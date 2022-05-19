High school roundup for May 18, 2022: Casey Barton throws no-hitter for Seton LaSalle

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Casey Barton threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead Seton LaSalle to a 5-1 victory over Carmichaels in a WPIAL Class 2A first-round softball playof game Wednesday.

Barton also drove in a pair of runs. Delaney Baker doubled twice, Paige Kuisis had two hits and two RBIs and Hannah Alonso doubled for the No. 7 Rebels (13-4), who will meet No. 2 Frazier in Monday’s quarterfinals. Sophia Zalar walked and scored on an error for No. 10 Carmichaels (10-6).

Belle Vernon 10, New Castle 5 – Alexa Daniels singled, homered and drove in four runs as No. 6 Belle Vernon (12-7) scored seven runs in the fifth inning of a Class 4A first-round win. Ashley Joll and Mia Zubovic each had two hits and two RBIs. Abby Fabin and Olivia Kolowitz both doubled and drove in a run for the Leopards, who will meet No. 3 Burrell in Monday’s quarterfinals. Morgan Piatt and Juliana Evans homered for No. 11 New Castle (5-9). Raequelle Young singled and doubled.

Charleroi 5, Serra Catholic 3 – Sofia Celaschi hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to lead No. 8 Charleroi (11-5) to a Class 2A first-round win. Riley Jones had three hits and an RBI and Madalynn Lancy and Tyloe Perok doubled for Charleroi, which will meet top-seeded Neshannock in Monday’s quarterfinals. Rece Eddy singled and drove in a run. Hope Lyons and Maria Goldstein had base hit and Madisyn Zigarovich drove in a run for No. 9 Serra Catholic (13-7).

Chartiers-Houston 10, Riverside 0 – Paige McAvoy doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lead No. 4 Chartiers-Houston (16-3) to a Class 2A first-round win. Nicolette Kloes doubled twice, Hanna Richey doubled, and Meadow Ferri threw five scoreless innings, allowing three hits. Chartiers-Houston will meet No. 5 Laurel in Monday’s quarterfinals. Sam Rosenberger, Olivia Reed and Braley Zappia had hits for Riverside (9-7).

Bentworth 1, Ligonier Valley 0 – Jaclyn Tatar threw a three-hit shutout, striking out four, as No. 14 Bentworth (5-9) upset No. 3 Ligonier Valley (14-4) in a Class 2A first-round matchup. Jocelyn Babirad singled and scored on an error in the third inning for the game’s only run. Cheyenne Piper, starting in place of the injured Maddie Griffin, was the hard-luck loser, giving up five hits, striking out 10 and walking none. Ruby Wallace doubled for the Rams. Lyla Barr singled to lead off the seventh but was stranded at third. Bentworth will meet No. 6 OLSH in Monday’s quarterfinals.

Frazier 10, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Nicole Palmer threw a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead No. 2 Frazier (15-0) to a Class 2A first-round win. Tori Washinski homered twice and drove in five runs for the Commodores, who will meet No. 7 Seton LaSalle in Monday’s quarterfinals. Madison Butler doubled for No. 15 Apollo-Ridge (7-7). Marly Koleno and Jaden Mill had base hits.

Freeport 8, Central Valley 1 – Winning pitcher Sydney Selker struck out nine and helped her own cause with two hits and an RBI as No. 8 Freeport (10-6) cruised to a Class 4A first-round win. Natalie King also had two hits and an RBI for the Yellowjackets, who will meet top-seeded Beaver in Monday’s quarterfinals. Savanna Urik added two hits and Aimee Heasley and Autumn Powell each drove in a pair of runs. Abby DiJidas doubled. Mia Shroads had a pair of hits for Central Valley (8-8).

Laurel 11, Burgettstown 0 – Autumn Boyd threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one, as No. 5 Laurel (15-3) picked up a Class 2A first-round win over No. 12 Burgettstown (9-8). Georgia Jellyman singled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Spartans, who will meet No. 4 Chartiers-Houston in Monday’s quarterfinals. Grace Zeppelin and Eva Kuth also singled and doubled.

Montour 11, Knoch 9 – Mia Arndt went 4 for 5 and hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to lead No. 5 Montour to a Class 4A first-round win. Avrie Polo went 3 for 5 with a homer and Kylie Ross doubled for Montour (12-5), which will face No. 4 Yough in Monday’s quarterfinals. Brynnae Coe went 3 for 5 with a double, home run and five RBIs for Knoch (9-10). Grace Hensch doubled and drove in a pair.

Neshannock 11, Fort Cherry 3 – Gabby Perod went 4 for 4 with two home runs and eight RBIs as top-seeded Neshannock (19-0) again showed off its power bats in a Class 2A first-round win. Gabby Quinn went 2 for 2 with a homer for the Lancers, who will take on No. 8 Charleroi in Monday’s quarterfinals. Hunter Newman had three hits, including a double. Ali Giordano and Katie DiMuccio singled and doubled. Adryonna Herbst doubled and Heather Coughenour drove in a run for Fort Cherry (5-10).

