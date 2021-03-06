High school roundup for March 6, 2021: Laurel Highlands, Chartiers Valley advance to semifinals

Saturday, March 6, 2021 | 6:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher scored 16 points against Penn Hills on Saturday.

Rodney Gallagher scored 16 points as No. 3 Laurel Highlands overcame a slow start and defeated No. 6 Penn Hills, 48-41, in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Davis added 13 points and Jayden Pratt had 12 points and nine rebounds for Laurel Highlands (13-3), which trailed by as many as nine points in the first quarter before limiting Penn Hills to two points in the second quarter. Deondre Mitchell scored 14 points for Penn Hills (13-5) and Ed Daniels added 10 points and seven rebounds. Laurel Highlands faces No. 2 New Castle in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Chartiers Valley 53, Gateway 47 — Brayden Reynolds scored 19 points to lead No. 1 Chartiers Valley (21-2) over No. 8 Gateway (9-7) in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Garrett Alauzen added 13 points for Chartiers Valley, which will face No. 5 Mars in Wednesday’s semifinals. Ryan Greggerson led Gateway with 13 points and Jaydon Carr added 12 points.

OLSH 57, Shenango 42 — In the Class 2A quarterfinals, Jake DiMichele scored 23 points and Dante Spadafora added 22 points as No. 1 OLSH (19-0) beat No. 8 Shenango (15-8). Reis Watkins scored 16 points to lead Shenango. OLSH plays No. 5 Jeannette in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Sto-Rox 49, Fort Cherry 44 — Corey Simmons had 17 points as No. 3 Sto-Rox (11-5) beat No. 11 Fort Cherry (13-7) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Drevon Miller-Ross added 10 points in the win while Dylan Rogers and Lane Miller scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Fort Cherry. Sto-Rox will play No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Girls basketball

North Allegheny 59, Baldwin 39 — Paige Morningstar scored 14 points as No. 1 North Allegheny (20-1) downed No. 9 Baldwin (9-8) in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Jasmine Timmerson added 13 points while Lizzy Groetsch scored 12 for North Allegheny, which will face No. 4 Mt. Lebanon in the semifinals on Wednesday. Morgan Altivilla had 14 points for Baldwin and Kayla Radomsky added 10.

North Catholic 69, Freedom 49 — Alayna Rocco scored 30 points to lead No. 1 North Catholic over No. 9 Freedom (6-7) in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Dacia Lewandowski added 13 points while Ava Walker contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds. Renae Mohrbacher paced Freedom with 17 points.

Laurel 50, South Park 35 — Regan Atkins scored 19 points to lead No. 4 Laurel (18-2) to the Class 3A quarterfinal victory over No. 5 South Park (10-3). Danielle Pontius added 10 points and Reese Bintrim contributed six points and 15 rebounds. Maya Wertelet led South Park with 11 points. Laurel will play top seed North Catholic on Wednesday.

Mohawk 71, Keystone Oaks 49 — Paige Julian scored 25 points to lead No. 2 Mohawk (15-4) over No. 7 Keystone Oaks (11-8) in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Hannah McDanel added 18 points and Nadia Lape tallied 11 points. Mohawk will face No. 14 Beaver Falls in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Beaver Falls 39, Waynesburg 36 (OT) — In the Class 3A quarterfinals, Macyla Collins scored 14 points as No. 14 Beaver Falls (7-13) upset No. 6 Waynesburg (13-5) in overtime. Waynesburg held Beaver Falls scoreless in the first quarter before the Tigers jumped to a two-point halftime lead. Clara Paige Miller led Waynesburg with 14 points.