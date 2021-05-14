High school roundup for May 14, 2021: West Allegheny softball grabs share of section title

Friday, May 14, 2021 | 11:24 PM

Adriana Vicari-Baker went 3 for 3 with two doubles to lead West Allegheny to an 11-1 victory over South Fayette in Section 4-5A softball Friday afternoon. The win moved West Allegheny into a tie with Chartiers Valley for the section title.

Emily Nolan doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for West Allegheny (13-3, 10-2). Allison Gass had a double, a triple and two RBIs. Abbey Girman singled and tripled and Stephanie Binek singled and doubled for South Fayette (12-7, 6-5).

Chartiers Valley 18, OLSH 5 – Marie Kinchington hit two home runs and Callie Mangan also homered as Chartiers Valley (12-7) won a nonsection game. Rylee Prospect had three hits.

North Allegheny 15, North Hills 9 – Alaina Whipkey hit a home run and drove in four runs and Carlyn Vaupel also homered as North Allegheny (18-3) picked up a nonsection win. Kendall Trunzo and Annalyn Isaacs had two hits apiece. Abby Scheller and Melanie Taylor homered for North Hills (6-12).

Baseball

Beaver 7, Keystone Oaks 2 – Josh Obrist went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Brady Hansen doubled and drove in a pair to lead Beaver (7-10) to a nonsection win. Dan O’Brien had two hits for Keystone Oaks (7-7).

Brashear 4, Obama Academy 1 – Brandon McGough tripled and drove in two runs and Dominic Borelli had a double and two RBIs to lead Brashear (5-6, 4-2) to a City League win. Alec Pacheco struck out nine in six innings. Matthew Sanders earned the save. Barry Frierson singled and doubled for Obama (8-3, 3-3).

Canon-McMillan 5, South Park 4 – Tyler Greenleaf homered and Zane Freund and Nathan Vidmar had two hits apiece as Canon-McMillan (8-10) defeated South Park (12-4) in a nonsection game.

Connellsville 5, Derry 4 – James Domer doubled and homered and Zak David also had two hits to lead Connellsville (10-7) to a nonsection win. Josh Ulery had two hits and Elijah Penick drove in two runs for Derry (11-4).

Freedom 12, Carlynton 8 – Winning pitcher Carter Slowinski had two hits and two RBIs to lead Freedom (2-15) to a nonsection win. Brett Boyd doubled twice and Tristan Viscuso doubled and drove in a pair. Cade Chauvet had three hits for Carlynton (1-17).

Freeport 11, Valley 2 – Zach Clark threw a complete game and scattered five hits while striking out eight to lead the Yellowjackets (5-15) to a nonsection victory. Brady Stivenson had three hits and four RBIs. Shane Demharter doubled and drove in a run for Valley (12-7).

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Apollo-Ridge 7 – Alex Miller went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and Ryan Appleby doubled and drove in a pair to help Greensburg Central Catholic (13-4) to a nonsection victory. Dylan Sebek and winning pitcher Johnny Wiegers had two hits. Brice Laurenti went 4 for 4 for Apollo-Ridge (7-6). Anthony Blackgrove had two hits and Jake Fello drove in two runs.

Indiana 18, Ligonier Valley 6 – Gavin Homer and Steven Budash had four hits and Branden Kanick and Branden Yanity drove in four runs as Indiana (11-6) picked up a nonsection win. George Golden had two hits and two RBIs for Ligonier Valley (7-11).

Knoch 5, Shady Side Academy 1 – Blaze Voltz and Luke DiSanti combined to throw a three-hitter as the Knights (11-9) earned a nonsection victory over the Bulldogs (10-5) in their regular season finale. Voltz also went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs. Angelo DeLeonardis also had three hits for Knoch.

Laurel Highlands 8, California 1 – Nick Kumor doubled and homered and Ty Sankovich had three hits to lead Laurel Highlands (13-4) to a nonsection win. Jacob Piktel drove in a run for California (12-4).

Mt. Lebanon 6, Bethel Park 4 – Winning pitcher Derrick Shields threw five scoreless innings and Tanner Donti had three hits to lead Mt. Lebanon (11-7) to a nonsection win. Ben Hudson had two hits for Bethel Park (15-3).

New Brighton 3, Riverside 2 – Bobby Budacki went the distance and Mitchell Goehring drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to lead New Brighton (8-10) to a nonsection win. Eddie Yorns had three hits, and Ian McKee and Jeriah Sheffield each had two hits and an RBI. Evan Burry and Ashton Schlosser had two hits for Riverside (9-9).

Quaker Valley 10, Baldwin 3 – Ethan Faris had four hits and three RBIs and Jack Gardinier added three hits as Quaker Valley (8-10) won a nonsection game. Mike Sabo had three hits for Baldwin (8-12).