High school roundup for March 30, 2023: North Allegheny slams Norwin

By:

Thursday, March 30, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny pitcher J.D. Costanzo celebrates after getting out of a bases-loaded jam against Norwin on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Spencer Barnett celebrates after driving in a run with a double against Norwin on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s J.D. Costanzo rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Norwin on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s J.D. Costanzo rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Norwin on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Spencer Barnett tags out Norwin’s Keegan Carr at second base on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Spencer Barnett celebrates with Augie Maslo after picking off a Norwin base-runner on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Anthony Varlotta celebrates after driving in a run with a double against Norwin on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s David Posey watches his home run against Norwin on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Harron Lee holds the bag after stealing second base against Norwin on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny pitcher J.D. Costanzo delivers against Norwin on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny catcher Ian Zahorchak talks with pitcher J.D. Costanzo during their game against Norwin on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Ryan Mesko takes an errant throw as North Allegheny’s Matthew Parreaguirre slides into second base during their game on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Norwin High School. Previous Next

JD Costanzo and David Posey homered to power North Allegheny to a 10-3 victory over Norwin in nonsection baseball Thursday. Spencer Barnett had three hits, including two doubles, and plated a pair of runs for the Tigers (1-0). Keegan Carr smacked a home run for Norwin (0-4).

Avella 14, Northgate 2 – Brian Martos went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs to pace Avella (4-0) in a five-inning nonsection win. Frank Gavin singled, tripled, drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher for the Eagles. Tyler Adams hit a two-run homer for Northgate (2-1).

Belle Vernon 10, California 0 – Jake Gedekoh doubled, tripled and had a trio of RBIs and Alex Nash yielded only one hit over five innings, striking out six, to lead Belle Vernon (1-1) past California (2-3) in five innings in a nonsection game. Jake Wessel and Max Kostelnick doubled and Martin Marion tripled for the Leopards.

Blackhawk 11, Union 3 – Jarrod Malagise and Antonio Borello doubled and Jake Sheesley tripled for Blackhawk (2-1) in a nonsection win. Malagise had three RBIs and Borello plated a pair. Brennen Porter had two hits and an RBI for Union (0-1).

Burgettstown 9, Freedom 6 – Wyatt Stevenson and James Leuice had two hits and a pair of RBIs apiece to lead Burgettstown (3-0) to a win in nonsection play. Chase Grable had a double and an RBI for Freedom (2-3).

Burrell 7, Highlands 2 – Ryan Scheftic singled three times and plated a pair for Burrell (4-1) in a nonsection win. Brayden Mell singled and had two RBIs for the Bucs. Sal Barabrino finished 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Highlands (1-2).

Canon-McMillan 9, Upper St. Clair 2 – Andrew Kocan went 4 for 4 with a double and Tyson Mead had three hits and two RBIs to lead Canon-McMillan (2-1) to a nonsection win over Upper St. Clair (3-1).

Connellsville 9, Yough 1 – Kace Shearer went 3 for 4 with three doubles and Matthew Firestone and Anthony Piasecki drove in three runs apiece to lead Connellsville (2-2) to a nonsection win over Yough (5-2). Ethan Porreca gave up one run on one hit in 6⅓ innings.

East Allegheny 12, Jeannette 7 – Traynor Janosko went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and Ryan Rupert tripled and drove in three runs to lead East Allegheny (2-1) to a nonsection win. Michael Mason had two RBIs for Jeannette (0-3).

Ellwood City 12, New Brighton 2 – A seven-run bottom of the second helped Ellwood City (1-3) earn a nonsection win over New Brighton (2-1) in six innings. Nick Magnifico and Chase Wilson had three hits each for the Wolverines and Ryan Welsh had two hits and drove in three runs. Brennan Cattivera doubled for the Lions.

Hopewell 10, Avonworth 7 – Lucas Harington singled, homered and had three RBIs for Hopewell (2-2) in a nonsection triumph. Landon Fox doubled and had three RBIs and Stephen Slate added a double and two RBIs. Derek Brooks and Mason Betz had three hits each for Avonworth (1-3).

