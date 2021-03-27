High school roundup for March 27, 2021: Latrobe softball’s Tallman throws no-hitter, homers

By:

Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 11:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe pitcher Jordan Tallman delivers during a scrimmage at Seneca Valley on March 16.

Latrobe’s Jordan Tallman opened the softball season with a bang.

The senior pitcher threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one, and also hit a home run to lead Latrobe to a 16-0 victory over Belle Vernon (1-1) in nonsection play Saturday.

Jenna Tallman added a home run, and Jordan Novak picked up three singles for the Wildcats (1-0).

Ellwood City 10, Ambridge 0 — Kyla Servick had three hits, including a triple and double, and drove in a pair of runs to help Ellwood City (2-0) top Ambridge (0-1) in a nonsection game in five innings. Ashley DeWeese allowed one hit over five innings to earn the win. Anita Syzmoniak doubled for the Bridgers.

Mt. Lebanon 14, Moon 4 – Olivia Buckiso and Iris Barone homered and drove in four runs apiece to lead Mt. Lebanon (1-0) to a nonsection win. Fran Latino homered twice for Moon (0-2).

Mt. Pleasant 8, Connellsville 3 — Courtney Poulich went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI as Mt. Pleasant (1-0) defeated Connellsville (1-1) in nonsection play. Haylie Brunson had two hits, two runs and two stolen bases for Mt. Pleasant, which scored four times in the sixth inning to add to its lead. Kirra Davis went 3 for 4 for Connellsville and drove in a run.

North Allegheny 6, Baldwin 0 – Anna Melle threw a two-hit shutout and Alaina Whipkey went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead North Allegheny (1-0) to a nonsection win over Baldwin (0-1). Kendall Trunzo went 3 for 3 with two triples. Ashley Solenday had three shits and two RBIs.

Norwin 2, Burrell 1 — Angelina Pepe struck out nine, doubled and drove in a run for Norwin (1-0) in a nonsection win. Elizabeth Waskiewicz had two hits and an RBI for Norwin. Gabby Britton went 3 for 3 with a run scored for Burrell (0-1). Katie Armstrong took the complete-game loss, striking out nine.

Shenango 7, New Castle 5 — Mia Edwards struck out 15 over 6⅔ innings, hit a home run and drove in three runs for Shenango (2-0) in a nonsection win over New Castle (0-2).

Union 21, New Brighton 4 — Halaena Blakley, Skylar Fisher and Gianna Trott recorded four hits apiece for Union (1-1) in a five-inning nonsection win over New Brighton (0-2). Fisher had five RBIs, and Blakley drove in three runs for the Scotties, who scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth.

West Greene 16, Ringgold 6 — London Whipkey went 5 for 5 and drove in six runs to lead West Greene (1-0) to a five-inning nonsection win against Ringgold (0-1). Taylor Karvan went 4 for 4 and scored four runs and teammate Jersey Wise drove in five runs. West Greene totaled 16 hits.

West Mifflin 12, Chartiers Valley 1 — In a nonsection game, Addie Hilligsberg hit a grand slam as West Mifflin (1-0) downed Chartiers Valley (0-1) in five innings. Emily Buchleitner doubled twice and picked up the win on the mound, striking out four over 3⅓ innings.

Baseball

Armstrong 7, Ellwood City 1 — Five players drove in runs as Armstrong beat Ellwood City in nonsection play. Zane Lasher went 2 for 2 with an RBI while Dustin Coleman picked up the win, striking out two in three innings.

Bethel Park 7, Canon-McMillan 3 – David Kessler went 3 for 3 and Cody Geddes drove in four runs to lead Bethel Park (1-0) to a nonsection win. Noah Burke doubled and homered for Canon-McMillan (0-1).

Central Catholic 9, Montour 7 – Nick Chirumbolo went 3 for 3 and Jack Pawlowicz went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Central Catholic (2-0) to a nonsection win. Mason Sike went 2 for 3 with a double for Montour (0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 5, Freedom 2 — Jimmy Sadler doubled twice and drove in two runs to lead Chartiers-Houston (1-0) to a nonsection win at Freedom (0-1). Austin Kuslock picked up the win in relief, striking out two in two hitless innings, and also went 2 for 3 at the plate. Paul Thompson had two hits and drove in both Freedom runs.

Latrobe 2, Upper Arlington 0 — It was a good day for Wildcats pitchers as Alexander Woodring threw a shutout, allowing five hits and striking out four in a nonsection win for Latrobe (1-0). Logan Short and Louie Amatucci doubled, and Chase Sickenberger and Tucker Knupp drove in runs for Latrobe.

Moon 11, Hopewell 9 — Colin Elias had four hits as Moon (2-0) had 17 hits as a team in its nonsection win at Hopewell (1-1). Lucas Arington had three hits and drove in four runs for Hopewell.

New Brighton 13, Beaver Falls 2 — Aaron Elliott went 3 for 3 and scored three runs for New Brighton (1-1) in a nonsection win over Beaver Falls (1-0). Aaron Fry singled and drove in three runs and Jeriah Sheffield singled twice for the Lions. Jacob Barnes doubled for Beaver Falls.

North Allegheny 10, Connellsville 0 – Kyle Demi and Joe Lang combined on a six-inning one-hit shutout for North Allegheny (1-0) in a nonsection win over Connellsville. Demi started and didn’t allow a hit in three innings, striking out five. Joe Manesiotis went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for the Tigers. Cole Young went 2 for 2 with a double. Logan Andreyko scored three runs.

Seton LaSalle 9, Peters Township 6 — Seton LaSalle (1-0) scored five runs in the fourth inning of its nonsection win over Peters Township (1-1). Brett Wagner hit a two-run home run for Seton LaSalle. Sam Georgiana knocked in two runs and pitched four innings, giving up two runs and striking out three, to claim the win.

Shaler 4, Mt. Lebanon 3 (9) — Aidan Williams drove in three runs and pitched three innings of relief to help Shaler (1-0) defeat Mt. Lebanon (0-1) in nine innings. Miguel Hugas pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to earn the save and had an RBI.

West Mifflin 6, Penn Hills 3 – Jake Walter went 3 for 4 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead West Mifflin (1-1) to a nonsection win over Penn Hills (0-1). Mekhi Scott went 3 for 4 with a double for West Mifflin.