High school roundup for May 19, 2021: Peters Township baseball shocks South Fayette

By:

Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 12:38 AM

Don Rebel | Tribune-Review Bethel Park and Baldwin meet in a WPIAL Class 6A softball first-round game Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Jack Natilli belted a two-run homer in the third inning and Mac Ciocco went 4 for 4 with a run-scoring single in the first to lead No. 13 Peters Township to a 6-4 upset win over No. 4 South Fayette in a WPIAL Class 5A baseball first-round game Wednesday afternoon at Washington & Jefferson.

Jack Kail and Andrew Ripepi had a double each for the Indians (9-10), who will face another upset winner, No. 12 Latrobe, in Friday’s quarterfinals. Michael DiMartini and Tyler Pitzer tripled and Jake Dunay doubled for the Lions (15-4).

Franklin Regional 14, Thomas Jefferson 3 – Anthony Alesi gave No. 1 Franklin Regional a 4-3 lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth and the Panthers (16-1) tacked on 10 insurance runs in the sixth to roll to a Class 5A first-round win. Louie Kegerreis went 5 for 5 with a triple, home run and four RBIs. Caden Smith had three hits. Marco Gambino went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for No. 16 Thomas Jefferson (5-10).

Mars 4, Gateway 3 — JJ Wethereholt hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to propel No. 8 Mars (13-6) over No. 9 Gateway (7-7) in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at North Allegheny. Teddy Ruffner led off the frame with a triple. Gateway scored twice in the first and once in the second to take a 3-0 lead, but Mars plated two runs in the bottom of the second and one in the sixth to even the score.

Bethel Park 9, Chartiers Valley 0 — David Kessler went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for No. 2 Bethel Park (16-3) in a win over No. 15 Chartiers Valley (6-15) in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Washington & Jefferson. Cody Geddes had three hits including a double for the Black Hawks, and Eric Chalus singled, doubled and was the winning pitcher. Garrett Aluzen singled twice for the Colts.

Shaler Area 8, Fox Chapel 0 — Alec Englemore threw a complete game three-hitter and struck out 10 batters as the No. 7 Titans (14-5) pulled away from No. 10 Fox Chapel (11-8) in the Class 5A first round. Tristan Holland doubled and drove in two runs for Shaler and Tre Junker hit a triple.

West Allegheny 14, Hampton 1 — Adam Crawford had four hits, including a double, helping No. 3 West Allegheny (16-3) roll to a five-inning victory over No. 14 Hampton (7-12) in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Burkett Complex. Devin Zirwas went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Quaker Valley 3, Knoch 2 – Jack Gardinier singled, doubled and drove in a run and Tommaso Floro also had an RBI as No. 9 Quaker Valley (9-11) scored three runs in the first and made it hold up for a Class 4A first-round win. Jimmy Zugai had a double for the Quakers. Eli Sutton singled and doubled and Brady Wozniak and Zack McMillen drove in runs for No. 8 Knoch (10-11).

North Catholic 7, Elizabeth Forward 1 – Tyler Primrose homered and drove in two runs and winning pitcher Justin Stupka struck out 10 to lead No. 4 North Catholic (14-7) to a class 4A first-round win. Nathan Higgins had a double and two RBIs and Brady Alexander drove in a run for the Trojans. Logan Cherepko had two hits and a first-inning RBI for No. 13 Elizabeth Forward (7-9).

Laurel Highlands 5, Beaver 0 – Joe Chambers and Nick Kumor combined on a five-hit shutout and Alex McClain drove in a pair of runs to lead No. 5 Laurel Highlands (14-5) to a Class 4A first-round victory. Kumor, Kadin Early and Zack Koffler each had an RBI. James Finch doubled for No. 12 Beaver (7-11).

New Castle 13, Indiana 5 — Logan Gibson and Don Cade both had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs to help No. 7 New Castle (11-9) top No. 10 Indiana (11-7-1) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Pullman Park. Anthony Miller singled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Red Hurricane. Ben Ryan doubled, tripled and had a pair of RBIs for the Little Indians.

Seton LaSalle 5, Bentworth 0 — Brian Reed pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 to lead top-seeded Seton LaSalle (19-2) past No. 16 Bentworth (7-12) in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at Bethel Park. Gabe Finale doubled and plated a pair of runs for the Rebels and Brett Wagner had a solo homer. Colton Brightwell doubled twice for the Bearcats.

California 4, Shady Side Academy 2 — No. 9 California (13-4) plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, including what proved to be the game-winning run on an RBI walk by Dom Martini, to get past No. 8 Shady Side Academy (10-6) in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at Hempfield. Jordan Kearns singled twice for California. Tyler Hart had an RBI single for the Bulldogs.

Serra Catholic 8, Fort Cherry 2 – Zack Miklos went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead No. 4 Serra Catholic (17-3) in a Class 2A first-round game. Nico Eremic singled, doubled and drove in three runs. Max Rocco had a double and an RBI. Jake Tkach went 2 for 3 with an RBI for No. 13 Fort Cherry (9-8).

