette had three hits to lead Yough (1-0) past Jeannette (0-1) in nonsection play. Gavin Holemeyer had a double for the Jayhawks. Allen Novacek got the win for the Cougars.

Softball

Apollo-Ridge 17, Derry 10 – Apollo-Ridge (1-0) belted a dozen hits and scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for a nonsection win. Izzy DePalma led Derry (0-1) with three hits and a sac fly.

Armstrong 21, Freeport 11 – Isabella Atherton, Cassidy Adams, Jessica Pugh and Shelby Cloak homered to lead Armstrong to a nonsection win. The River Hawks (1-0) scored nine times in the bottom of the sixth inning to invoke the mercy rule. Natalie King blasted two homers, including a grand slam, for Freeport (0-1). Sydney Selker had three hits including a double and Jenna Selker homered for the Yellowjackets.

Avonworth 15, Monroe (Wisc.) 0 – Sydney Savatt and Layne Shinsky notched three hits each to pace Avonworth (2-0) in a five-inning win in Myrtle Beach. Shinksy had three RBIs. Meghan Fissore pitched five scoreless innings and had three strikeouts.

Avonworth 10, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 – Savatt, Shinksy and Fissore had two hits each to help Avonworth (2-0) top Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1) in five innings in Myrtle Beach. Alivia Lantzy had nine strikeouts over five innings in the circle for the Antelopes.

Belle Vernon 13, Greensburg Salem 13 – Belle Vernon (0-0-1) and Greensburg Salem (0-0-1) played to a tie after the game was called after five innings due to inclement weather. Kaidence Thomas had three hits and two RBIs for the Golden Lions and Gionnah Ruffner tripled, homered and had three RBIs.

Burgettstown 5, Upper St. Clair 4 – Aubrey Krivak tripled and drove in a run and Layla Sherman and Gracyn Murray had two RBIS apiece to lead Burgettstown (1-0) to a nonsection win. Winning pitcher Julia Jastzebski fanned 12. Ava Pries tripled and homered and Emma Redlinger tripled for Upper St. Clair (0-1).

Carmichaels 15, Monessen 0 – Allie Miller threw a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and Grace Plavi hit a three-run homer to lead Carmichaels (1-0) to a nonsection win over Monessen (0-1). Ali Jacobs singled and doubled and Grace Brown had two hits for Carmichaels.

Chartiers-Houston 4, South Allegheny 2 – Bella Hess doubled twice and Meadow Ferri was the winning pitcher for Chartiers-Houston (1-0) in a victory over South Allegheny (0-1) in nonsection play.

Chartiers Valley 16, West Mifflin 6 – Gianna Welsh finished 3 for 4 with a double, home run and had four RBIs for Chartiers Valley (1-0) in a five-inning win over West Mifflin (0-1). Taylor Walsh and Madison Crump added three hits each for the Colts and Marie Kinchington belted a two-run homer.

Chippewa 11, South Fayette 1 – Stephanie Binek went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI as South Fayette (0-1) lost to Chippewa in nonsection play.

Ellwood City 17, New Brighton 1 – Julia Nardone stuck out eight in the circle and was 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs to lead Ellwood City (1-0) to a nonsection win. Kyla Servick went 5 for 5 with a triple and four RBIs. Paige Wearing had three hits including a double and an RBI and Ellie Kalantzis hit a triple and recorded an RBI for the Wolverines. Taylor Watson had a hit and an RBI for New Brighton (0-1).

Franklin Regional 11, Nutley (NJ) 10 – Madison Nguyen hit a grand slam and had five RBIs to lead Franklin Regional (1-0) to a win over Nutley. Erin Hanes had a double and knocked in two runs, Tait Ramchandran had three hits and Alisa Kane picked up the win for the Panthers.

Franklin Regional 10, Passaic (NJ) 0 – Toryn Fulton went 3 for 3 with two homers and Ciara Camacho was 3 for 3 with a double and home run for Franklin Regional (2-0) in a nonsection win. Sydney Jackson had two hits and four RBIs. Carli Ramachandran threw a four-inning one-hitter.

Fox Chapel 20, Plum 7 – Mackenzie Borkovich went 5 for 5 with two home runs and four RBIs while striking out 14 in the circle to lead Fox Chapel (1-0) to a nonsection win. Hunter Taylor hit a home run and had four RBIs while Riley Culleiton, Amelia Herzer and Alina Stiger all had three RBIs apiece for the Foxes. Danielle Pici was 2 for 3 with a double and home run and four RBIs and Makenzie Lang had a homer and 2 RBIs for Plum (0-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Deer Lakes 2 – Emma Henry went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1) past Deer Lakes (0-1) in a nonsection game. Isabella Marquez singled twice and had an RBI for the Centurions. Maddie Kee singled and drove in a run for the Lancers.

