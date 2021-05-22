High school roundup for May 22, 2021: Clement brothers lead Butler past Mt. Lebanon

By:

Saturday, May 22, 2021 | 8:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Madden Clement delivers against Seneca Valley on May 4.

Madden Clement tossed a complete-game three-hitter while his brother, Mattix, went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead No. 5 Butler to a 5-1 victory over No. 4 Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL Class 6A baseball quarterfinals Saturday.

Madden Clement struck out five and walked one, giving up Mt. Lebanon’s only run in the first inning. Cooper Baxter went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBI for Butler (14-6), which will meet No. 1 North Allegheny in Monday’s semifinals.

Matthew Delvaux went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Mt. Lebanon (11-8).

North Allegheny 12, Upper St. Clair 2 – In the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals, Danny Gallon went 3 for 3 with four RBI to lead No. 1 North Allegheny (18-3) over No. 8 Upper St. Clair (9-10) in five innings at Shaler. Erik Sundgren added three RBIs for North Allegheny while Spencer Barnett hit a home run and drove in two. Kyle Demi struck out seven in four innings to pick up the win.

South Park 13, Ellwood City 5 – Austin Lafferty went 3 for 5 with a home run, double and three RBIs to lead No. 3 South Park (14-4) to a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal win over No. 6 Ellwood City (10-12) at Burkett Park. Dylan Orth picked up the win in relief, giving up one run over the final six innings. Zach Lemansky went 4 for 5 with three runs scored while Luke Rider was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for South Park, which scored seven runs in the fifth inning. Sammy DiCaprio went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for Ellwood City. South Park will face Avonworth in Tuesday’s semifinals.