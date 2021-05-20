High school roundup for May 20, 2021: North Hills softball knocks off No. 1 Penn-Trafford

Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 11:35 PM

Ashley Chase | For the Tribune-Review North Hills pitcher Sophia Roncone struck out 13 in an upset win over Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL Class 5A softball playoffs Thursday, May 20, 2021. Ashley Chase | For the Tribune-Review North Hills players celebrate a 6-1 upset win over Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL Class 5A softball playoffs Thursday, May 20, 2021. Previous Next

Sophia Roncone threw a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead No. 8 North Hills to an upset 6-1 victory over top-seeded Penn-Trafford in a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal softball game Thursday, ending the reign of the Warriors, the 2019 PIAA champs.

Kassidy Wittig hit a two-run double during a four-run third inning for North Hills (15-5), which will meet No. 5 Chartiers Valley in Tuesday’s semifinals. Melanie Taylor singled, homered and drove in three runs. Sarah Yamrick, Allie Prady, Julia Moorhead and Lizzy Cermak singled for Penn-Trafford (15-5).

Chartiers Valley 5, Connellsville 1 – Marta Gualazzi homered and drove in three runs and winning pitcher Jenna Bonneysteele threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead No. 5 Chartiers Valley (14-7) to a Class 5A quarterfinal win. Bonneysteele went 3 for 3 and Marie Kinchington doubled twice for the Colts. Zoe Mangan had two hits. Abby King doubled and drove in a run for No. 13 Connellsville (10-9).

Armstrong 11, Indiana 0 – Emma Smerick hit a grand slam, Jenna Clontz had a two-run homer, and Cameryn Sprankle threw a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead No. 7 Armstrong (14-4) to a Class 5A quarterfinal win in five innings. Riley Kilgore drove in a pair of runs for the River Hawks, who will meet No. 14 Fox Chapel in Tuesday’s semifinals. Tori Manzek went 2 for 2 with a double and Ashlyn Winslow also doubled for No. 15 Indiana (11-8).

Avonworth 10, South Allegheny 6 – Leah Logan and Meghan Fissore had three hits apiece to lead No. 4 Avonworth (12-5) to a Class 3A quarterfinal win over No. 5 South Allegheny (12-6). Winning pitcher Alivia Lantzy and Rylee Gray had two hits and two RBIs. Fissore also drove in two runs for the Antelopes, who will meet No. 1 Mt. Pleasant in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Southmoreland 11, North Catholic 5 — Freshman Amarah McCutcheon, the second batter of the game, hit a two-run home run to spark No. 7 Southmoreland in a Class 3A quarterfinal. Winning pitcher Jess Matheny went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Emily Eutsey singled, doubled and drove in a run. Gwen Basinger also had two hits for the Scotties (11-4), who will meet No. 11 Ellwood City in Tuesday’s semifinals. Liliana Koller and Liana Morreale had two hits and Anna Zahorchak drove in two runs for No. 2 North Catholic (11-5).

Ellwood City 7, Waynesburg 4 – Mollie Street homered and drove in a pair and Aliya Garroway had a double and two RBIs to lead No. 11 Ellwood City (13-4) to an upset win in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Angie Nardone, Kyla Servick and Marie Ioanilli had two hits for the Wolverines. Kendall Lemley homered and Kylee Goodman singled, doubled and drove in a run for No. 3 Waynesburg (12-5).

West Greene 10, Bishop Canevin 0 – Jersey Wise blasted a leadoff home run in the first inning and London Whipkey doubled twice and drove in four runs to lead No. 1 West Greene to a Class A quarterfinal win. Kiley Meek threw a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for the Pioneers (16-2), who will face No. 4 South Side in Tuesday’s semifinals. Alysha Cutri doubled for Bishop Canevin (7-7).

South Side 3, Springdale 2 — Alison Delong scored from second on a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving No. 5 South Side a Class A quarterfinal win. Alexis Hrivnak hit a two-run double in the third inning to stake No. 5 Springdale (11-4) to a 2-0 lead. Hrivnak went the distance in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out 14. Laney Lewis tied the score with a two-run single in the sixth. Lewis pitched five scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit, to get the win for South Side (13-3).

Union 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 5 – Allie Ross’ third hit of the game was a walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to give No. 3 Union a Class A quarterfinal win. Skylar Fisher also had three hits for the Scotties (11-7), who will meet No. 2 Leechburg in Tuesday’s semifinals. Kate McCurdy had a double and two RBIs. Mallory Gorgacz doubled and drove in a run. Emma Henry had two RBIs for the No. 6 Centurions (11-5). Mackenzee Kenney and Grace Kindel also had base hits. Henry and winning pitcher Halaena Blakley each struck out 10.

