High school roundup for March 9, 2022: Ellwood City knocks off No. 1 Franklin, earns rematch with Avonworth

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ellwood City’s Alexander Roth celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A championship game against South Allegheny.

Alexander Roth scored 27 points, Steve Antuono added 20, and Ellwood City bounced back from an upset loss in the WPIAL playoffs to knock off District 10 champion Franklin, the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state, 65-63 in the first round of the PIAA playoffs Wednesday night.

Joseph Roth had 12 points for Ellwood City (22-3), which earned a rematch with Avonworth in a second-round game Saturday. Avonworth upset Ellwood City, 60-55, in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

The Wolverines played without head coach Steve Antuono, who was suspended two games after confronting officials during postgame chaos at the end of the Avonworth game. He will also be suspended for the rematch Saturday.

Easton Fulmer led all scorers with 30 points while Damon Curry and Luke Guth scored 12 points apiece for Franklin (23-3).

Class 6A

North Hills 64, State College 47 – Royce Parham scored 23 points, Devin Burgess followed with 16, and Alex Smith and Matt Seidl each scored 10 as WPIAL champion North Hills (25-1) dispatched State College (9-14) in the opening round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs. Braeden Schrewsberry scored 15 and Lane Black netted 10 for State College. North Hills will play Norristown in the second round Saturday.

Warwick 54, Mt. Lebanon 40 – Tate Landis scored 22 points to lead District 3 runner-up Warwick (21-6) to a win over Mt. Lebanon (16-10) in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs. Christian Powers led the Blue Devils with 16 points. Warwick will play Northampton on Saturday.

Class 3A

Aliquippa 53, Brookville 50 – D.J. Walker scored 18 points and Cameron Lindsey contributed with 10 as Aliquippa (18-8) recovered from a slow first half to beat District 9 runner-up Brookville (20-4) in the opening round in Class 3A. Clayton Cook put up 12 points and Noah Peterson added 10 for Brookville. The Quips will play Neshannock in the second round Saturday.

Avonworth 60, Cambria Heights 42 – Jordan Kolenda put up 24 points and Rowan Carmichael followed with 14 as Avonworth (19-7) controlled Cambria Heights (16-9) in the opening round in Class 3A. Caleb Whiteford led Cambria Heights with 16 points and Carter Lamb added 10. The Antelopes advance to play Ellwood City in the second round Saturday.

Chestnut Ridge 69, Washington 53 – Christian Hinson led all scorers with 22 points, Matt Whysong followed with 16, and Hayden Little finished with 11 to lead District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge (19-7) past Washington (17-4) in the opening round in Class 3A. Ruben Gordon put up 15 , Brandon Patterson added 13 and Tayshawn Levy netted 10 points for the Prexies. Chestnut Ridge advances to play Bishop Guilfoyle in the second round Saturday.

Neshannock 50, Richland 43 – Neshannock (19-5) knocked off District 6 champion Richland (24-4) in the opening round in Class 3A. The Lancers will play Aliquippa in the second round Saturday.

Shady Side Academy 76, Penns Valley 47 – WPIAL champion Shady Side Academy (20-6) won convincingly over Penns Valley (12-14) in the opening round in Class 3A. Shady Side advances to play South Allegheny in the second round Saturday.

South Allegheny 52, Seneca 41 – Bryce Epps scored 19 points, Ethan Kirkwood added 13, and Michael Michalski and Will Hynes each scored 10 as South Allegheny (18-7) used a 21-10 fourth quarter run to pull away from District 10 runner-up Seneca (19-7) in the opening round in Class 3A. Lucas Rupp put up 11 points for Seneca and Jacob Young followed with 10. The Gladiators will play Shady Side Academy in the second round Saturday.

Class 2A

Carlynton 48, Rocky Grove 38 – Chase Jones scored 12 points and Simon Schriver netted 11 as Carlynton (21-3) scored a victory over the District 10 runner-up Rocky Grove (19-7) in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. Isaac Clayton scored 21 points for Rocky Grove. The Cougars will play OLSH in the second round Saturday.

