High school roundup for March 31, 2022: Ross’ blast lifts Kiski Area past Beaver

By:

Friday, April 1, 2022 | 12:07 AM

Mason Ross hit a three-run homer, leading Kiski Area to a 4-2 victory over Beaver in nonsection baseball Thursday afternoon.

Jake Smith pitched into the seventh inning, allowing two runs on one hit with eight strikeouts, and Dom Dininno singled twice for the Cavaliers (1-0). JJ Shallcross singled and drove in a run for Beaver (2-1).

Ambridge 2, Central Valley 1 – Tyler Holman and J.T. Gerle Jr. had two hits apiece Ambridge (3-0, 2-0) beat Central Valley (0-3, 0-2) with a walk-off hit batter in the bottom of the seventh inning in a Section 2-4A matchup. Blake Gibson threw a complete game, striking out seven for the Bridgers. Jack Bible threw a complete game for the Warriors.

Avonworth 8, Moon 0 – Jon Bodnar was 3 for 3 with a double, two triples and an RBI as Avonworth (2-1) shut out Moon (1-3-1) in a nonsection game. Jake Osborn and John Hustwit each had an RBI on a double and Mason Metz had two hits and drove in two runs while Mason Horwat earned the win for the Antelopes.

Baldwin 6, Thomas Jefferson 1 – Adam Ledbetter singled in Baldwin’s (4-1) four-run sixth inning for two of his three RBIs as the Highlanders pulled away from Thomas Jefferson (3-1) for a nonsection victory. Zach Ingold and Liam Gutendorf each had a double and Jonathan Rauch had two hits and an RBI while Zach Ingold got the win for Baldwin. Alec Warden had a double for the Jaguars.

Belle Vernon 13, California 3 – Jake Wessel had three hits and an RBI to help Belle Vernon (1-1) defeat California (0-2) in six innings in a nonsection game. Parker Lind, Jacob Mima, Aidan Ochs and Brady Hoffman tallied two hits apiece for the Leopards. Jordan Kearns singled and plated a pair of runs for the Trojans.

Blackhawk 17, Beaver Falls 7 – Jarrod Malagise gave Beaver Falls (0-2) fits by collecting four hits in Blackhawk’s (2-0) nonsection win. Malagise hit a grand slam, two singles and a double to rack up six RBIs. Josh Reed followed by going 4 for 4 with a double and a triple and five RBIs as Matt Fowlow earned the win for the Cougars. Tyler Cain and Jaren Brickner each had RBI doubles for the Tigers.

Burrell 6, Deer Lakes 1 – Phil Walsh singled three times, had an RBI and was the winning pitcher for Burrell (1-1) in a nonsection win. Joe Druga pitched four innings of relief for the Bucs and earned a save. Isaac Lasinski doubled and drove in a run. Danny Geis tripled and Ryan Cochran hit an RBI single for Deer Lakes.

Butler 3, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Colin Patterson tied the game up at one in the third with a run-scoring single and Conner McTighe gave Butler (2-0) the lead for good with a RBI double in the fourth to power the Golden Tornado to a nonsection win over Mt. Lebanon (1-3). Mac Schnur got the win and James Desmond earned the save for Butler. Eli Heidenreich hit a triple and Derrick Shields doubled for the Blue Devils.

Carmichaels 11, West Greene 1 – Trenton Carter and Nick Rocco belted a home run apiece and Carmichaels (1-0) topped West Greene (0-3) in six innings in a nonsection game. Drake Long and Christopher Barrish had three hits each, including a triple.

Elizabeth Forward 5, Greensburg Salem 4 – Isaiah Hart went 2 for 4, hit the tie-breaking single in the bottom of the sixth and earned the win to lead Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 2-0) past Greensburg Salem (1-2, 0-2) in a Section 3-4A matchup. Kaden Faychak, Cameron Seabol and Alexander Wardropper had two hits apiece for the Warriors. Caden Cioffi went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Dylan Sarsfield also hit a double for the Lions.

Franklin Regional 12, Connellsville 5 – The Panthers (1-0) scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on their way to a nonsection win. Owen Sinclair was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs for the Panthers and Thomas Nicely homered and drove in three runs. Jake Puskar homered and drove in a pair for Connellsville (0-1).

Hickory 8, Neshannock 5 – Luca Bertalasio was 3 for 4 with three doubles and Clay Wiesen had a two-run triple as Hickory beat Neshannock (2-1) in nonsection play. Jake Rynd had two RBIs, while Andrew Frye and Grant Melder each had a double for the Lancers.

Laurel 10, New Brighton 2 – Cameron Caldararo homered in the first, doubled in the sixth and had four RBIs to lead Laurel (3-0) in a nonsection win. Luke McCoy singled, doubled and drove in a trio of runs for the Spartans. Brock Budacki and Bobby Budacki had two hits each for New Brighton (0-3).

