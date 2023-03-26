High school roundup for March 25, 2023: Latrobe softball off to sizzling start

Lauren Weatherton doubled twice and drove in three runs and Sydney DeGram had four hits, including a double, as Latrobe continued its hot start to the season with an 8-3 win over Belle Vernon at the MVI First Pitch softball showcase Saturday.

Macie McHugh doubled twice and drove in a pair and Gabi Burd singled, doubled, tripled and had two RBIs for the Wildcats (4-0). Gracie Sokol and Ava Zubovic homered for Belle Vernon (3-1).

Avonworth 9, Souderton 1 – Leah Kuban doubled twice and drove in three runs and Rylee Gray went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Avonworth (3-0) to a nonsection win,. Cassie Heinauer singled and doubled and winning pitcher Alivia Lantzy had three hits for the Antelopes. Lily Ponce doubled twice for Souderton.

Belle Vernon 17, South Allegheny 1 – Alexa Daniels went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs to lead Belle Vernon (3-1) at the MVI First Pitch event. Winning pitcher Olivia Kolowitz, Mia Zubovic and Gracie Sokol also homered for the Leopards. Ava Zubovic singled, doubled and tripled and Maren Metikosh went 3 for 3 with a double. Morgan Mosqueda went 2 for 2 for South Allegheny (1-2).

Brecksville Broadview Heights (OH) 10, West Greene 5 – Anna Wise went 4 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs to lad Brecksville Broadview Heights to a win in Myrtle Beach. Payton Gilbert went 2 for 3 with a triple and Lexi Six, Emmaline Beazell and Kendra Tharp drove in runs for West Greene (2-2).

West Mifflin 11, Baldwin 1 – Jasalin Guenther went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases to lead West Mifflin (3-0) to a nonsection win. Kaleigh Tatters doubled and drove in two runs and Caleigh Ignat singled, tripled and had three RBIs. Avery Herrington singled and drove in a run for Baldwin (0-3).

Baseball

Upper Arlington (OH) 4, Latrobe 3 – Garrett Smith hit a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 10th to lead Upper Arlington to a nonsection win. Latrobe took a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth on a two-run single by Dante Basciano. Evan DeLeone tied it for Upper Arlington in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer. Jacob Cramer had a pair of base hits for the Wildcats (1-1).

North Hills 6, St. Joseph (NJ) 5 – Walt Vitovich and Matt Kolling each had two hits and three RBIs to lead North Hills (2-1) in Myrtle Beach. Jake Pollaro drove in a pair. The Indians also dropped a game to Pickerington (OH), 16-6. Dylan Barnes went 3 for 3 and scored twice and Zach Kuhn went 2 for 2.

Girls lacrosse

Chartiers Valley 13, Canon-McMillan 4 – Juliana Betts scored four goals and Mallorie LaGamba added three to lead Chartiers Valley to a nonsection win. Meghan Torpey and Haylee Phenneger scored two goals apiece for Canon-McMillan.

Volleyball

North Allegheny Invitational – North Allegheny and Manheim Central had to share top honors at the boys volleyball tournament hosted by the Tigers due to circumstances beyond their control. The championship match was called off due to a prolonged power outage in Wexford.

North Allegheny won its pool with a 7-1 record, followed by Manheim (4-4), North Catholic (4-4), Central York (3-5) and Montour (2-6). Penn-Trafford won the other pool with a 7-1 record, followed by Ambridge (4-4), Peters Township (4-4), Seton LaSalle (3-5) and Fox Chapel (2-6).

In the preliminary round, Montour defeated Seton LaSalle, 25-21, and Central York beat Fox Chapel, 25-13.

In the quarterfinals, North Allegheny defeated Montour, 25-18, Ambridge topped North Catholic, 25-17, Manheim Central beat Peters Township, 25-11, and Central York edged Penn-Trafford, 25-22.

In the semifinals, North Allegheny handled Ambridge, 25-12, and Manheim Central got past Central York.