Baseball

Hopewell 4, Waynesburg 0 – Winning pitcher Roman Gill threw five scoreless innings and Couper Stala doubled twice to lead top-seeded Hopewell to a Class 3A first-round win. Anthony LaSala singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Vikings (14-5), who will meet No. 8 Deer Lakes in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Tyler Switalski had two hits for No. 16 Waynesburg (5-11).

McGuffey 5, South Allegheny 0 – Jake Orr threw a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts and Luke Wagner tripled and drove in a run to lead No. 4 McGuffey in a Class 3A first-round matchup. Kyle Brookman, Logan Seibert and Austin Beattie drove in runs for the Highlanders (13-4), who will face No. 5 Derry in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Jimmy Knapton had two hits for No. 13 South Allegheny (8-11).

Avonworth 10, Ligonier Valley 2 – Noah Osborn homered and Jon Bodnar singled, doubled and drove in three runs to lead No. 2 Avonworth (14-7) to a Class 3A first-round win. Sean McAleer had two doubles and two RBIs. Jordan Kolenda also had two hits and Neo Miller drove in two runs for the Antelopes, who will meet No. 7 Valley in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Mason Seftas drove in two runs and Lucas Mills doubled for No. 15 Ligonier Valley (7-12).

South Park 7, Brownsville 5 – Dylan Orth and Zach Lemansky each went 4 for 4 to pace a 22-hit attack for No. 3 South Park in a Class 3A first-round win. Conner Klingensmith went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs and Austin Lafferty and Drew Lafferty had three hits apiece for the Eagles (13-4), who will meet No. 6 Ellwood City in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Cole Rankin, Derrick Tarpley and David Timko had three hits apiece for Brownsville (6-11), which had 19 hits.

Ellwood City 2, Keystone Oaks 1 – Winning pitcher Ryan Gibbons hit a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning to lift No. 6 Ellwood City to a Class 3A first-round win. Gibbons went the distance, allowing one hit and striking out 13. Ashton Wilson had two hits and James Meehan drove in a run for the Wolverines (10-11). Nate Brestensky doubled and drove in a run for No. 11 Keystone Oaks (7-8).

Boys lacrosse

Leading scorer Cole Bordo netted four goals and freshman Evan Lyon recorded his first hat trick to lead No. No. 3 North Allegheny (10-4) to a 14-7 victory over No. 6 Bethel Park (10-6) in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals. The top four seeds all reached Monday’s semifinals. No. 1 Shady Side Academy (13-3) beat Seneca Valley (8-7), 18-5, No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (11-2) defeated No. 7 Peters Township (12-7), 14-7, and No. 4 Upper St. Clair (11-3) handled No. 5 Pine-Richland (8-8), 12-5. SSA will meet USC and North Allegheny will take on Mt. Lebanon.

Girls lacrosse

Jillian Stennett scored six goals and Megan Cook and Lindsey Schwartzbach had four each as to lead No. 2 Hampton (12-6) to a 17-10 victory over No. 10 Quaker Valley (9-7) in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. Ruby hale scored five goals for the Quakers. The Talbots will meet No. 3 Mars (14-2) in Monday’s semifinals. Charlotte Stamper scored eight goals and Zoey Krock had a hat trick for the Fightin’ Planets in a 19-5 win over No. 6 Aquinas Academy (9-4).

In the other half of the bracket, No. 1 Blackhawk (14-0) pulled out a 13-12 win over No. 8 Chartiers Valley (12-5). Freshman Mia Piocquidio scored the go-ahead goal with less than two minutes left and juniors Sara Bollinger and Jillian Mannarino scored in the final three minutes to tie the game. Also, No. 4 Indiana (12-3) recorded a 13-8 win over No. 12 Franklin Regional (4-10).

Boys volleyball

Ronin Kittrell had 16 kills and three blocks, Josh Hovan had seven digs and Jake Kotula recorded 28 assists as No. 3 Ambridge (10-2) advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 victory over No. 11 Thomas Jefferson (11-8). The Bridgers will meet No. 2 North Catholic (15-2) on Monday. The Trojans were 3-0 winners over No. 10 Montour (6-9). In the other half of the bracket, No. 1 Seton LaSalle (20-1) swept No. 9 Plum (5-6) and No. 4 Hopewell (12-4) defeated No. 5 OLSH (11-8) in four games.

In Class 3A, No. 2 Seneca Valley (15-2) defeated No. 7 Fox Chapel (8-8) and No. 3 Penn-Trafford (14-2) topped No. 11 Shaler (6-8) in sweeps.