Hempfield 9, Connellsville 8 – Maggie Howard was 4 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Peyton Heisler was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored as Hempfield (1-0) beat Connellsville (0-1) in coach Tina Madison’s debut. Riley Miller started for the Spartans, giving up three earned runs and striking out four in 2⅔ innings. Hannah Uhrenek gave up four runs and struck out four in 4⅔ innings of relief to earn the win. Iris Burd struck out seven in a complete game for the Falcons (0-1).

North Allegheny 20, Baldwin 3 – Alaina Whipkey and Sadie Kelly each hit a grand slam while winning pitcher Anne Melle and Catilin Logan hit a double each as North Allegheny (1-0) defeated Baldwin (0-1) in five innings. Anna Schumacher and Kaylee Smolko each hit a double and knocked in a run for the Highlanders. Annalyn Isaacs recorded three hits and three RBIs for North Allegheny.

Penn-Trafford 5, Mt. Pleasant 3 – Kylee Piconi doubled, homered and had two RBIs for Penn-Trafford (1-0) in a nonsection win over Mt. Pleasant (0-1). Cameron Ponko and Kaitlyn Schlagel had a double each for the Warriors and Mia Smith was the winning pitcher with 13 strikeouts. Addison Reese, Sophia Smithnosky and Abby Swank doubled for the Vikings.

Peters Township 16, Keystone Oaks 12 – Sami Bewick was 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs, Amber Wilkes also went deep, and Elena Tylka earned the win as Peters Township (1-0) beat Keystone Oaks (0-1) in a high-scoring nonsection affair.

Ringgold 15, California 4 – Winning pitcher Dani Vecchio went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Ringgold (1-0) to a nonsection win in five innings. Karlie Russell singled, doubled and scored three runs. Amy Peterson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Kendall Griffin went 2 for 2 for California (0-1).

Serra Catholic 19, St. Joseph 1 – Lida Wos went 2 for 3 with five RBIs and Olivia Gergely had three hits to lead Serra Catholic (1-0) to a nonsection win. Cassidy Trahan doubled twice and drove in four. Tori Tom went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Jamie Noonan singled and drove in a run for St. Joseph (0-1).

Shaler 12, Bethel Park 2 – Eloise Facher hit 4 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs and Cam Murphy knocked in two runs on a home run as Shaler (1-0) beat Bethel Park (0-1) in nonsection play. Ali Sniegocki and Sandra Soltes each hit a solo home run for the Black Hawks.

Souderton 9, West Greene 1 – Katie Lampe went 2 for 4 with an RBI, but West Greene (0-1) fell to Souderton (1-0) in Myrtle Beach. Lily Ponce went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs for Souderton.

South Fayette 13, Master’s Academy (FL) 2 – Haley Nicholson had a double and two RBIs and Skyelar McConn hit a double to lead South Fayette (1-1) to a victory over Master’s Academy (FL). Stephanie Binek earned the win for the Lions.

Southmoreland 2, Ligonier Valley 1 – Southmoreland (1-0) scored the winning run when Bea Pawlikowsky reached on an error in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off nonsection victory over Ligonier Valley (0-1). Amarah McCutcheon singled in the fourth for the lone Southmoreland hit. Maddie Griffin struck out 14 for Ligonier Valley in the loss and Cheyene Piper hit an RBI single in the top of the first.

South Side 15, Avella 0 – Madi Fischer recorded eight strikeouts in the circle and Sage Tellish doubled and plated three runs for South Side (1-0) in a three-inning victory over Avella (0-1). Laney Lewis doubled for the Rams. Reilly Ullom had the lone hit for Avella.

Union 9, Shenango 1 – Addie Nogay had a three-run homer to help Union (1-0) top Shenango (0-1) in nonsection play. The Scotties plated seven runs in the third inning to break the game open.

Yough 4, Charleroi 3 – Adoria Waldier hit a walk-off two-run home run with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh to lead Yough (1-0) to a nonsection win. Waldier also doubled. Winning pitcher Emma Augustine struck out 16 and walked none. Avery Pendo went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run for Charleroi (0-1).