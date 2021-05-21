High school roundup for May 21, 2021: Serra Catholic tops Laurel in pitchers’ duel

Friday, May 21, 2021 | 8:50 PM

Nico Eremic led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a triple and scored on a Michael Schanck groundout to lead No. 4 Serra Catholic to a 1-0 victory over No. 5 Laurel in a WPIAL Class 2A baseball quarterfinal pitchers’ duel Friday afternoon.

Zack Karp threw a five-hit shutout for Serra Catholic, striking out six. Jayden Mertz singled for the Eagles (18-3). Landin Esposito allowed just two hits for Laurel (12-8), striking out nine. Ryan Telesz singled and doubled.

Seton LaSalle 15, California 0 – Sam Georgiana threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and allowing only one baserunner on a hit by pitch, to lead No. 1 Seton LaSalle (20-1) to a quarterfinal win over No. 9 California in Class 2A. Georgiana also singled, doubled and drove in three runs. Evan Henke went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Cam Colwell, Gio Lonero and Brian Vogel Jr. drove in two runs apiece. Seton LaSalle will meet No. 4 Serra Catholic in Monday’s semifinals.

Shenango 8, Neshannock 0 – Shane Cato threw a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to lead No. 2 Shenango to a Class 2A quarterfinal victory. Braeden D’Angelo singled and drove in a pair for the Wildcats (18-2), who will meet No. 3 Carmichaels in Monday’s semifinals. Gabe Yanssens and Hunter Lively drove in runs. Mike Morelli and Grant Melder doubled for Neshannock (13-9).

Carmichaels 7, Chartiers-Houston 2 – Trenton Carter hit a two-run single and winning pitcher Drake Long allowed one run on four hits in six innings as No. 3 Carmichaels won in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Long and Jake Fordyce also had base hits for Carmichaels (17-1), which walked nine times. Jimmy Sadler had a pair of RBI doubles for No. 6 Chartiers-Houston (15-4).

Tennis

PIAA team championships – WPIAL boys tennis teams were swept out of the state tournament in the quarterfinals Friday at Hershey Racquet Club. In Class 3A, Franklin Regional lost to Lower Merion, 4-0, and Shady Side Academy fell to Conestoga, 3-2. In Class 2A, South Park lost to Lancaster Catholic, 3-0, and Quaker Valley fell to Conrad Weiser, 3-2.

The PIAA singles and doubles tournaments begin next Friday in Hershey. WPIAL representatives in Class 3A include South Fayette’s Jacob Patterson and Shady Side Academy’s Colin Gramley in singles and Franklin Regional’s Anup Nadesan and Advait Kulkarni and North Allegheny’s Chase Davidson and Shomik Telang in doubles.

In Class 2A, WPIAL competitors include North Catholic’s Nicholas Scheller, Quaker Valley’s Mike Sirianni and Thomas Jefferson’s Drew Dimidjian in singles and South Park’s Joe Toth and Ethan Bowden, Quaker Valley’s Will Sirianni and Thomas Pangburn and Winchester Thurston’s Oscar Nigam and Allen Gao in doubles.