High school roundup for May 24, 2022: Mason Sike’s homer carries top-seeded Montour to comeback win

By:

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Mason Sike singles during a 2021 PIAA Class 4A state playoff game.

Mason Sike hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, leading top-seeded Montour to a 4-2 comeback win over Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL Class 4A baseball semifinals Tuesday.

Jake Robinson hit a solo home run to tie it in the fourth for the Spartans (17-5), who will take on No. 2 West Mifflin in the WPIAL finals. Braeden O’Brien singled and doubled for the Mustangs, who took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Sike went six innings to earn the win. Ryan Gallagher pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.

Upper St. Clair 8, Butler 2 – Christian Wieczenski went 2 for 3, including an RBI single during a three-run first inning that put No. 7 Upper St. Clair (12-8) ahead for good in the Class 6A semifinals. Ty Lagoni doubled and drove in two runs and winning pitcher Brandon Liokareas struck out eight in 6.1 innings for the Panthers, who will meet No. 1 Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL finals. Colin Patterson singled and homered and Cooper Baxter and Conner McTighe singled and doubled for No. 6 Butler (14-6).

West Mifflin 3, Knoch 1 – Derek Kleinhans had two doubles and two RBIs and winning pitcher Perison Buck gave up an unearned run on three hits in five innings to lead No. 2 West Mifflin (17-3) in the Class 4A semifinals. Zane Griffaton also had two hits for the Titans, who will meet top-seeded Montour in the WPIAL title game. Luke Priester scored on an RBI groundout by Brady Wozniak for No. 6 Knoch (13-8).

Softball

Armstrong 6, North Hills 4 – Jessica Pugh hit a three-run home run to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning, leading top-seeded Armstrong (19-3) in the Class 5A semifinals. Jenna Clontz hit a two-run homer in the third for the River Hawks, who will meet No. 2 Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL finals Thursday at Cal (Pa.). Mackenzie Egley singled and doubled and Bella Atherton had an RBI double in the sixth for Armstrong. Abby Scheller singled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for No. 4 North Hills (15-4).