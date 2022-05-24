High school roundup for May 23, 2022: Madden Clement’s shutout sends Butler into semifinals

By:

Monday, May 23, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Madden Clement delivers against Seneca Valley last season.

Madden Clement threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout, striking out 10, to lead Butler to a 5-0 victory over Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 6A baseball quarterfinals Monday.

Clement, the son of longtime major league pitcher Matt Clement, the Butler boys basketball coach, also went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs to send Butler into the semifinals for the second straight season. The Golden Tornado are seeking the school’s first WPIAL baseball title.

Brady Gavuala went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and Ethan Trettel doubled and brought in a run for No. 6 Butler (14-5), which will meet No. 7 Upper St. Clair in Tuesday’s semifinals. Joseph Connell went 2 for 2 for No. 3 Pine-Richland (11-10).

Eden Christian 6, OLSH 5 – Ray Stierer hit a lead-off single in the bottom of the seventh and came around to score on a wild pitch, giving No. 1 Eden Christian (17-0) a walk-off win in the Class A semifinals. Stierer went 3 for 3, Brian Feldman singled, tripled and drove in a run, and Robert Farfan had a double and two RBIs for the Warriors, who will face No. 2 Union in the WPIAL finals. Michael Lazzaro doubled and drove in a pair and Gino Williams also had a double for No. 5 OLSH (10-8).

Knoch 6, North Catholic 3 – Eli Sutton went 2 for 4 and drove in four runs to lead No. 6 Knoch (13-7) in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Logan Cypher tripled, Brady Wozniak had two hits, and Luke DiSanti drove in a run for the Knights, who will face No. 2 West Mifflin in Tuesday’s semifinals. Angelo DeLeonardis started and allowed three runs in 5.1 innings for Knoch. Jacob Stallsmith pitched 1.2 scoreless innings for the save. Patrick Synan and Andrew Doherty doubled for No. 3 North Catholic (11-8).

Laurel Highlands 3, Beaver 1 – Joe Chambers threw a complete game, allowing one run on five hits and striking out 11, to lead No. 4 Laurel Highlands (14-6) in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Alex McClain had two hits and Tristan McCoy drove in a run for the Mustangs, who scored all three of their runs in the first inning. Laurel Highlands will meet No. 1 Montour in Tuesday’s semifinals. Jack Ray doubled and drove in a run for No. 5 Beaver (13-6).

Mohawk 6, Hopewell 2 – Marc Conti and Cooper Vance each doubled and Jay Wrona singled and drove in two runs to lead No. 4 Mohawk (16-4) past top-seeded Hopewell (15-7) in the Class 3A semifinals. Stephen Slate singled and had an RBI for Hopewell. Mohawk will meet No. 2 South Park in the WPIAL championship game.

Montour 11, Quaker Valley 2 – Mason Sike singled, homered and drove in four runs and Jake Robinson had a triple, home run and two RBIs to lead top-seeded Montour (16-5) in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Matt Luchovick doubled and drove in two runs and Ryan Gallagher also had a pair of RBIs for the Spartans, who will take on No.4 Laurel Highlands in Tuesday’s semifinals. Tommaso Floro and Adam Tanabe had two hits apiece for No. 9 Quaker Valley (9-10).

Neshannock 5, Burgettstown 3 – Luke Glies singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Jacob Walzer pitched 1.2 scoreless innings of relief to lead No. 7 Neshannock (17-6) to a 12-inning win in the Class 2A semifinals. Jake Rynd drove in a pair for the Lancers, who will meet No. 1 Serra Catholic in the WPIAL finals. Brodie Kuzior went 4 for 6 with an RBI and AJ Kuzior drove in a pair of runs for No. 6 Burgettstown (14-4).

Peters Township 11, Thomas Jefferson 1 – Bryce Thompson went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and Jake Lutte singled, doubled and drove in four runs to lead No. 1 Peters Township in the Class 5A semifinals. Joe Bedillion had two hits and an RBI and Jack Kail and Wes Parker doubled for Peters, which will meet No. 3 West Allegheny in the WPIAL finals. Brady Haberman and Elias Lippincott had two hits apiece for No. 12 Thomas Jefferson (15-7).

