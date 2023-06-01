High school roundup for May 31, 2023: Montour takes 3rd place in Class 4A baseball

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Cole Fleck hit the go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning as top-seeded Montour defeated Indiana, 8-6, in the WPIAL Class 4A baseball third-place game Wednesday.

David Gallagher pitched two perfect innings of relief with four strikeouts to earn the win for the Spartans (20-4). Jake Robinson had three hits, Nick Walker and Brock Janeda added two hits apiece, and Maddox Tarquinio drove in two runs.

Gavin Homer tripled and drove in two runs, Steven Budash doubled and plated a pair, and Nick Love had a double and an RBI for No. 7 Indiana (15-9).

Both teams advance to the state tournament.