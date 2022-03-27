High school roundup for March 26, 2022: Peters Township claims state hockey championship

Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters’ William Tomko gets around Seneca Valley’s Jacob Konamiak on the way to a first-period goal during the Penguins Cup Class 3A championship on March 21 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

William Tomko scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 3 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the second period and Peters Township knocked off defending Class 3A state champ Malvern Prep, 5-4, in the state final Saturday at Ice Line Arena in West Chester.

It is the Indians’ sixth state championship and first since 2017.

Austin Malley tied the game a couple minutes earlier with a power-play goal while the Indians had a two-man advantage.

After nine goals were scored between the teams through the first two periods, Indians goalie Nolan Hilbert kept Malvern Prep at bay in the third, stopping all 10 shots he faced. Hilbert had 35 saves.

Camden Martin had a goal and two assists, Camden Martin, Tomko and Malley registered a goal and an assist each, Colin Kimberling notched three assists and Koby Ringwald scored a goal for Peters Township.

Jimmy Jacobs had a pair of goals for the Friars.

Pennridge 4, Thomas Jefferson 3 (2OT) – Kevin Pico scored 12 minutes into double overtime to propel Pennridge over Thomas Jefferson in the Class 2A state championship at Ice Line Arena in West Chester. Tyler Manto tied the game for Pennridge with less than six minutes remaining in the third period after Thomas Jefferson had scored three straight goals between the second and third to take a 3-2 lead. Colby Bilski scored twice for the Jaguars. Lance Smith had a goal and Billy Siemon made 45 saves. Pennridge outshot Thomas Jefferson 49-19.

Baseball

Chardon (OH) 15, Deer Lakes 1 – Winning pitcher Nolan Kirsh went 1 for 1 with an RBI double and scored four runs to lead Chardon (OH) in Myrtle Beach. Stone Fawcett drove in three runs and Will Francis had two hits. Michael Butler singled and drove in a run for Deer Lakes (1-1).

Highlands 9, Chagrin Falls (OH) 5 — Tanner Nulph doubled twice and drove in three runs as Highlands (2-1) defeated Chagrin Falls (OH) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Jett Slepak picked up the win, striking our 12 over 5⅓ innings

Highlands 11, West Greene 0 – Jimmy Kunst struck out a dozen batters and Kaleb Price had a two-run double that invoked the mercy rule in the fourth inning to help Highlands (2-1) top West Greene (0-2) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Jett Slepak, Seth Helgert and Jacob Arner had two hits apiece for the Golden Rams. Slepak belted a bases-clearing double during an eight-run second inning.

Chagrin Falls (OH) 14, Waynesburg 4 — In Myrtle Beach, S.C., Chagrin Falls (OH) scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Waynesburg (0-1). Leo Fornara went 3 for 3 with a triple, home run and three RBI. Mason Switalski went 2 for 3 for Waynesburg.

Pickerington North (OH) 7, Baldwin 5 — Kyle Koehler had a home run and two RBI as Pickering North (OH) overcame an early five-run deficit to defeat Baldwin (1-1) in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Upper Arlington (OH) 10, Latrobe 9 – Latrobe (0-1) plated two runs in the seventh inning, but its rally fell short. Logan Short went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Wildcats. Jacob Albaugh and Chase Sickenberger singled twice and drove in one run apiece. Kuyper Lashutka doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs for Upper Arlington.

Girls lacrosse

Chartiers Valley 11, Canon-McMillan 6 – Caleigh Bogats had a hat trick and Ava Warzinski, Mallorie LaGamba and Tatiana Adzima netted two goals each for Chartiers Valley in a nonsection win.

Softball

Avonworth 10, North Penn 1 – Olivia Barie went 3 for 4 with a home run and winning pitcher Cassie Heinauer threw a four-hitter for Avonworth (4-0).

Avonworth 3, Chardon (OH) 2 – Sydney Savatt went 3 for 5 and drove in the winning run in the ninth inning for Avonworth (4-0). Alivia Lantzy earned the win, striking out eight in six innings of relief.

Chardon (OH) 11, West Greene 1 – Sarah Sutton singled, tripled and drove in three runs to lead Chardon (OH). Anna Durbin went 2 for 2 for West Greene (0-2).

Chartiers-Houston 13, Deer Lakes 9 – Ella Richey went 3 for 5 with a home run and six RBIs to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-1). Bella Hess and Paige McAvoy also had three hits. Tia Germanich singled, tripled and scored three times for Deer Lakes (0-3). Jenna Bisegna doubled. Delanie Kaiser and Reese Hasley had two hits apiece.

Souderton 4, Deer Lakes 0 – Abby Burns doubled, tripled and threw a five-hit shutout, fanning 12, to lead Souderton to a nonsection win. Maddie Kee had two hits for Deer Lakes (0-3).

South Allegheny 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 — Breena Komarnisky went 3 for 4 with three RBI and threw a complete game, striking out 10, to lead South Allegheny (1-1) over Greensburg Central Catholic (1-2) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Emma Henry went 3 for 3 and drove in all three Centurions runs.