Greensburg Salem 5, Ligonier Valley 2 – Noah DeMary doubled twice and drove in a run and Braedon Leatherman had a double and two RBIs to lead Greensburg Salem (4-1) to a nonsection win. Leo Bazala went 3 for 3 with a double for Ligonier Valley (1-2).

Kiski Area 16, Woodland Hills 0 – Kiski Area (2-2) scored 11 runs in the bottom of the third on its way to a four-inning nonsection win over Woodland Hills (0-4). Jake Smith struck out 12 and yielded only one hit in four innings pitched. Dimitri Spagnola and Brady Haugh plated three runs each. Spagnola went 3 for 3 with a double and Blake Fritz doubled twice and had two RBIs.

Mars 2, Butler 0 – Chase Winstead singled twice and had an RBI and Jacob Maple was the winning pitcher as Mars (3-2) blanked Butler (2-2) in a nonsection game.

McKeesport 13, Steel Valley 2 – Cedrick Mack, Brady Willochell and Garrett Tarker plated a pair of runs each as McKeesport (2-1) took down Steel Valley (0-3) in six innings in a nonsection game. Mack, Willochell, Ricky Heyz and Brady Boyle doubled. Boyle and Tarker tripled. Roman Donis doubled and had an RBI for the Ironmen.

Montour 14, Eden Christian 0 – Brock Janeda hit two doubles and had three RBIs while Jonathan Cecil and Nick Walker each doubled to lead Montour (5-0) to a five-inning victory in nonsection play against Eden Christian (2-1). Vinny Markulin got the win for the Spartans.

Moon 2, Ambridge 1 – Andrew Bures pitched six innings of one-hit ball and struck out eight to power Moon (2-1) past Ambridge (0-2) in nonsection play. Nate Barr earned the save. Will Marasco and Aiden Schnurer tripled for the Tigers, while Marco Chenet and Nate Lesher doubled. Caison Holland had an RBI double for the Bridgers.

North Hills 12, Gateway 6 – Winning pitcher Jake Pollaro doubled and drove in three runs, Matt Kolling hit two doubles and Zach Kuhn added a double for North Hills (4-1) in a nonsection win against Gateway (3-1). Nolan Boehm homered and Noah Colberg had three RBIs for the Gators.

Peters Township 11, Fox Chapel 4 – Jack Lutte was 4 for 4 with a solo homer and Peters Township (2-2) earned a nonsection victory. Dom Cassol and Ben DeMotte homered for Fox Chapel (1-4).

Pine-Richland 7, North Catholic 5 – Jacob McGuire finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and was tagged with the win while Owen Henne doubled to lead Pine-Richland (5-1) to a nonsection win over North Catholic (0-2).

Seneca Valley 5, Plum 2 – Owen Yarussi singled and doubled and Josh Wolfe drove in two runs to lead Seneca Valley (4-0) to a nonsection win. Logan Kemmerer singled and doubled for Plum (1-3).

South Fayette 15, Keystone Oaks 0 – South Fayette (6-0) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first on its way to a four-inning nonsection win over Keystone Oaks (0-3). Adam Caye, Tyler Pitzer and Bayne Misner doubled for the Lions. Josh Yates and Dom Kushner plated a pair of runs apiece.

Valley 6, Southmoreland 0 – Jacob Staraniec struck out 11 and allowed one hit in seven shutout innings and Alexander Vagnier drove in three runs as Valley (3-3) blanked Southmoreland (0-4) in nonsection play. Tristan Ice had the only hit for the Scotties.

West Allegheny 10, Armstrong 2 – Brock Cornell singled three times and had two RBIs for West Allegheny (4-0) in a nonsection win. Will Gubba doubled, drove in a run and was the winning pitcher. Carson DeLano went 3 for 3 with a double for Armstrong (3-2).

Softball

Albert Gallatin 5, Ringgold 2 – Mia Myers hit a solo home run and Hayden Chipps drove in a run to lead Albert Gallatin (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Winning pitcher Ashley Metts doubled for the Colonials. Cassidy Kunkel had a hit for Ringgold (1-3, 0-2).

