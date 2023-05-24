High school roundup for May 23, 2023: Shaler shuts out Plum to reach 5A finals

By:

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Luke Jarzynka celebrates after the Titans scored their first run against Plum during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Max Saban scores past Plum catcher Carson Svidron during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler pitcher Derek Leas delivers against Plum during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler pitcher Colby Weber (25) celebrates with teammates after defeating Plum, 2-0, in their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Shaler baseball team celebrates with head coach Brian Junker after defeating Plum, 2-0, in their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum catcher Carson Svidron tags out Shaler’s Elijah Muckle at home plate during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Connor Hamrick scores against Plum during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Max Saban steals second base past Plum’s Logan Kemmerer during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday. Previous Next

Derek Leas pitched top-seeded Shaler into the WPIAL Class 5A baseball championship game, allowing four hits in 6⅓ scoreless innings while striking out 10 in 2-0 semifinal victory over Plum on Tuesday.

Luke Jarzynka delivered an RBI single in the third inning, and Elijah Muckle went 3 for 3 for the Titans (18-4), who will meet No. 2 Bethel Park in the finals.

Carson Svidron and Dan Macioce singled in the seventh to bring the winning run to the plate, but Colby Weber came on in relief to get the final two outs via strikeout for Shaler.

Logan Kemmemer had two hits for No. 4 Plum (14-8).

Bethel Park 8, Penn-Trafford 5 – Lucas Lybarger and Ryan Petras hit run-scoring triples in a five-run fifth inning as No. 2 Bethel Park (17-4) won in the Class 5A semifinals.

Lybarger scored the go-ahead run on a squeeze bunt by Jason Nuttridge. The Black Hawks will meet No. 1 Shaler in the championship game.

Dylan Grabowski hit a two-run homer for No. 3 Penn-Trafford (14-6).

Bishop Canevin 9, Rochester 4 – Winning pitcher Tyler Maddix didn’t allow a hit and rang up 15 strikeouts in 5⅓ innings to lead No. 6 Bishop Canevin (14-3) in the Class A semifinals.

Kellen Andruscik and Aiden Didon each had three hits and two RBIs, Kole Olszewski drove in two runs and Mason Glover doubled twice for the Crusaders, who will meet No. 4 California in the championship game.

Parker Lyons singled and drove in two runs for No. 7 Rochester (10-8).

California 9, Union 6 – Chase Cicchitto hit the go-ahead two-run double in the top of the seventh as No. 4 California (14-7) knocked off top-seeded two-time defending WPIAL champ Union (13-5) in the Class A semifinals.

Kaden Weston went 2 for 3 with a run-scoring double in the seventh and three RBIs and Caden Powell singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Trojans, who will take on No. 6 Bishop Canevin in the championship game.

Rocco Galmarini had three hits, Anthony Roper singled and doubled and Mark Stanley drove in two runs for the Scotties.

Hopewell 7, Indiana 5 – Greg Barlion hit a tie-breaking RBI single in the top of the seventh and a three-run homer in the first as the 14th-seeded Vikings considered their Cinderella run through the Class 4A bracket with a semifinal victory.

Lucas Walton and John Vescio each had two hits for Hopewell (11-11) which will face No. 5 Latrobe in the championship game.

Nick Love drove in three runs for No. 7 Indiana (15-8), including a two-run double in the third inning.

Neshannock 2, Avonworth 1 – Jack Glies came around to score the game-winning run for No. 6 Neshannock after No. 2 Avonworth committed two errors in the eighth inning to send the Lancers to the WPIAL Class 3A championship game.

Andrew Frye started and went 6⅔ innings, allowing one run on six hits and striking out five, while Dom Cubellis tossed 1⅓ scoreless and fanned two for Neshannock (18-4). Nate Rynd went 2 for 3 and Luke Glies had a hit for the Lancers, who will face top-seeded Riverside in the championship game.

Ben Barnes doubled twice and Hunter Blackson had an RBI for the Antelopes (17-6).

North Allegheny 5, Butler 2 – Andrew Hart and Anthony Varlotta each brought home a run as No. 2 North Allegheny (16-6) bested No. 6 Butler in the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals.

David Posey tossed seven innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out seven to send the Tigers to the championship game against No. 5 Mt. Lebanon.

Lance Slater smashed a two-run home run and Mavrik Clement doubled for the Golden Tornado (13-9).

Riverside 11, East Allegheny 2 – Drake Fox singled, doubled and drove in five runs and Mitchell Garvin added three RBIs as top-seeded Riverside (20-0) stayed unbeaten with a Class 3A semifinal win.

Winning pitcher Ron Harper gave up four hits and struck out seven in five innings and Hunter Garvin pitched two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts for the Panthers, who will meet No. 6 Neshannock in the championship game.

Traynor Janosko doubled and drove in a run for No. 4 East Allegheny (14-6).

Serra Catholic 10, Burgettstown 0 – Tyler Skaggs threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout and helped his own cause with two hits and three RBIs, leading top-seeded Serra Catholic (19-2) to a Class 2A semifinal win.

Isiah Petty singled, doubled and drove in a run and Michael Schanck and Zach Karp each had a pair of RBIs for the Eagles, who will take on No. 2 Seton LaSalle in the championship game.

Andrew Bredel doubled for No. 4 Burgettstown (14-4).

Seton LaSalle 2, New Brighton 0 – Winning pitcher Brian Reed threw a complete-game shutout while giving up two hits, walking one and striking out nine to lead No. 2 Seton LaSalle (16-4) to a victory in the Class 2A semifinals.

Cole Starrett singled in a run in the first inning as the Rebels scored twice in the opening frame. Seton LaSalle will face top-seeded Serra Catholic in the championship game.

Jake McKee doubled and Bobby Budacki gave up two runs (one earned) while striking out three in six innings for No. 3 New Brighton (15-5).

Softball

Carmichaels 3, Frazier 1 – Bailey Barnyak threw a complete-game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and Carys McConnell went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs, lifting No. 2 Carmichaels (18-0) to a Class A semifinal win.

Kaitlyn Waggett tripled and Ali Jacobs drove in a run for the Mighty Mikes, who will meet No. 1 Union in the championship game.

Maria Felsher doubled and drove in a run for No. 3 Frazier (14-2).

Union 13, Chartiers-Houston 5 – Winning pitcher Mia Preuhs threw a complete game with 16 strikeouts as No. 1 Union (16-3) cruised to a win in the Class A semifinals.

Mallory Gorgacz tripled and drove in three runs, Addie Nogay hit an RBI triple and Allie Ross tripled and knocked in two. The Scotties advance to play No. 2 Carmichaels in the championship game.

Lauren Rush went 4 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Chartiers-Houston (13-6).

Boys volleyball

Ambridge 3, Mars 0 – Sixth-seeded Ambridge continued its run through the Class 2A playoffs with a 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 semifinal victory over No. 2 Mars. The Bridgers will meet No. 4 North Catholic in the championship match Thursday at Peters Township at a time to be determined.

Shaler 3, Canon-McMillan 0 – Dante Palombo had 14 kills and Logan Peterson added 12 kills to lead top-seeded Shaler past No. 4 Canon-McMillan, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21, in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals. Peyton Planz had 22 assists and Cam Miller added 13 digs for the Titans, who will face No. 2 North Allegheny in the championship match Thursday at Peters Township at a time to be determined.