High school roundup for May 17, 2023: Ryan Apaliski whiffs 17 in Hampton win

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton pitcher Ryan Apaliski delivers against Ringgold during their WPIAL Class 4A playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Gateway High School.

Ryan Apaliski took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 17 to lead No. 9 Hampton to a 9-0 victory over No. 8 Ringgold in a WPIAL Class 4A baseball first-round game Wednesday.

Erik Weeks tripled and homered, Matthew Erka singled and doubled, and Sean Sullivan drove in two runs for the Talbots (9-9), who will meet top-seeded Montour in the quarterfinals.

Hunter Mamie broke up the no-hitter with a single in the seventh for the Rams (8-13).

Blackhawk 5, Thomas Jefferson 4 – Zach Oliver hit a walk-off, two-run double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth as No. 2 Blackhawk (15-2) survived an upset bid in the first round in Class 4A.

Anthony Malagise homered and was the winning pitcher. Cody Woodward singled and doubled,and Jarrod Malagise had two hits for the Cougars, who will face No. 7 Indiana in the quarterfinals.

Carter Kirsch and Brady McGough had two hits apiece for No. 15 Thomas Jefferson (8-12).

Chartiers Valley 8, Central Valley 4 – No. 4 Chartiers Valley overcame a shaky start defensively to gallop past No. 13 Central Valley in the Class 4A first round.

The underdog Warriors plated two runs in the top of the first inning without a hit thanks to three Colts errors. Senior-laden Chartiers Valley didn’t blink and answered with a six-run second inning. Michael Switala and Brendan Cruz each delivered two-run singles in the big inning while Brendan Cruz added an RBI hit.

The Colts had six hits in the inning and 15 hits total, including a Charlie Caputo two-run single in the fourth. Cruz and Caputo had three hits each while Switala and Tyler Zallenick has two hits apiece to back the solid pitching of starter Joey Vanzin, who threw 5⅓ innings and yielded two earned runs on three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Hunter Boring had a hit and two runs scored for Central Valley (6-12).

Chartiers Valley (14-6) will face Latrobe in the quarterfinals.

Hopewell 2, West Mifflin 1 – It didn’t take long for the Class 4A baseball brackets to be busted. A new WPIAL champion will be crowned as 2022 winner and third-seeded West Mifflin was stunned by No. 14 Hopewell.

Senior Ty Eberhardt had three hits, including a solo home run in the third inning, to lead the way for the Vikings.

“I said at the beginning that this season this was going to be on our seniors, especially in the playoffs,” Hopewell coach Morgan Singletary said. “We had them one through five (in the batting order) and they all performed.”

With Hopewell leading 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, West Mifflin (15-3) tied it when senior Zane Griffaton was hit by a pitch right after Hopewell catcher Charles Smetana threw out Braeden Andzelik trying to steal. Griffaton stole second base and scored on a double by Bert Kovalsky.

“How that happened has been the story of our season,” Singletary said. “Landon (Fox) is pitching a gem and a guy gets hit by a pitch and he ends up coming around to score, but today they were able to rise above it and make it exciting.”

With John Vescio on first base and two out in the top of the seventh inning, Eberhardt singled and Stephen Slate singled off the glove of the third baseman to score the game-winning run.

Fox was brilliant on the mound for the Vikings, pitching seven innings, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Hopewell (9-11) will play North Catholic in the quarterfinals.

Indiana 12, Laurel Highlands 4 – Ben Ryan went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs for No. 7 Indiana (14-7) in a Class 4A first-round win.

Steven Budash homered and Trevor Smith doubled for the Indians, who will meet No. 2 Blackhawk in the quarterfinals.

Frank Kula tripled and Braeden O’Brien doubled for No. 10 Laurel Highlands (9-10).

Latrobe 7, Kiski Area 6 – Eli Boring hit a game-tying RBI single and Dante Basciano followed with a game-winning RBI grounder as No. 5 Latrobe (15-6) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to pull off a thrilling first-round win in Class 4A.

Boring went 4 for 4 with a double and Louie Amatucci had two hits for the Wildcats, who will meet No. 4 Chartiers Valley in the quarterfinals.

