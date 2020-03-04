High school roundup for March 3, 2020

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 | 10:51 PM

North Allegheny 4, Bethel Park 3 — Connor Chi and Tyler Putnam each scored twice for top-seeded North Allegheny as the Tigers defeated Bethel Park, 4-3 in the Class AAA PIHL Penguins Cup quarterfinals at Baierl Ice Complex.

North Allegheny (16-4-1) had a 4-1 lead by midway through the third period against the No. 8 Black Hawks (8-11-2).

Two Bethel Park goals in the game’s last seven minutes from Joey Wandrisco and Ryan McLinden, the last with with a second remaining, were too little, too late. McLinden also recorded an assist.

Putnam finished with four points, and Chi had three.

Tyler Boyles stopped 28 of 31 shots on net to give North Allegheny the playoff victory. The Tigers move to the Class AAA semifinals to face the Canon-McMillan/Pine-Richland winner at 7 p.m. March 12 at Robert Morris’ Island Sports Center.

North Catholic 3, South Park 2 (OT) — Dominic Dezort tipped in a shot from Evan Robbins 29 seconds into overtime to give the Northwest conference champion, North Catholic (18-2-1), a Class A PIHL Penguins Cup quarterfinal victory over the second-best team in the Southwest conference, South Park (14-6-1) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

The Trojans trailed 2-1 throughout the third period until Quinten Shaffer scored with 13:37 remaining to tie the score 2-2.

South Park’s Ryan Malacki had two goals to lead the Eagles in a losing performance. Kirk Steward recorded two assists.

North Catholic’s Jonathan Felouzis scored once and assisted a goal.

The Trojans advance to the Class A semifinals to take on Southwest conference champion Thomas Jefferson (20-1-0) at 9 p.m. March 10 at Robert Morris’ Island Sports Complex.

Peters Township 3, Cathedral Prep 2 — Three Peters Township players scored in the first 12 minutes, 4 seconds of a Class AAA PIHL Penguins Cup quarterfinal matchup. Dylan McElhinny, Gavin Dabkowski and Mark Lehman scored at Printscape Arena.

No. 6 Cathedral Prep (12-7-2) answered with goals from Jordan Adams and Samuel Gaspar within the next three minutes. Unfortunately for the Ramblers, Adams’ score 14 minutes and 53 seconds into the first was the game’s last goal.

Alex Wilbert saved 12 of 14 shots to earn No. 3 Peters Township (15-6-0) a trip to the Class AAA semifinals against the Upper St. Clair/Seneca Valley winner at 9 p.m. March 12 at Robert Morris’ Island Sports Center.

Thomas Jefferson 5, Blackhawk 0 — Colby Bilski scored two of Thomas Jefferson’s four second-period goals, and goaltender Luke Ripepi faced only nine shots as the Jaguars (20-1-0) defeated Northwest conference second-seeded Blackhawk (7-13-1) in the Class A PIHL Penguins Cup quarterfinals at Ice Castle Arena.

Thomas Jefferson, the Southwest conference champion got two goals and two assists from Bilski.

Cougars goalie Matthew Bibbee stopped 33 of 38 shots on goal in a losing effort.