Fort Cherry 61, West Middlesex 53 – Owen Norman scored 24 points, Maddox Truschel followed with 15, and Dylan Rogers added 13 as Fort Cherry (24-3) beat West Middlesex (14-12) in the opening round in Class 2A. Richie Preston put up 24 points, Tanner Shick added 12 with four 3-pointers and Connor Stover netted 10 for West Middlesex. The Rangers will play Portage in the second round Saturday.

Kennedy Catholic 71, Winchester Thurston 44 – Elijah Harden led all scorers with 24 points, Malik Lampkins-Rudolph followed with 21, and Remington Hart finished with 11 as District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic (22-4) won big over Winchester Thurston (11-9) in the opening round in Class 2A. Jackson Juzang put up 20 points and Lance Nicholls added 18 for the Bears. Kennedy Catholic advances to play Redbank Valley in the second round Saturday.

OLSH 75, United 50 – Jake DiMichele led all scorers with 31 points as WPIAL champion OLSH (24-0) cruised to a Class 2A opening-round win over United (21-7). Bryson Kirschner scored 14 points and Dawson Summers finished with 11 for the Chargers. Jacob Boring scored 12 points for United. The Chargers will play Carlynton in the second round Saturday.

Portage 68, Sto-Rox 46 – District 6 champion Portage (27-1) rolled to an opening round win over Sto-Rox (12-9) in Class 2A. Portage will play WPIAL runner-up Fort Cherry in the second round Saturday.

Girls basketball

Class 5A

Chartiers Valley 65, Harbor Creek 16 – Perri Page led all scorers with 19 points, Helene Cowan put up 12, and Hallie Cowan and Aislin Malcolm each finished with 11 as Chartiers Valley (25-2) dominated Harbor Creek (15-9) out of District 10 in the opening round in Class 5A. Samantha Bank led Harbor Creek with eight points. The Colts advance to play Hollidaysburg on Saturday.

Gettysburg 45, Trinity 43 – Anne Bair led Gettysburg (23-5) with 21 points in a Class 5A opening-round win over Trinity (18-7). Kristina Bozek put up 13 points while Eden Williamson and Ruby Morgan each scored 11 for the Hillers. Gettysburg, the District 3 champ, moves on to face Bangor in the second round Saturday.

Hollidaysburg 63, Latrobe 51 – Marin Miller scored 26 points to lead District 6 champion Hollidaysburg (24-1) to a Class 5A first-round win. Sydney Lear added 17 points and Alison Hatajik had 11 for Hollidaysburg, which advances to play Chartiers Valley in the second round Saturday. Anna Rafferty had 19 points and Camille Dominick added 15 for Latrobe (18-5).

McKeesport 56, Obama Academy 31 – Rachael Manfredo scored 13 points, Maddie Cherepko followed with 11, and Kaylee Charles added 10 as McKeesport (21-5) won big over Obama Academy (15-7) in the opening round in Class 5A. Samaree Perkins led the Eagles with 13 points and Taylor Woodruff followed with eight. The Tigers advance to play Oakland Catholic in the second round Saturday.

Moon 54, Slippery Rock 16 – Emma Theodorsson led all scorers with 17, Reilly Sunday followed with 12, and Olivia Logan added 10 as Moon (20-5) had no problems with Slippery Rock (14-10) in the opening round in Class 5A. The Tigers advance to play South Fayette in the second round Saturday.

Oakland Catholic 58, Warren 36 – Halena Hill scored 19 points to lead Oakland Catholic (15-10) past District 10 champion Warren (20-6) in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. Alexa Washington added 12 and Jordyn Ingelido had 11 for Oakland Catholic, which will play McKeesport in the second round Saturday. Emma Ruhlman had 22 for Warren.

Shanksville-Stonycreek 61, St. Joseph 45 – Rylee Synder scored 28 points and Josie Synder added 18 as District 5 champion Shanksville-Stonycreek (19-6) won a Class A first-round matchup. Julie Spinelli scored 17 points and Gia Richter had 11 for St. Joseph (10-15). Shanksville-Stonycreek will meet District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic in the second round Saturday.