Ligonier Valley 10, Yough 0 – Nick Beitel went 3 for 4 with a double and Grant Dowden and George Golden each had a double as Ligonier Valley (1-1) used an eight-run second inning as a springboard to a nonsection win against Yough (1-2). Haden Sierocky went 3 for 3 and earned the win for the Rams.

McGuffey 10, Frazier 0 – Jake Ross had a double and two RBIs, Auston Hall hit a triple, Ryan Keith smacked two hits and knocked in two runs, and Logan Seibert had two hits and an RBI to lead McGuffey (2-1) to a nonsection win over Frazier (0-2). Trent Hayes had a double for the Commodores. Brock Wallace earned the win for Highlanders.

McKeesport 13, Steel Valley 3 – Jason Peterson hit a home run and a triple and Jaden Smith had two triples to lead McKeesport (3-0) past Steel Valley (2-3) in a nonsection win. Michael Twigg hit a double for Steel Valley.

Mohawk 6, Union 5 – Aidan Bowser drew a bases-loaded walk to win it for Mohawk (2-0) in the bottom of the seventh to secure a nonsection victory over Union (0-1). Cooper Vance had a double and an RBI, Jay Wrona had two hits and two RBIs, and Lucas Cummongs had three hits for the Warriors. Tyler Staub had a double and an RBI for Union.

Norwin 8, Central Catholic 0 – Ty Stecko and E.J. Dunn each hit two-run home runs and Jacob Awenowicz had a double and two RBIs as Norwin (1-2) beat Central Catholic (0-2) in nonsection play. Ryan Orosz got the win for the Knights.

Pine-Richland 8, Fox Chapel 3 – Joey Perry had two hits including a double for Pine-Richland (1-2) in a nonsection victory. Zach Johnston, Vincent Reiber and Tommy Fravel had two hits apiece for the Foxes (1-3).

Plum 6, Ringgold 1 – Johnny Ioannou had a double, triple and an RBI while Silvio Ionadi and Colin Watson each had a double and an RBI as Plum (3-0) scored five runs in the third and never looked back in a nonsection win over Ringgold (1-1). Zane Mahoney had a double and drove in the Rams’ only run. Caden Norcutt got the win for the Mustangs.

Rochester 13, Freedom 3 – Ethan Blair went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to pace Rochester (1-1) in a nonsection win. Logan Lyons, Sal Laure, Parker Lyons and J.D. Azulay hit a double each for the Rams. Luke Gazdik singled and plated three runs for Freedom (0-1).

Serra Catholic 10, Carrick 2 – Ethan Coddington hit a double and a triple while knocking in two runs and Zach Black knocked a two-run homer as Serra Catholic (3-0) beat Carrick (0-1) in nonsection play. Mark Rocco drove in two runs and Isiah Petty picked up the win for the Eagles.

South Park 7, Westerville North (OH) 4 – Austin Lafferty hit a home run and had three RBIs, Drew Lafferty hit a double and Luke Rider had two hits as South Park (2-0) beat Westerville North in nonsection play. Brandon Clifford went six innings allowing four runs, two earned, and struck out two for the Eagles.

Washington 18, Monessen 7 – Mario Griffin went 3 for 4 with a home run, Nick Blanchette had a triple, and Wayne Sparks-Gatling and Zakery Burt each had a double as Washington (1-2) invoked the mercy rule against Monessen (0-2) in nonsection play. Kody Kuhns, Jack Sacco, and Matt Sawa had two hits apiece for the Greyhounds.

Softball

Avonworth 7, Knoch 4 – Meghan Fissore and Cassie Heinauer each hit first-inning home runs and Rylee Gray added two home runs and four RBI as Avonworth (5-0) won a nonsection game against Knoch (0-2). Lindsay Edwards had a double, home run and three RBIs and Carissa Tekely added a double for the Knights. Alivia Lantzy got the win for the Antelopes.

Belle Vernon 15, Laurel Highlands 2 – Olivia Kolowitz hit a home run and had five RBIs, Ashley Joll hit a double and triple and had three RBIs, and Maren Metikosh had two doubles to lead Belle Vernon (2-1,1-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Alexis Grimm and Peyton Vitikacs each hit a homerun for Laurel Highlands (0-2,0-1).

California 11, Beth-Center 1 – Jordyn Cruse and Kendelle Weston each had a double and a triple, Abby Salzman, Kendall Griffin and Harley Harkins tripled, and Gabby Pendo hit a double to lead California (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center (0-1, 0-1).

Central Valley 17, New Castle 2 – Nadia Ehle smacked four hits, including a grand slam, to lead Central Valley (1-0, 1-0) past New Castle (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-4A.