Jake Smith singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Dominick Hand also had two RBIs for No. 12 Kiski Area (9-10).

Montour 3, Uniontown 2 – Winning pitcher Vinny Markulin and Tony Markulin each had a hit and an RBI as top-seeded Montour (18-3) survived a first-round scare in Class 4A.

Jake Robinson drove in a run and picked up the save for the Spartans, who will take on No. 9 Hampton in the quarterfinals.

Tate Musko singled and doubled and Mason Kuhn and Christian Thomas also had two hits apiece for No. 16 Uniontown (7-9). Thomas struck out six in six innings.

North Catholic 11, Elizabeth Forward 1 – Ryan Shantz singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Sean Dewey and Tommy Koroly each singled and tripled to lead No. 6 North Catholic (10-10) to a first-round win in five innings in Class 4A.

Thomas Schafale picked up the win for the Trojans, who will meet No. 14 Hopewell in the quarterfinals.

Cy Herchelroath doubled and drove in a run and Charlie Nigut and AJ Grese each had two hits for No. 11 Elizabeth Forward (7-12).

Peters Township 5, West Allegheny 4 – With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Carter Shanafelt hit an RBI single, Joe Bedillion belted a game-tying two-run double, and Vinny Sarcone delivered a walk-off RBI single to lead No. 6 Peters Township (14-6) to a comeback win in the Class 5A first round.

Peters Township will meet No. 3 Penn-Trafford in the quarterfinals. Brady Miller hit a home run and Will Gubba had two RBIs for No. 11 West Allegheny (14-7).

Plum 6, Trinity 3 – Caden Norcutt and Erik Streussnig had RBI singles during a four-run fifth inning, leading No. 4 Plum (13-7) to a first-round win in Class 5A.

Brady Dojonovic allowed four hits and struck out 11 in six innings to earn the win for the Mustangs, who will meet No. 5 South Fayette in the quarterfinals. Streussnig and Logan Kemmerer each had two hits and Colin Watson picked up the save.

Matthew Robaugh homered twice and drove in three runs for No. 13 Trinity (6-10).

South Fayette 7, Armstrong 0 – Winning pitcher Tyler Pitzer gave up three hits and struck out eight in 6⅓ innings and also hit a first-inning homer to lead No. 5 South Fayette (16-4) to a Class 5A first-round win.

Bo Stover drove in a pair of runs for the Lions, who will face No. 4 Plum in the quarterfinals.

Haden Brink singled and walked for No. 12 Armstrong (14-7).

Upper St. Clair 9, North Hills 7 – Eli Mander had two hits and two RBIs and Owen Mandler and Michael Albert each drove in a pair of runs as No. 10 Upper St. Clair (10-11) used a seven-run sixth inning to claim a first-round Class 5A win.

Christian Wierczenski doubled for the Panthers, who will meet rival Bethel Park, the second seed, in the quarterfinals.

Dylan Barnes homered and Tristan Weimann drove in three runs for No. 7 North Hills (13-7).

Softball

Armstrong 5, Thomas Jefferson 3 – Jenna Clontz hit the go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the third to lead top-seeded Armstrong (18-1) to a Class 5A quarterfinal win.

Clontz also doubled and finished with five RBIs and Cassidy Adams went 3 for 3 with a double for the River Hawks, who will face No. 12 South Fayette in the semifinals.

Liv Stock doubled twice, Zoe Kristan singled and doubled, and Morgan Alisesky also had two hits for No. 8 Thomas Jefferson (14-6).

Chartiers Valley 10, Knoch 0 – Lily Duffill had a double, home run and three RBIs to lead No. 3 Chartiers Valley (17-2) to a Class 4A quarterfinal win.

Callie Mangan homered, Marta Gualazzi tripled and had three RBIs, and Rylee Prosperi doubled for the Colts, who will meet No. 2 Montour in the semifinals. Brynee Smith singled for No. 6 Knoch (11-9).

Elizabeth Forward 9, Hampton 3 – Addy Nigut hit a go-ahead two-run double in the third inning to lead top-seeded Elizabeth Forward (17-0) to a quarterfinal win in Class 4A.

