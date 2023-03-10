High school roundup for March 9, 2023: Fox Chapel rallies for comeback win in Penguins Cup playoffs

Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Isaac Jacobs celebrates after scoring the winning goal next to Quaker Valley’s Will Watson during their PIHL Class A quarterfinal Thursday at Alpha Ice Complex. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Liam Wiseman celebrates after scoring his first goal against Quaker Valley during their PIHL Class A quarterfinal Thursday at Alpha Ice Complex. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Grady Cullen celebrates after scoring the tying goal against Quaker Valley during their PIHL Class A quarterfinal Thursday at Alpha Ice Complex. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel goalie Joe Rattner makes a save against Quaker Valley during their PIHL Class A quarterfinal Thursday at Alpha Ice Complex. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Quentin Miske pressures Quaker Valley goalie Landon Buterbaugh during their PIHL Class A quarterfinal Thursday at Alpha Ice Complex. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Isaac Jacobs celebrates after scoring the winning goal next to Quaker Valley’s Will Watson during their PIHL Class A quarterfinal Thursday at Alpha Ice Complex. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Quentin Miske celebrates with Isaac Jacobs after Jacobs scored the winning goal against Quaker Valley during their PIHL Class A quarterfinal Thursday at Alpha Ice Complex. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Liam Wiseman scores an empty net goal to seal the victory against Quaker Valley during their PIHL Class A quarterfinal Thursday at Alpha Ice Complex. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Liam Wiseman celebrates after scoring his first goal against Quaker Valley during their PIHL Class A quarterfinal Thursday at Alpha Ice Complex. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Ben Carlson celebrates his second goal with Jace Vasbinder during their PIHL Class A quarterfinal against Fox Chapel on Thursday at Alpha Ice Complex. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Killian Kissane (right) celebrates with Dylan Work and Quentin Miske after scoring against Quaker Valley during their PIHL Class A quarterfinal Thursday at Alpha Ice Complex. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Fox Chapel hockey team celebrates after defeating Quaker Valley, 5-3, in their PIHL Class A quarterfinal Thursday at Alpha Ice Complex. Previous Next

Grady Cullen scored the tying goal about five minutes into the third period and Isaac Jacobs netted the game-winner about six minutes later as Fox Chapel came back to defeat Quaker Valley, 5-3, in the PIHL Class A quarterfinals Thursday night.

Quaker Valley took a 2-0 lead on goals by Ben Carlson and Max Modrovich in the first seven minutes of the game. Fox Chapel’s Killian Kissane and Liam Wiseman scored in the final 1:07 of the first period to make it 2-2.

Carlson scored again in the second period to give Quaker Valley a 3-2 edge before Fox Chapel took over in the third. Wiseman added his second goal of the game on an empty net with seven seconds left. Landon Buterbaugh made 44 saves for Quaker Valley.

Fox Chapel will meet Norwin in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the RMU Island Sports Complex.

Greensburg Salem 6, Shaler 3 – Owen Tutich recorded a hat trick to lead Greensburg Salem to a Class A quarterfinal win. Tutich and Carter Cherok scored in the first four minutes of the game to stake Greensburg Salem to an early lead. Luke Dieter and Mike Kingerski also found the net. Tyler Garasich had a goal and two assists for Shaler. Jacob Skerlong and Matthew Stelitano also scored.

Deer Lakes 6, Carrick 0 – Shawn McIntyre had a hat trick and AJ Schaff recorded a goal and three assists to lead Deer Lakes to a Division 2 quarterfinal win over Carrick. Zachary Nacey added a goal and two assists and Ryan Gruden had a goal and an assist for Deer Lakes, which will meet Ringgold in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. next Thursday at the RMU Island Sports Center.

Ringgold 9, Burrell 3 – Kenneth Cadwallader had a six-point game with three goals and three assists and Trent Hawk also scored a hat trick to lead Ringgold to a Division 2 quarterfinal win. Forrest Baird, Aidan Petroff and Julian Kemp scored for Burrell as the game was tied 3-3 early in the second period. Cadwallader scored twice in the second half of the period and Ringgold was off to the races.