Serra Catholic 6, Riverside 5 – Joey DeMoss hit a lead-off double and Max Rocco drove him in with a one-out walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh as No. 1 Serra Catholic (22-0) survived an upset bid in the Class 2A semifinals. DeMoss, Ethan Coddington, Matt Bisceglia and Eli Kite had two hits apiece for Serra, which will face No. 7 Neshannock in the WPIAL finals. Evan Burry doubled twice and Sam Barber had two hits for No. 5 Riverside (15-6).

South Park 3, Avonworth 2 – Winning pitcher Drew Lafferty struck out 11 in six innings, doubled and drove in a run to lead No. 2 South Park (17-5) to a Class 3A semifinal win. Brandon Clifford and Luke Rider singled and plated a run and Austin Lafferty earned the save for the Eagles, who will meet No. 4 Mohawk in the WPIAL finals. Mason Monroe singled and drove in a run for No. 3 Avonworth (15-8).

Union 3, Rochester 2 – Mike Gunn went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Mark Stanley also drove in a run as No. 2 Union (11-4) scored three runs in the third to win in the Class A semifinals. Tyler Staub gave up one earned run on four hits in six innings and Shane Roper worked a scoreless seventh to earn the save for the Scotties, who will meet No. 1 Eden Christian for the WPIAL title. Adam Schurr had two hits and Ethan Blair doubled and drove in a run for No. 3 Rochester (10-8).

Upper St. Clair 5, North Allegheny 1 – Ty Lagoni hit a two-run single and Jack Shearer and Brandon Liokareas drew bases-loaded walks as No. 7 Upper St. Clair (11-8) scored four runs in the top of the eighth to rally for a Class 6A quarterfinal win. Joe Altvater went the distance, allowing one unearned run on six hits with eight strikeouts in eight innings for the Panthers, who will meet No. 6 Butler in Wednesday’s semifinals. Aaron Posey went 2 for 3 with two doubles and starting pitcher Connor Smith went seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with seven strikeouts, for No. 2 North Allegheny (14-6).

West Allegheny 3, Bethel Park 0 – Anthony Pass threw a complete-game, five-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead No. 3 West Allegheny (18-4) to a Class 5A semifinal win. Anthony Ranieri singled twice and had an RBI, and Cam Davis and Austin Buzza each singled and drove in a run for West A, which will meet top-seeded Peters Township in the WPIAL championship game. Cody Geddes hit two singles for No. 2 Bethel Park (16-3).

West Mifflin 4, Blackhawk 1 – Jake Walker went 3 for 3 with a single, home run and three RBIs, and Zane Griffaton had two singles and an RBI for No. 2 West Mifflin (16-3) in a Class 4A quarterfinal win. Anthony Malagise went 3 for 4 and Jarrod Malagise and Louis Sebastian each hit two singles for No. 10 Blackhawk (12-8). West Mifflin will meet No. 6 Knoch in the semifinals.

Softball

Elizabeth Forward 4, West Mifflin 1 – Brooke Markland tripled and Julia Johnson doubled to lead No. 2 Elizabeth Forward (15-3) to a Class 4A quarterfinal win. Carlee Soukup went 3 for 4 and Lauren Vay drove in a run on a single for EF, which will meet No. 3 Burrell in Wednesday’s semifinals. Abigail Farmer went 2 for 3 with a double for No. 10 West Mifflin (12-9).

Frazier 6, Seton LaSalle 5 – Jensyn Hartman hit a three-run homer, Nicole Palmer drove in two runs, and Delaney Warnick doubled, as No. 2 Frazier (16-0) held on to edge No. 7 Seton LaSalle (13-5) in a Class 2A quarterfinal. Hannah Alonso went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Seton LaSalle, which scored three runs in the top of the seventh and left a runner on third. Frazier will face No. 14 Bentworth in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Laurel 4, Chartiers-Houston 1 – Addie Deal went 2 for 4 with a home run, Eva Kuth drove in two runs, and Grace Zeppelin doubled for No. 5 Laurel (16-3) in a Class 2A quarterfinal win. Winning pitcher Autumn Boyd gave up one unearned run on three hits with 13 strikeouts for the Spartans, who will face top-seeded Neshannock in Wednesday’s semifinals. Hannah Richey drove in the lone run in for No. 4 Chartiers-Houston (16-4).

