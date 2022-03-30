High school roundup for March 29, 2022: Fox Chapel’s Borkovich fans 17 in 2-hit shutout

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel pitcher Mackenzie Borkovich delivers during a 2020 scrimmage against Baldwin.

Mackenzie Borkovich threw a two-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts to lead Fox Chapel to a 5-0 victory over Peters Township in nonsection softball Tuesday afternoon.

Brynn Palmer and Hunter Taylor each hit a double and had two RBIs as Fox Chapel (2-0) used a five-run fifth inning to pull away from Peters (0-1). Amelia Herzer and Riley Culleiton each had two hits and Borkovich doubled for the Foxes.

Armstrong 18, Franklin Regional 13 – Jessica Pugh was 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs, Cameryn Sprankle drove in four, and Isabella Atherton knocked in three runs to lead Armstrong (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-5A win over Franklin Regional (2-1, 0-1). Madison Nguyen had a home run and four RBIs, Sydney Jackson smacked a home run and knocked in two, and Ciara Camacho was 3 for 5 with a double, a homer and an RBI for the Panthers. Cameryn Sprankle earned the win for the River Hawks.

Belle Vernon 7, Thomas Jefferson 4 – Belle Vernon (1-0-1) plated three runs in the fifth and one each in the sixth and seventh to rally from a 4-2 deficit on its way to a nonsection win. Maren Metikosh was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Leopards. Alexa Daniels and Ashley Joll added a double each. Emma Stock singled twice and drove in a run for the Jaguars (0-2).

Kiski Area 21, Woodland Hills 0 – Hannah Simpson was perfect through three innings and struck out six as Kiski (1-0, 1-0) routed Woodland Hills (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-5A play. Ashlee Bair went 2 for 4 with a double and a triple for the Cavaliers.

Mars 12, Butler 4 – Taylor Schmitt finished 3 for 4 with a double for Mars (2-1) in a nonsection win over Butler (0-1). Danielle Bednar, Laura Craska and Alyssa Harris singled and doubled for the Fightin’ Planets. Desiree Stellfox singled three times for the Golden Tornado and Gracie Negley and Lily Vicari had two hits each.

Plum 15, Indiana 14 – Danielle Pici went 3 for 4 with two home runs, knocked in five runs and earned the save as Plum (1-1, 1-0) held back a seventh-inning rally by Indiana (0-1, 0-1) for a Section 1-5A win. Jaralyn Kincaid was 2 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs and Shianne Walker hit a homer and had two RBIs while Makenzie Lang got the win for the Mustangs. Ashlyn Winslow hit a home run, Addie Stossel had three RBIs, and Elizabeth Flanders knocked in two runs for Indiana.

Serra Catholic 10, Leechburg 1 – Tori Tom went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and Madisyn Zigarovich pitched a complete game and allowed one run on four hits while striking out 10 as Serra (2-0) beat Leechburg (0-1) in a nonsection game. Caroline Malandra had two hits, Hope Lyons had three more hits, and Mara Goldstein and Lida Wos each had a double for the Eagles. Karli Mazak had two hits for the Blue Devils.

West Mifflin 10, Ringgold 5 – Aurora Rosso hit two home runs and knocked in five runs while Abigail Farmer had two RBIs and Addie Hilligsberg struck out 10 to earn the win for West Mifflin (1-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-4A game against Ringgold (1-1, 0-1). Daniella Vecchio was 3 for 3 with a home run and a RBI and Olivia Vecchio and Amy Peterson each had a double for the Rams.

Baseball

Beaver 10, New Castle 8 – Beaver (1-0, 1-0) scored five times in the sixth to break a 5-5 tie and earn a Section 2-4A win over New Castle (0-1, 0-1). Liam Dorsky singled three times for the Bobcats and Mason Lang doubled.

Butler 9, Hempfield 1 – Madden Clement doubled and drove in three runs and Colin Patterson belted a solo homer for Butler (1-0) in a nonsection victory. Conner McTighe, Lance Slater and Ethan Trettel had a double each for the Golden Tornado. Joe Fiedor singled twice for Hempfield (0-2) and Carson Shuglie doubled.

