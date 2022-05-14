High school roundup for May 13, 2022: Bethel Park softball tunes up with walk-off win

By:

Friday, May 13, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Sandra Soltes drives in two runs with a triple during the 2021 WPIAL Class 6A championship game.

Sandra Soltes hit a two-run triple to tie the game and Delaney Sierka followed with an RBI single to give Bethel Park a 7-6 walk-off nonsection win Friday in a tune-up for next week’s WPIAL softball playoffs.

Sierka and Abby Quickel had two hits for the Black Hawks (8-8). Jessica Pugh homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Armstrong (16-4).

Elizabeth-Forward 7, South Allegheny 2 – Grace Smith doubled twice and plated three runs for Elizabeth-Forward (15-2) in a nonsection win. Madison Pikula hit an RBI double for South Allegheny (12-4).

Frazier 3, Mt. Pleasant 2 – Delaney Warnick homered and doubled and Tori Washinski and Jensyn Hartman singled twice for Frazier (15-0) in a nonsection win. Katie Hutter ripped an RBI double and Krista Brunson had a solo homer for Mt. Pleasant (9-9).

Mt. Lebanon 16, Trinity 9 – Deidre Flaherty homered twice and drove in seven runs to lead Mt. Lebanon (13-4) to a nonsection win. Brooke Boehmer doubled and homered and Kate Borza singled and doubled for the Blue Devils. Alyssa Rager and Mirranda Rinehart homered for Trinity (15-3).

Shaler 8, Deer Lakes 0 – Cate Gordon went 3 for 3 and Bethany Rodman homered for Shaler (15-3) in a nonsection victory. Reese Hasley and Lydia Guthrie singled twice for Deer Lakes (11-4).

Baseball

Albert Gallatin 17, Waynesburg 7 – Tristan Robinson, Nick Pegg, Nate McCusker and Bryce Barton recorded three hits each, leading Albert Gallatin (2-14) in a nonsection victory. Robinson and Pegg had three RBIs. Derek Turcheck and Lincoln Pack doubled for Waynesburg (5-12).

Ambridge 5, Keystone Oaks 3 – Cole Grabe went 4 for 4 with a double and Caison Holland homered and drove in four runs to propel Ambridge (8-11) to a nonsection win. E.J. Simon, Benjamin Workmaster and Nate Brestensky doubled and Ethan Parker tripled for Keystone Oaks (5-11).

Butler 9, Kiski Area 1 – Madden Clement homered twice and had five RBIs to pace Butler (14-5) in a nonsection win. Cooper Baxter hit a pair of doubles for the Golden Tornado. Dom Dinnino and Luke Emmerling tripled for Kiski Area (4-14).

Central Catholic 2, Shaler 0 – Cade O’Leary, James Hensell and Kiayuan Baskerville combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for Central Catholic (11-9) in a nonsection victory. Noah Gabriel and Miguel Hugas singled for Shaler (14-6).

Highlands 9, Riverview 3 – Seth Helgert tied the Highlands single season record for runs scored and Jimmy Kunst tied the school single season hits record in a nonsection win over Riverview (6-10). Knust and Helgert recorded two hits each. Jett Slepak went 3 for 4 with a triple for the Golden Rams (13-6). Daniel Roupas, Luke Migely and Jack Loughren had two hits apiece for the Raiders.

Indiana 13, Derry 2 – Gavin Homer singled three times and Garrison Dougherty doubled to help Indiana (11-7) secure a nonsection win. Homer and Dougherty had two RBIs each. Colin Bush had an RBI single for Derry (11-6).

Ligonier Valley 15, Southmoreland 3 – Nick Beitel had three hits and George Golden had two hits and four RBIs to help Ligonier Valley (8-9) close its season with a nonsection win over Southmoreland (7-8). Grant Dowden went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Anthony Govern and Brok Potoka had two hits apiece for the Scotties.

North Allegheny 4, South Fayette 0 – Andrew Hart pitched five innings, allowing only one hit with eight strikeouts, and Anthony Varlotta went 2 for 2 with a triple for North Allegheny (15-5) in a nonsection win over South Fayette (14-4-1).

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13, Beth-Center 4 – Nate Schmid had three hits including a double and Garrett Zug, Mario Williams and Michael Lazarro recorded two hits each for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-7) in a nonsection victory. Henry Blake singled and doubled for Beth-Center (7-10). The game was called after five innings due to rain.

United 8, South Allegheny 4 – Ben Tomb went 2 for 4 with a double to help United top South Allegheny (8-10) in a nonsection game. Dakotah Morabeto singled doubled and drove in a run for the Gladiators.