Laurel 8, Beth-Center 0 – Robert Herr threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one, to lead No. 5 Laurel (12-7) to a Class 2A first-round win. Logan Ayres singled, tripled and drove in a run. Kobe DeRosa had two RBIs. Michael Pasquarello doubled and drove in a run. Cameron Palmer had a base hit for No. 12 Beth-Center (6-12).

Shenango 9, Northgate 2 – Crescenzo Calabria went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three stolen bases and winning pitcher Braeden D’Angelo worked into the seventh, striking out seven, to lead No. 2 Shenango (17-2) to a Class 2A first-round win. Tyler Kamerer scored three runs and D’Angelo, Ethan Bintrim and Shane Cato each drove in a pair of runs. Vito Pascale went 2 for 2 with an RBI for No. 15 Northgate (5-10). Vito Pascale drove in a run.

Neshannock 4, Burgettstown 3 — No. 10 Burgettstown (11-6) plated three runs in the seventh to tie it, but Michael Morelli responded with a walk-off single for No. 7 Neshannock (13-8) in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at Hampton. Morelli finished with two hits and two RBIs. Nathan Klodowski doubled and singled for the Blue Devils.

Carmichaels 12, Apollo-Ridge 1 – Drake Long tripled and drove in three runs and Liam Lohr had a triple and two RBIs as No. 3 Carmichaels (16-1) used an eight-run second inning to break open a Class 2A first-round game. Dylan Rohrer had three hits. Brice Laurenti and Karter Schrock had base hits for No. 14 Apollo-Ridge (7-7).

Chartiers-Houston 3, Riverside 0 — Starter Matt Rieger threw six shutout innings and James Sadler struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save as the fifth-seeded Bucs (15-3) won a Class 2A first-round game at Peterswood Park. Chase Bitz and Rieger doubled for Chartiers-Houston and Ryan Parise singled twice. Ashton Schlosser doubled for Riverside (9-10).

West Greene 12, Sewickley Academy 7 — No. 8 West Greene (10-5) scored 10 runs in the fourth through sixth innings to rally past No. 9 Sewickley Academy (7-6) in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at Peterswood Park. Corey Wise was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Pioneers and Ian Van Dine doubled and had two RBIs. Aidin Zorn doubled twice for the Panthers.

OLSH 18, Bishop Canevin 3 – Nick Price went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs as No. 5 OLSH (13-5) rolled to a Class A first-round win in three innings. Winning pitcher L.J. Evans doubled and drove in two runs and James Saftner had two RBIs. Garrett Zug doubled and drove in a run. Mason Glover had two RBIs for No. 12 Bishop Canevin (4-11).

Riverview 7, Avella 2 – Vincent Shook bounced back from a rough first inning to throw six innings of four-hit ball and strike out 11 as the No. 6 Riverview (8-6) took down No. 10 Avella (2-12) in a first-round Class A game. Taylor Zellefrow hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to seal the victory. Alexio Ciorra went 4 for 4 with four singles.

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Leechburg 1 – Winning pitcher Bryce Bedillion threw a three-hitter and went 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBIs as No. 6 Jefferson-Morgan (12-5) scored four times in the third inning in a Class A first-round win. Thomas Burke tripled for No. 11 Leechburg (7-9).

Softball

Bethel Park 9, Baldwin 1 — In a softball postseason littered with upsets, Class 6A top seed Bethel Park wasted little time in its playoff opener making sure it wouldn’t be next. The Black Hawks (16-0) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised past section rival Baldwin to advance to the quarterfinals.

BP junior Alex Sniegocki doubled and scored on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Georgetown recruit Gianna Sciullo crushed a ball over the right-field fence and the Black Hawks led, 3-0. Before the inning was over, junior Abby Quickel hit the first of her three doubles to score two more for a 5-0 lead.

Bethel Park added three more runs in the third inning on another RBI double by Quickel and run-scoring singles by Sniegocki and Seton Hall recruit Laurel Caye. Sciullo tripled and scored in the sixth inning for BP, which racked up eight hits and took advantage of three walks and four hit batters,

The highlight for No. 16 Baldwin (4-10) was a solo home run by freshman Anna Schumacher in the second inning.

Pine-Richland 6, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Leah Hartzberg doubled and homered and winning pitcher Gabbi Aughton threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead No. 5 Pine-Richland (9-8) to a Class 6A quarterfinal win. Anna Heckman had two hits and an RBI and Mackenzie Gillis doubled. Deirdre Flaherty drove in a run for No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (10-9).

Norwin 6, North Allegheny 0 – Sydney Lokay threw a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with a home run to lead No. 2 Norwin (14-2) to a convincing Class 6A quarterfinal win over No. 15 North Allegheny (10-11). Bailee Bertani went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Madie Kessler singled, doubled and drove in two.

Knoch 4, Central Valley 1 – Olivia Vissari homered and winning pitcher Bailey Rickenbroade went the distance, allowing five hits, as No. 8 Knoch (10-7) won a Class 4A first-round matchup. Madi Gardner and Marissa Melius had two hits apiece. Lindsay Edwards and Sophie Brandon drove in runs. Breannan Colville had two hits and Payton Haller drove in a run for No. 9 Central Valley (9-9).