Chartiers Valley 12, Western Beaver 0 – Marie Kinchington and Maria Celmo each hit a home run, Marta Gualazzi and Gianna Welsh tripled, and Kenz Mang, Taylor Walsh and Zoe Mangan each had a double to lead Chartiers Valley (3-0,1-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Izzie Lefebvre hit a triple for Western Beaver (0-1,0-1).

Fox Chapel 3, Kiski Area 0 – Mackenzie Borkovich threw a no-hitter and struck out 15 for Fox Chapel (3-1) in a nonsection win over Kiski Area (1-1). Amelia Herzer, Brynn Palmer and Caitie Troutman each hit a double for Fox Chapel.

Franklin Regional 12, Plum 2 – Kamryn Marcus led Franklin Regional (3-1, 1-1) with five RBIs, driving in runs on a triple in the first and a home run in the fifth, as the Panthers beat Plum (1-2, 1-2) in Section 1-5A play. Sydney Jackson drove in three runs on a home run and Madison Nguyen and Ciara Camacho each drove in two with four-baggers of their own for the Panthers. Talor Lorish and Maura Marston each hit a home run for the Mustangs. Carli Ramchandran got the win.

Frazier 15, Washington 0 – Nicole Palmer threw a no-hitter and struck out 10 to lead Frazier (2-0, 1-0) past Washington (0-2, 0-1) in Section 3-2A. Tori Washinski hit a double and triple, and Grace Vaughn had a double for Frazier.

Freeport 12, Karns City 8 – Jenna Selker hit a home run, double and had four RBIs and Sydney Selker added a home run, double and had three RBIs to lead Freeport (1-1) to a nonsection win over Karns City (0-1). Natalie King went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Savana Urik also had a double for Freeport.

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Springdale 5 – Grace Kindel hit a triple and Emma Henry, Macee Magil and Isabella Marquez each hit a double to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (2-2) in a nonsection win. Brianna Thompson hit a double and a triple for Springdale (0-1).

Ligonier Valley 10, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Madison Griffin pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts for Ligonier Valley (1-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Apollo-Ridge (1-1, 0-1). Lyla Barr hit a home run and Payton LaVale and Natalie Bizup each hit a double for Ligonier Valley.

OLSH 12, Carlynton 0 – Cassidy Fabiano had three singles and three RBIs and Kaylee Fabiano had two singles to lead OLSH (1-0,1-0) to a Section 1-2A win over Carlynton (0-1,0-1).

Penn-Trafford 5, Canon McMillan 3 – Kylee Piconi, Cameron Ponko and Lorryn Sepe each hit a double and Mia Smith had two singles to lead Penn Trafford (3-0) to a nonsection win. Olivia Ford singled twice for Canon McMillan (0-1).

Serra Catholic 16, Jeannette 1 – Caroline Malandra hit a home run and Cassidy Trahan, Madisyn Zigarovich and Maria Goldstein each had a triple to lead Serra Catholic (3-0,3-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Frankie Crosby had a double for Jeannette (0-1,0-1).

Shenango 10, Freedom 9 – Madison Iwanjenko went 4 for 5 and smacked one of her two doubles for the walk-off hit in the seventh inning to lift Shenango (1-2, 1-1) over Freedom (0-1, 0-1) in Section 4-2A. Mackenna Emerick hit two doubles and Angelina Melillo and Janie Natalie each had a double for the Wildcats. Shaye Bailey went 4 for 4 with a double, Leyasa Young was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple, and Emille Waggoner had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Thomas Jefferson 10, West Mifflin 3 – Morgan Alisesky hit a home run, Zoe Krizan had two doubles and an RBI, Graci Fairman notched two hits and knocked in two runs, and Liv Stock had two RBI as Thomas Jefferson (0-4) beat West Mifflin (2-2) in nonsection play. Addie Hilligsberg had two RBI and a double for the Jaguars. Kendal Pielin was in the circle to earn the win for the Titans.

Trinity 11, South Fayette 1 – Alyssa Rager hit a home run and two doubles and had six RBIs to lead Trinity (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Haley Nicholson hit a double for South Fayette (2-3, 0-2).

Union 15, Fort Cherry 8 – Emily Siddall and Tori May each hit a triple and Allie Ross and Mia Preuhs each had a double to lead Union (3-0) to a nonsection win. Dana Sinatra hit a double for Fort Cherry (0-1).

Upper St. Clair 7, Moon 4 – Sarah Robert hit a tiebreaking, pinch-hit two-run single in the sixth and winning pitcher Emma Redlinger went the distance as Upper St. Clair (2-1, 2-0) defeated Moon (0-1, 0-1) in Section 4-5A.

Yough 9, Elizabeth Forward 8 – Kaylin Ritenour hit a home run and a double, Makayla Spoonhoward hit a home run, and Madison Horvat added a double to push Yough (3-0, 1-0) past Elizabeth Forward (3-1, 0-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Carlee Soukup and Lauren Vay each hit a home run and Grace Smith had a double for Elizabeth Forward.