Avonworth 9, South Fayette 1 – Alivia Lantzy threw a one-hitter and struck out 15 while hitting a home run and driving in two runs to lead Avonworth (6-0) to a nonsection win against South Fayette (3-3). Emma Obersteiner hit a three-run home run and Rylle Gray clubbed a solo homer for the Antelopes.

Beaver 7, Hampton 4 – Grace Thompson doubled and knocked in three runs and Abby Hojdila drove in two as Beaver (3-2, 1-1) used a five-run sixth innings to overtake Hampton (3-1, 1-1) in a Section 3-4A matchup. Charlotte Lomb slugged a grand slam for the Talbots.

Belle Vernon 7, Laurel Highlands 0 – Winning pitcher Olivia Kolowitz homered and threw a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to lead Belle Vernon (5-1, 2-0) past Laurel Highlands (0-3, 0-2) in Section 2-4A. Mia Zubovic had two hits and two RBIs and Maren Metikosh doubled and drove in a run for the Leopards.

Brashear 18, Carrick 1 – Winning pitcher Kylee Clifton doubled and finished with four RBIs and Lara Bongiorni drove in two runs for Brashear (2-0) in a win over Carrick.

Burrell 4, Willoughby South 2 – Winning pitcher Katie Armstrong had two hits and struck out 13 to lead Burrell to a win in Myrtle Beach. Brae Jones and Sabrina Hoover also had two hits apiece for the Bucs.

Carmichaels 6, Chartiers-Houston 3 – Carys McConnell tripled and had two RBIs, Ali Jacobs tripled in a run and winning pitcher Bailey Barnyak struck out 12 as Carmichaels (5-0, 2-0) beat Chartiers-Houston (0-4, 0-1) in Section 2-A. Lauren Rush hit a double and a solo home run and Meadow Ferri struck out 11 for the Buccaneers.

Chartiers Valley 18, Blackhawk 6 – Marta Gualazzi slugged a home run and drove in three runs while Callie Mangan and Rylee Prosperi each doubled as Chartiers Valley (3-1, 1-0) beat Blackhawk (0-4, 0-2) in Section 3-4A. Karma Malcom hit a three-run homer for the Cougars.

Elizabeth Forward 11, Greensburg Salem 1 – Winning pitcher Shelby Telegdy homered, had two RBIs and struck out 11 in five innings as Elizabeth Forward (5-0, 2-0) beat Greensburg Salem (2-3, 0-1) in Section 2-4A. Alivia Grimm homered and drove in three runs and Hannah Evans also clubbed a homer and knocked in two for the Warriors. Allie Scarpa and Gionnah Ruffner each doubled for the Lions.

Ellwood City 4, Shenango 1 – Julia Nardone hit a solo home run and Ellie Kalantzias doubled, tripled and drove in a run to lead Ellwood City (2-0) to a nonsection win. Zoe Office drove in the only run for Shenango (2-2).

Fort Cherry 14, Beth-Center 2 – Mylee Johnson doubled and had two RBIs while Kaylee Weinbrenner and Trtista Fehl-Gariglio each knocked in two runs to lead Fort Cherry (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Amber Strosnider had two hits for Beth-Center (0-5, 0-2).

Fox Chapel 9, Peters Township 8 – Ava Walmsley and Bailey Mack each doubled in a run and Alina Stiger drove in two as Fox Chapel (2-2) had a six-run sixth inning comeback to beat Peters Township (1-3) in nonsection play. Sami Bewick hit two home runs and had four RBIs for Peters.

Frazier 20, Springdale 1 – Maria Felsher and Jensyn Hartman each had three hits, a home run and three RBIs to lead Frazier (1-1, 1-0) in Section 3-A. Delaney Warnick also homered and Gracen Hartman had three hits and three RBIs. Elyssia Radovitch drove in a run for Springdale (0-2, 0-2).

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Seton LaSalle 3 – Makenzee Kenney homered and doubled to drive in three runs and winning pitcher Emma Henry knocked in a couple to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (3-0) to a nonsection win. Cassidy Baxendell had two RBIs for Seton LaSalle (0-3).