Fox Chapel 3, Mars 1 – Rooney McManus, Jake DeMotte and Ben DeMotte had a single and RBI each to help Fox Chapel (1-1, 0-1) top Mars (1-2, 0-1) in Section 2-5A. Jacob Patterson was the winning pitcher and Jeremy Haigh notched a save. Vincent Reiber was 2 for 3 with a double for the Foxes. Jake Johnson singled three times for the Fightin’ Planets.

Hampton 9, Woodland Hills 0 – Ryan Apalski was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts and Joey O’Donnell and Justin Dubee doubled as Hampton (1-0, 1-0) blanked Woodland Hills (0-1, 0-1) in Section 2-5A.

Knoch 15, Deer Lakes 5 – Eli Sutton, Anthony Grafton and Jacob Stallsmith doubled while Brady Wozniak had two hits as Knoch (1-0) used a seven-run fourth and five-run fifth to invoke the mercy rule against Deer Lakes (2-3) in a nonsection game. Justin Brannagan had a double, Jacob Danka hit a triple, and John Lisotto smacked a home run for the Lancers. Cody Stull struck out four and allowed five hits in four innings to earn the win for the Knights.

Latrobe 4, Indiana 3 – Jacob Cramer had a double and two RBIs while Logan Short and Tyler Fazekas each had a double and an RBI as Latrobe (1-1) beat Indiana (0-1) in a close nonsection affair. Zach Tortorela hit a home run while Lincoln Trusal and Steven Budash hit a double each for Indiana. Chase Sickenberger got the win for the Wildcats.

McGuffey 10, Steel Valley 6 – Austin Hall and Logan Carlisle tripled for McGuffey (1-0) in a win over Steel Valley (1-1) in nonsection action. Hall and Logan Hatfield had two RBIs apiece, while Carlisle and Brock Wallace registered a pair of hits. Michael Twigg was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Ironmen.

Plum 9, Armstrong 1 – Plum (1-0, 1-0) plated six runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away for a Section 2-5A win. Silvio Ionadi homered, Caden Norcutt tripled and Nick Lamia and Brady Dojonovic doubled for the Mustangs. Logan Badac singled twice for Armstrong (1-1, 0-1).

Seneca Valley 3, Canon-McMillan 0 – Owen Yarussi pitched five scoreless innings and T.J. Border had a double and a pair of RBIs to lead Seneca Valley (2-0) to a nonsection win. Nick Meola pitched the final two innings and earned a save for the Raiders and Nate Malak hit an RBI double. Niko Marinacci doubled for the Big Macs (0-2).

Serra Catholic 10, Riverview 0 – Zach Black doubled and drove in three runs to help Serra Catholic (1-0) top Riverview (0-1) in five innings in nonsection play. Ethan Coddington and Matt Bisceglia added a double apiece for the Eagles.

Seton LaSalle 14, Clairton 0 – The Rebels (1-0, 1-0) scored nine times in the bottom of the third to invoke the mercy rule in a Section 2-4A win. Nate Georgiana, Sam Georgiana and Brian Reed had two hits each. Reed and Nate Georgiana had three RBIs apiece and Brian Vogel Jr. smacked a solo home run. Taafa’ Koontz doubled and singled for Clairton (0-1, 0-1).

Shaler 1, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Miguel Hugas had an RBI single in the seventh inning to lift Shaler (1-0) to a nonsection win over Mt. Lebanon (1-1). Brady McGuire doubled for the Titans.

South Allegheny 15, Washington 3 – Jaxson Champ was 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI while Brandon Cortes and Damon Campano each had three RBIs as South Allegheny (1-0) scored seven runs in the fifth inning to beat Washington (0-2) in nonsection play. Anthony Adkins hit a double and Michael Shallcross had a triple for the Prexies. Logan Helster got the win for South Allegheny.