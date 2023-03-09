TribLIVE Logo
High school roundup for March 8, 2023: Top-seeded Peters Township wins in PIHL playoffs

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Will Tomko had a five-point night, recording two goals and three assists, to lead top-seeded Peters Township to a 7-1 victory over No. 8 Mt. Lebanon in the PIHL Class 3A quarterfinals Wednesday night,

Austin Malley had two goals and two assists, Zach Palmieri scored twice and Ben Kovac added a goal and an assist for Peters. Chayce Stasiowski scored for Mt. Lebanon.

Peters Township will meet fourth-seeded North Allegheny in the semifinals Monday.