Hempfield 9, Penn-Trafford 2 – Hannah Uhrenek drove in three runs, Margaret Howard and Peyton Heisler each had an RBI and Riley Miller struck out nine in a nonsection win for Hempfield (4-1). Kylie Anthony doubled and knocked in two runs for Penn-Trafford (1-4).

Indiana 14, Freeport 2 – Olivia Zimmerman homered and doubled to drive in four runs and Chloe McHugh knocked in two as Indiana (5-1) defeated Freeport (2-2) in nonsection play. Sydney Selker clubbed a solo home run for the Yellowjackets.

Jeannette 6, Monessen 0 – Grace Stein threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two, in a Section 3-A victory for Jeannette (3-0, 2-0) over Monessen (1-2, 1-1). Franke Crosby had two hits and two RBIs and Stein and Mackenzie Lewis doubled for the Jayhawks.

Jefferson-Morgan 19, California 6 – Winning pitcher Kayla Larkin had three hits, including a double, to lead Jefferson-Morgan (2-2, 1-1) past California (0-3, 0-1) in Section 2-A. Karlee Crockard and Ava Wood each had three hits, Addie Larkin tripled and Payton Farabee doubled for the Rockets.

Kiski Area 4, Knoch 3 – Hannah Hill hit a walk-off single and finished 4 for 4 to lead Kiski Area (3-0) past Knoch (0-5) in a nonsection matchup. Isabella Delia tripled and drove in two runs for the Cavaliers. Lizzie Danik and Lindsay Edwards each drove in a run for the Knights.

Laurel 6, Western Beaver 1 – Winning pitcher Grace Kissick went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Addie Deal added a double for Laurel (2-0) in a nonsection win. Izzie Lefebvre and Kaitlyn Zele each hit a double for Western Beaver (2-1).

Mohawk 13, New Castle 3 – Mylie Pistorius doubled and tripled for three RBIs, Alivia Hare hit a two-run triple and Makenna Stewart collected four RBIs for Mohawk (3-0) in a nonsection win. Olivia Hood drove in two runs for New Castle (1-2).

Montour 24, Ambridge 1 – Mia Arndt homered and drove in four runs, Avrie Polo also homered and knocked in three runs while Haily Staub doubled and had four RBIs for Montour (2-0, 2-0) in a Section 3-4A win over Ambridge (0-2, 0-1). Anita Szymoniak hit a home run for the Bridgers.

Mt. Pleasant 8, Leechburg 1 – Winning pitcher Sophia Smithnosky struck out 14 and doubled in a run while Ally Jones knocked in three runs to lead Mt. Pleasant (4-2) to a nonsection win over Leechburg (1-4). Addison Reese and Krista Brunson each doubled in a run for the Vikings. Anna Cibik drove in the Blue Devils’ run.

New Brighton 8, Freedom 6 – Jade Steele tripled in a run and Elise Gerrich hit a solo homer as New Brighton (1-2, 1-1) defeated Freedom (1-3, 0-2) in Section 1-2A. Leyasa Young homered and doubled to drive in three runs for the Bulldogs.

Norwin 12, Butler 4 – Emma Novotnak homered and drove in three runs, Bailey Snowberger hit a home run and knocked in two and Josey Michaelski drove in three runs of with a triple and a double as Norwin (4-1, 2-0) won a five-inning Section 1-6A game against Butler (0-3, 0-2). Alyssa McCormick doubled and had three RBIs for the Knights. Kelsey Ogin had two RBIs for the Golden Tornado.

OLSH 13, Bentworth 2 – Juliet Vybiral homered and finished with three RBIs, Morgan O’Brien drove in two runs and winning pitcher Justena Giles tripled for OLSH (3-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-2A win. Zoie McDonald and Jaclyn Tatar each hit a triple for Bentworth (1-2, 1-1).

Penn Hills 10, Highlands 2 – Gabrielle Pernatozzi drove in two runs and Shania Lewis knocked in one to lead Penn Hills (3-0) in a nonsection win over Highlands (0-4). Jocelyn Scardina doubled and Madison Gorney knocked in a run for the Golden Rams.