Montour 2, Yough 1 – Paytun Wiernik singled and later scored on a Mia Arndt bunt in the top of the ninth inning, leading No. 5 Montour (14-4) to a Class 4A quarterfinal win. Wiernik moved to second on a Kaitlyn Molitoris bunt, third on a Kylie Ross single and scored on Arndt’s bunt. Molitoris allowed one unearned run on eight hits with 11 strikeouts in nine innings. McKenzie Pritts, who went 2 for 5 with a run scored, singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth but was stranded. Emma Augustine went the distance for Yough (13-4), giving up nine hits and fanning 12. Wiernik went 3 for 4 for Montour, which will meet No. 1 Beaver in Wednesday’s semifinals. Arndt had two hits. Giacinta LaBrie singled and doubled.

Neshannock 10, Charleroi 0 – Hunter Newman went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Gabby Quinn doubled and drove in a pair to lead No. 1 Neshannock (20-0) to a five-inning Class 2A quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Charleroi (11-6). Winning pitcher Addy Frye struck out 10 and doubled and Aaralyn Nogay also had a double to also help Neshannock, which will meet No. 5 Laurel in Wednesday’s semifinals.

OLSH 12, Bentworth 2 – Morgan O’Brien went 3 for 4 with two doubles and six RBIs, and Cassidy Fabiano doubled and had three RBIs to lead No. 6 OLSH (10-3) to a Class 2A quarterfinal win. Ava Ciummo went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, and Kaylee Fabiano hit two singles for the Chargers, who will meet No. 2 Frazier in Wednesday’s semifinals. Jaclyn Tatar doubled for No. 14 Bentworth (5-10).

Boys lacrosse

Mars 24 South Fayette 2 – Josh Seipp scored seven goals and Wes Scurci added five to lead top-seeded Mars in the Class 2A semifinals. Austin Cote had four goals and Enzo Grieco chipped in with three for the Fightin’ Planets, who will meet No. 2 Quaker Valley in Thursday’s WPIAL finals at Robert Morris. Quaker Valley defeated Indiana, 12-8, in the other semifinal. Logan Purdy and Spence Hondru scored for South Fayette.

In the Class 3A semifinals, Mt. Lebanon got past Peters Township, 10-9 in overtime, and Shady Side Academy defeated North Allegheny, 9-7. The top-seeded Blue Devils will meet the No. 3 Bulldogs in the finals Wednesday at Robert Morris.

Girls lacrosse

Mars 13, Hampton 9 – Mya Cote and Kellen Fletcher scored three goals and Charlotte Stamper and Grace Wu had two apiece to lead No. 2 Mars to a Class 2A semifinal victory. Emi DiLiberto scored five goals and Meghan Murray added two for No. 3 Hampton. The Fightin’ Planets will meet No. 5 Chartiers Valley in the WPIAL finals Thursday at Robert Morris. The fifth-seeded Colts knocked off top-seeded Blackhawk, 20-9, in the other 2A semifinal.

In Class 3A, Shady Side Academy handled Upper St. Clair, 13-5, and Mt. Lebanon beat Pine-Richland, 18-7. The top-seeded Bulldogs will meet the second-seeded Blue Devils in Wednesday’s WPIAL finals at Robert Morris.

Boys volleyball

Class 2A – Top-seeded OLSH advanced to the Wednesday’s WPIAL finals with a 3-0 victory over No. 5 Ambridge. No. 3 Montour knocked off No. 2 North Catholic in four games. The Chargers and Spartans will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Robert Morris.

In the Class 3A final, top-seeded Seneca Valley will take on second-seeded North Allegheny at 8 p.m. Wednesday, also at Robert Morris.