North Allegheny 12, Mt. Lebanon 6 – Sydni Junker doubled twice and drove in three runs and Alaina Whipkey homered as No. 7 North Allegheny (15-5) knocked off No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (12-5) in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Meghan McDonough and Carlyn Vaupel singled and doubled for the Tigers, who will meet Pine-Richland in next Wednesday’s semifinals. Deidre Flaherty homered and Kate Borza went 3 for 4 with a double for Mt. Lebanon.

OLSH 16, Mohawk 10 – Justena Giles homered twice and drove in seven runs to lead No. 6 OLSH (9-3) to a first-round slugfest win in Class 2A. Morgan O’Brien went 4 for 5 with a double, homer and six RBIs and Alyssa Minton went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Alivia Hare homered and drove in three runs for Mohawk (8-8). Aricka Young singled, doubled and tripled and Avan Nulph also had three hits, including a triple, for Mohawk. OLSH will meet No. 14 Bentowrth in Monday’s quarterfinals.

Pine-Richland 1, Canon-McMillan 0 – Gabbi Aughton threw a four-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and Mackenzie Gillis hit a home run in the second inning to account for the game’s only scoring as No. 3 Pine-Richland won in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Marissa DeLuca had a double and triple for the Rams, who will face No. 7 North Allegheny in the semifinals next Wednesday. Hard-luck loser Brooke Perri, who also threw a four-hitter, hit a triple for Canon-McMillan (6-6).

West Mifflin 11, Highlands 1 – Emily Buchleitner went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead No. 10 West Mifflin (12-8) to a first-round win in Class 4A. Jasalin Guenther went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Abigail Farmer and Addie Hilligsberg singled and doubled. Kassidy Cambal doubled twice for Highlands (10-6). Jaycee Haidze singled and doubled and Jess Cekada drove in a run. West Mifflin will face No. 2 Elizabeth Forward in Monday’s quarterfinals.

Baseball

Beaver 4, Elizabeth Forward 2 – JJ Shallcross hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to lead No. 5 Beaver (13-5) to a Class 4A first-round win. Liam Dorsky singled and doubled and Mason Lang had a double for the Bobcats, who will meet No. 4 Laurel Highlands in Monday’s quarterfinals. Isaiah Hart and Logan Cherepko each had two hits and an RBI for Elizabeth Forward (8-8).

Blackhawk 7, Indiana 5 – Louis Sebastian singled, tripled and drove in a pair of runs to lead No. 10 Blackhawk in a Class 4A first-round matchup. Matt Fowlow picked up the win and Josh Reed earned the save for the Cougars, who will take on No. 2 West Mifflin in Monday’s quarterfinals. Zach Tortorella singled, tripled and drove in three runs for Indiana (10-8). Hunter Martin singled and doubled.

Knoch 2, Uniontown 1 – Eli Sutton singled and came around to score on an error in the bottom of the fourth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie and leading No. 6 Knoch to a first-round win in Class 4A. Angelo DeLeonardis threw a complete-game two-hitter, allowing one unearned run and striking out two. Christian Thomas gave up two unearned runs on one hit and two walks for Uniontown (9-8). Knoch will meet No. 3 North Catholic in Monday’s quarterfinals.

Obama Academy 8, Carrick 5 – Vaughn Bryant went 3 for 3 with a double and winning pitcher Noah Levitt struck out eight in five innings to lead Obama Academy (4-5) past Carrick (5-6) in the City League championship game.

Quaker Valley 7, Highlands 1 – Zeke Hendricks singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Ethan Faris also had two hits and two RBIs for No. 9 Quaker Valley (9-9) in a Class 4A first-round win. Tommaso Floro and Adam Tanabe tripled for the Quakers, who will meet top-seeded Montour in Monday’s quarterfinals. Ethan Hewitt doubled and Carter Leri drove in a run for No. 8 Highlands (12-7).

Seneca Valley 4, Hempfield 1 – Nate Malak hit a two-run triple in the first inning and Alex Mortier belted a two-run homer in the fourth to lead No. 8 Seneca Valley (14-7) to a Class 6A first-round win. Malak went the distance, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts for the Raiders, who will face top-seeded Mt. Lebanon in Monday’s quarterfinals. Aiden Dunlap singled and scored on a Carson Shuglie RBI single for No. 9 Hempfield (8-13).

Girls lacrosse

Blackhawk 15, Aquinas Academy 2 – Chloe Courinos and Mia Piocquidio each scored three goals to lead top-seeded Blackhawk in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Alayna Cipolla, Ryleigh McKnight and Andrea Kinger had two goals apiece.

Mars 16, Quaker Valley 6 – Charlotte Stamper scored five goals and Lydia Toparli added three to lead Mars to a Class 3A quarterfinal win. Mya Cote and Zoe Krock eached scored twice. Chase Kriebel had three goals for Quaker Valley.

In other girls quarterfinals, Chartiers Valley defeated Indiana, 17-5, and Hampton topped Plum, 17-5.

In Class 3A boys quarterfinals, Mt. Lebanon handled Central Catholic, 19-3, Peters Township beat Upper St. Clair, 17-10, North Allegheny defeated Penn-Trafford, 20-3, and Shady Side Academy routed Seneca Valley, 24-7.