Pine-Richland 19, Baldwin 8 – Marissa DeLuca doubled, homered and drove in six, winning pitcher Izzy Sulesky homered and collected six RBIs, and Abbey Laurent doubled and hit a home run for three RBIs as Pine-Richland (2-3, 2-0) defeated Baldwin (0-4, 0-2) in Section 1-6A. Angelina Caporali homered and knocked in three runs and Anna Schumacher also homered for the Highlanders.

Quaker Valley 16, Shady Side Academy 1 – Winning pitcher Olivia Hoose struck out 10 while homering and driving in four runs and Jadyn Holt doubled, tripled and knocked in three runs to lead Quaker Valley (2-0) over Shady Side (0-1) in nonsection play. Veronica Koval and Charlotte Sauer each doubled for the Bulldogs.

Riverside 21, Aliquippa 0 – Aliya Ottavianni homered and knocked in three runs, Sam Rosenberger and Tessa Rosenberger each hit two-run doubles and Charlie Bissell doubled and tripled for Riverside (3-0, 2-0) in a three-inning Section 1-2A win against Aliquippa (0-3, 0-2).

Serra Catholic 16, South Allegheny 8 – Caroline Malandra doubled and tripled to produce six runs and Cassidy Trahan drove in three to lead Serra Catholic (3-1) in a nonsection victory over South Allegheny (2-3). Morgan Mosqueda and Cadence McBride drove in two runs apiece for the Gladiators.

Shaler 12, Bethel Park 0 – Eloise Facher smacked a solo home run and Bethany Rodman allowed no runs as Shaler (5-0) blanked Bethel Park (1-2) in a nonsection matchup.

South Side 24, Cornell 2 – Winning pitcher Giavanna Chiccarello hit two triples and drove in nine runs and Karis Dunham doubled and collected five RBIs as South Side (1-1, 1-0) defeated Cornell (0-3, 0-2) in Section 1-A. Halina Matijevich and Alison DeLong hit a two-run double apiece for the Rams. Kathleen doubled in the only run for the Raiders.

Thomas Jefferson 11, Keystone Oaks 3 – Morgan Alisesky and Adalina Bracco each doubled in a run while Liv Stock collected five RBIs to lead Thomas Jefferson (4-1) to a nonsection win. Leah Harmel had two hits and an RBI for Keystone Oaks (0-2).

Union 22, Carlynton 0 – Mia Pruehs hit two home runs and had five RBIs and Addie Nogay doubled and drove in three as Union (1-2, 1-0) defeated Carlynton (1-2, 1-1) in Section 1-A. Ella Casalandra and Madelynn Settle each hit two-run doubles for the Scotties.

West Mifflin 13, Uniontown 1 – Rylie Dobnak doubled in two runs while Caleigh Ignat and Addie Hilligsberg each doubled in a run as West Mifflin (4-1) produced a 10-run first inning in a nonsection win. Sequoia Dunlap hit a solo home run for Uniontown (1-1).

Girls lacrosse

Blackhawk 16, Ambridge 0 – Lizzy Brooks scored twice and Addy Ours and Emily Gawley combined on a shutout for Blackhawk in Section 2-2A.

Hampton 12, Indiana 7 – Emi DiLiberto scored 10 goals and Kelli Gibson added a pair to lead Hampton to a Section 1-2A victory.

Latrobe 14, Greensburg Salem 3 – Ryley Quinn scored five goals and Megan Brackney, Emma DiIanni and Bridget McHugh added two goals each to lead Latrobe to a Section 1-2A win.

Quaker Valley 15, Moon 7 – Lucy Roig scored seven goals and Shannon Von Kaenel added five to lead Quaker Valley to a Section 2-2A win.

Boys volleyball

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 2 – Aaron Woodley, Dom Palmiero and Drew Gordon had 10 kills apiece and Josh Reilly added nine kills and eight blocks to help Hempfield (3-1) to a nonsection win. Gino Bompiani recorded 22 assists and Kolton Butina had 15 digs.