Lauren Vay singled, doubled and drove in two runs, Alivia Grimm had two hits and two RBIs, and winning pitcher Shelby Telegdy had two hits and an RBI for the Warriors, who will take on No. 4 Belle Vernon in the semifinals.

Aliza Michielli hit a three-run homer in the first inning for No. 8 Hampton (13-6).

Montour 11, Indiana 1 – Kaitlyn Molitoris struck out 12 in five innings and Jana Hess singled, tripled and drove in two runs as No. 2 Montour (14-3) claimed a Class 4A quarterfinal win.

Avrie Polo had three hits and three RBIs and Mia Arndt collected three hits and two RBIs for the Spartans, who will take on No. 3 Chartiers Valley in the semifinals.

Ella Myers singled and drove in a run for No. 7 Indiana (16-5).

Pine-Richland 5, North Allegheny 1 – Mackenzie Gillis hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to lead No. 5 Pine-Richland (7-14) to a quarterfinal win in Class 6A.

Illiana Aggelou drove in two runs and Marissa DeLuca had an RBI for the Rams, who will face No. 1 Seneca Valley in the semifinals. Meghan McDonough, McKenna Rowlands, Reagan Sheets and Katie Lucas had hits for No. 4 North Allegheny (14-7).

South Fayette 4, West Allegheny 3 – An RBI single from Stephanie Binek and a two-run single from Rylee Rohbeck keyed a three-run third inning that gave No. 12 South Fayette (12-9) the lead for good in a second straight upset in the Class 5A bracket.

Rohbeck went 3 for 4 with a triple, Emma Smith had an RBI single in the fifth inning, and winning pitcher Emma Earley struck out 13 for the Lions, who will meet No. 1 Armstrong in the semifinals.

Adriana Vicari-Baker homered, Aubrey Police singled and tripled, and Makynlee Martin had two hits and an RBI for No. 4 West Allegheny (19-2).

Trinity 13, Latrobe 3 – Amber Morgan homered in the first inning to get things started for No. 3 Trinity (17-2) in a Class 5A quarterfinal win.

Madison Argo hit a solo home run and Addison Agnew and Mirranda Rinehart each doubled for the Hillers, who will meet No. 2 Shaler in the semifinals. Hayden Kraynick and Josie Straigis each hit a home run for No. 6 Latrobe (15-4).

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel 12, Canon-McMillan 7 – Lindsay Scheffler scored four goals to give her 50 for the season and lead No. 3 Fox Chapel to a win in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Sidney Schutzman scored three goals to reach 65 for the season and Ava Orie and Kennedy Murton added two each for the Foxes. Brigid Torpey scored three goals and Meghan Torpey added two for No. 6 Canon-McMillan. Fox Chapel will meet No. 2 Mt. Lebanon in Monday’s semifinals. The Blue Devils defeated No. 7 North Hills, 16-6.

Pine-Richland 18, North Allegheny 6 – Caroline Gentile had five goals and three assists and Cate Gentile and Kendyll Jerry scored four goals apiece to lead top-seeded Pine-Richland to a Class 3A quarterfinal win. Hannah Young added two goals and three assists for the Rams, who will take on No. 5 Shady Side Academy in Monday’s semifinals.

Shady Side Academy 11, Upper St. Clair 10 (OT) – Neely Hawn scored the winning goal in double overtime to lead No. 5 Shady Side Academy past No. 4 Upper St. Clair in the Class 3A quarterfinals. The Bulldogs will meet No. 1 Pine-Richland in Monday’s semifinals.

Boys lacrosse

Penn-Trafford 15, Shaler 14 – The third-seeded Warriors pulled out a one-goal win over the sixth-seeded Titans in a hotly contested Class 2A quarterfinal, earning a semifinal matchup Monday with No. 2 South Fayette. The Lions beat No. 7 Quaker Valley, 15-9, on Wednesday. Top-seeded Mars and No. 4 Hampton will meet in the other semifinal. The Fightin’ Planets beat Moon, 17-1, and the Talbots topped North Catholic, 9-3.