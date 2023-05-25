High school roundup for May 24, 2023: Powerful offense sends Armstrong into 5A finals

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Armstrong starting pitcher Cameryn Sprankle throws against South Fayette catcher Charlotte Dziki during the WPIAL Class 5A softball semifinals Wednesday at Gateway. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Shelby Cloak scores behind South Fayette catcher Charlotte Dziki during the WPIAL Class 5A softball semifinals Wednesday at Gateway. Previous Next

Jenna Clontz went 4 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs as Armstrong’s prolific offense struck again in a 12-2 victory over No. 12 South Fayette in the WPIAL Class 5A softball semifinals Wednesday.

Emma Paul also homered and Isabella Atherton and Shelby Cloak each drove in two runs for the top-seeded River Hawks (19-1), who will take on No. 3 Trinity in the championship game. Winning pitcher Cameryn Sprankle went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

Rylee Rohbeck homered and Cam Valentino singled and tripled for the Lions (12-10).

Laurel 11, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1 – Addie Deal hit two of her team’s five homers and drove in four runs as No. 2 Laurel (16-2) overpowered No. 6 OLSH (14-4) in the Class 2A semifinals.

Grace Zeppelin, Autumn Boyd and Hayden Seifert also homered and winning pitcher Grace Kissick gave up two hits and struck out 10 for the Spartans, who will face top-seeded Neshannock in the championship game. Seifert went 3 for 3.

Juliet Vybiral singled and scored for the Chargers.

Neshannock 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 – Top-seeded Neshannock continued its rampage through WPIAL competition Wednesday, defeating No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic, 15-0, in three innings in the Class 2A semifinals.

The Lancers (19-0) have won 45 consecutive games. They’ve outscored opponents 236-16 this season.

Addy Frye threw a three-inning no-hitter against the Centurions (13-3) and helped her own cause with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Jaidon Nogay had three doubles, Jadyn Malizia doubled twice, Abigail Measal singled, doubled and drove in three runs, and Gabby Quinn homered for the Lancers, who will meet No. 2 Laurel in the WPIAL finals.

Seneca Valley 7, Pine-Richland 2 – Bella Gross doubled and drove in two runs and Kara Pasquale had a single, double and an RBI as top-seeded Seneca Valley (17-1) prevailed in the Class 6A semifinals.

Mia Ryan doubled and drove in a run and winning pitcher Lexie Hames fanned 10 for the Raiders, who will meet No. 2 Hempfield in the WPIAL finals.

Marissa DeLuca singled and homered and Iliana Aggelou drove in a run for No. 5 Pine-Richland (7-15).

Trinity 5, Shaler 4 – Hanna Suchoski hit a pair of home runs and Addy Agnew delivered the game-winning RBI on a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth as No. 3 Trinity (18-2) handed No. 2 Shaler (18-1) its first loss of the season in the Class 5A semifinals.

Amber Morgan had two hits, Madison Argo doubled, and Taylor Dunn allowed two earned runs in nine innings for the Hillers, who will meet No. 1 Armstrong in the championship game.

Bria Bosijevac tripled and homered and Bethany Rodman scored the tying run on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh for the Titans. Ella Nash had two hits and two RBIs.

Boys lacrosse

Hampton 14, Penn-Trafford 8 – The fourth-seeded Talbots defeated the No. 3 Warriors in the Class 2A third-place match, earning the WPIAL’s third and final berth in the state playoffs.