South Fayette 63, Lampeter Strasburg 38 – WPIAL champion South Fayette (23-4) had an easy time against Lampeter Strasburg (15-2) in the opening round in Class 5A. The Lions will play Moon in the second round Saturday.

Class 4A

Blackhawk 54, Eastern York 48 – Casey Nixon and Quinn Borroni scored 13 points apiece to lead WPIAL champion Blackhawk (25-0) to victory over Eastern York (21-6) out of District 3 in the first round in Class 4A. Bree Grim led Eastern York with 21 points. The Cougars advance to play Southmoreland in the second round Saturday.

Bedford 47, Elizabeth Forward 39 – Natalie Lippencott scored 16 points, Sydney Taracatac added 15, and Josie Shuke netted 10 to lead District 5 champion Bedford (22-5) to a win over Elizabeth Forward (19-6) in the Class 4A opening round. Bailie Brinson led the Warriors with 14 points. Bedford will play Villa Maria in the second round Saturday.

Delone Catholic 58, Montour 25 – Giana Hoddinott scored 22 points and Makenna Mummert had 14 for District 3 champion Delone Catholic (27-1) in a Class 4A first-round win over Montour (16-8). Delone advances to play WPIAL runner-up Knoch on Saturday. Olivia Lyscik scored 10 for Montour.

Southmoreland 45, Tyrone 39 – Olivia Cernuto recorded a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) while Gracie Spadaro added 15 points and Reagan Carson sank a key 3-pointer in the waning minutes as Southmoreland (19-4) beat District 6 champion Tyrone (23-1) in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. Jaida Parker scored 21 points for Tyrone. The Scotties will play Blackhawk in the second round Saturday.

Villa Maria 60. Quaker Valley 21 – Jayden McBride scored 15 points to lead District 10 champion Villa Maria (22-2) past Quaker Valley (12-12) in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. Villa Maria will play Bedford in the second round Saturday. Nora Johns had 11 for the Quakers.

Class A

Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Aquinas Academy 41 (OT) – Grace Sechler scored 14 points, Regan Lauer added 12, and Berlin-Brothersvalley (20-5) rallied for a Class A first-round win over WPIAL runner-up Aquinas Academy (14-8). Berlin-Brothersvalley will play Portage in the second round Saturday. Elizabeth Russell led Aquinas Academy with 11 points and Emi Kartsonas blocked nine shots.

Elk County Catholic 52, Monessen 23 – Sydney Alexander put up 24 points to lead District 9 champion Elk County (25-3) to a victory over Monessen (17-7) in the opening round in Class A. Mercedes Majors led the Greyhounds with 10 points. Elk County advances to play Union in the second round Saturday.

Bishop Canevin 52, DuBois Central 32 – Ashley Lippold scored 17 points and Bishop Canevin (17-9) used a 19-2 run in the third quarter to take control of a Class A first-round win over DuBois Central (17-10). Josie Bochicchio added 12 for Bishop Canevin, which will play District 9 runner-up Otto Eldred in the second round Saturday.

Portage 60, West Greene 51 – Alex Chobany scored 17 points to lead District 6 champion Portage (22-5) past West Greene (18-5) in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. Arianna Wozniak had 13 points and Brooke Bednarski 11 for Portage, which advances to play Berlin-Brothersvalley in the second round on Saturday. Anna Durbin scored a game-high 31 points for West Greene.

Shanksville-Stonycreek 61, St. Joseph 45 – Rylee Snyder led all scorers with 28 points and Josie Snyder added 18 as Shanksville-Stonycreek (19-6) scored a Class A opening round win over St. Joseph (10-15). Julie Spinelli scored 17 points and Gia Richter netted 11 for the Spartans. Shanksville-Stonycreek advances to play Kennedy Catholic in the second round Saturday.

Union 42, Farrell 33 – Zoe Lepri scored 16 points while Kelly Cleaver recorded a double-double (10 points, 15 rebounds) as Union (21-2) earned a victory over Farrell (13-10) in the opening round in Class A. D’Eryah Stewart scored 11 points, Jaylie Green added 10, and Sanaa Brodie put up six points and had seven steals for Farrell. The Scotties advance to play Elk County Catholic in the second round Saturday.