Highlands 12, Blackhawk 0 – Jaycee Haidze threw a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and went 3 for 3 with a triple, home run and three RBIs as No. 5 Highlands (14-4) won a Class 4A first-round game in five innings. Abbie Deiseroth went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Riley Pointkowski and Joie Beacom had two hits. Karma Malcolm had a base hit for No. 12 Blackhawk (8-7).

Burrell 3, Belle Vernon 2 – Caroline Dynka hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning and winning pitcher Katie Armstrong went the distance, allowing three hits and striking out 12, to lead No. 6 Burrell (8-6) to a Class 4A first-round victory. Maren Metikosh and Abby Fabin homered for No. 11 Belle Vernon (10-10).

Ligonier Valley 12, California 0 — Maddie Griffin was unhittable again in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. Griffin threw a five-inning perfect game, her 10th no-hitter of the season, to carry the No. 1 Rams (17-1) past No. 16 California (6-14). She struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced. Griffin also went 2 for 4 with a double. Ruby Wallace went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Eden Krouse and Haley Boyd each had two hits and four RBIs.

Neshannock 6, Charleroi 4 – Gabby Perod went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Jadyn Malizia singled and homered for No. 9 Neshannock (10-5) in a Class 2A first-round win. Kaylee Smith had two hits and three RBIs. McKenna DeUnger and Riley Jones homered for No. 8 Charleroi (11-8).

OLSH 8, Serra Catholic 7 – Maddy Chylsteak drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to give No. 4 OLSH a first-round win in Class 2A. Justena Giles homered and Morgan O’Brien singled, doubled and drove in a run. Caroline Malandra went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for No. 13 Serra Catholic (9-5). Lexxie Fite singled and doubled.

Shenango 3, Fort Cherry 0 – Mia Edwards threw a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and Rhiannon Boone and Katelyn Peterson had RBI singles to lead No. 5 Shenango (14-4) in the Class 2A first round. Annika Rinehart doubled for No. 12 Fort Cherry (10-8).

Laurel 7, Steel Valley 2 – Autumn Boyd threw a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts and Frankilyn Duddy and Kaylee Withrow had two hits apiece as No. 2 Laurel (14-1) defeated No. 15 Steel Valley (7-9) in the first round in Class 2A. Duddy drove in two runs and Withrow added an RBI. Georgia Jellyman had a double.

Burgettstown 7, Carmichaels 1 – Gracyn Murray had two hits and an RBI and Madison Kozares drove in two runs to lead No. 7 Burgettstown (11-7) to a Class 2A first-round win. Winning pitcher Julia Jastrebski struck out seven. Hayden Abbott also drove in a run. Mia Ranieri doubled and Madison Ellsworth had an RBI for No. 10 Carmichaels (11-8).

Frazier 5, Riverside 3 – Jensyn Hartman and Tori Washinski had two hits and an RBI and winning pitcher Nicole Palmer struck out 10 as No. 3 Frazier (15-3) won a Class 2A first-round game. Emma Beachem and Sydney hale singled and doubled for No. 15 Riverside (8-6). Beachem drove in a pair.

Chartiers-Houston 12, Apollo-Ridge 2 – Hanna Richey went 3 for 3 with a three-run double in the first inning to lead No. 6 Chartiers-Houston (13-5) to a Class 2A first-round win. Madyson Smith went 2 for 2 and drove in three runs. Bella Hess went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Amber Earnest singled and drove in a pair for No. 11 Apollo-Ridge (7-5).

Boys lacrosse

Mars 29, Franklin Regional 3 – Wes Scurci scored 11 goals and Nick Crowley added six as No. 1 Mars (17-0) defeated No. 8 Franklin Regional (9-8) in a Class 2A quarterfinal. In other quarterfinal action, No. 4 South Fayette edged No. 5 Hampton, 9-8, No. 2 Charteirs Valley got past No. 7 Indiana, 13-11, and No. 3 North Catholic beat No. 6 Sewickley Academy, 11-2.

Girls lacrosse

Shady Side Academy 13, North Allegheny 8 – Molly Walsh scored five goals and Jenny Woodings added three as No. 3 Shady Side Academy topped No. 6 North Allegheny in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Skye DePrado had a hat trick for the Tigers. Elsewhere, top-seeded Mt. Lebanon opened its playoff run with a 16-7 win over No. 8 Peters Township, No. 4 Sewickley Academy beat No. 5 Bethel Park, 20-7, and No. 2 Upper St. Clair defeated No. 7 Pine-Richland, 11-8.

Boys volleyball

Hempfield 3, Butler 1 – Hempfield won a hard-fought quarterfinal match with Butler in the Class AAA quarterfinals, prevailing in four games. The teams split the first two games with No. 4 Hempfield (12-2) winning the first, 25-22, and No. 5 Butler (12-9) responding, 25-14. The Spartans pulled out wins in the final two games, 29-27 and 26-24. The Spartans will meet No. 1 North Allegheny (13-0) in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Tigers defeated No. 8 Norwin (9-6) in three games.