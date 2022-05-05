High school roundup for May 4, 2022: North Allegheny, Pine-Richland share section title

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Aaron Posey hit a two-run triple in the first inning and Erik Sundgren belted a two-run home run in the fourth, leading North Allegheny to an 8-4 victory over Pine-Richland on Wednesday, clinching a split of the Section 1-6A title.

Spencer Barnett, Aaron Galaska and David Posey doubled for North Allegheny (10-5, 7-3). Jacob McGuire doubled and Anthony Mengine had two hits for Pine-Richland (8-8, 7-3).

Beaver 6, Quaker Valley 4 – JJ Shallcross homered and Josh Obrist singled, doubled and drove in two runs as Beaver (9-5, 8-2) scored six in the sixth to win in Section 2-4A. Mason Lang pitched 6.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and striking out nine. Zeke Hendricks doubled and Daniel Bartels drove in two runs for Quaker Valley (5-8, 4-6).

Bentworth 10, Washington 4 – Noah Martin and Ayden Bochter each hit a double to lead Bentworth (7-5, 6-4) past Washington (4-9, 3-7) in a Section 1-2A win. Ian Callan had two hits for Washington.

Blackhawk 9 , Central Valley 0 – Jarrod Malagise hit two doubles and Anthony Malagise and Josh Reed each doubled for Blackhawk (8-6, 4-6) in a Section 2-4A win. Jack Bible went 2 for 2 for Central Valley (5-9, 3-7).

Butler 3, Seneca Valley 1 – Colin Patterson homered and drove in two runs and Madden Clement allowed one hit over 6.1 innings pitched with seven strikeouts to help Butler (9-5, 5-5) clinch a playoff berth in Section 1-6A. Clement singled twice and Cooper Baxter had an RBI single. Alex Mortier had the lone hit for Seneca Valley (12-5, 5-5).

Central Catholic 4, Allderdice 3 – Central Catholic (9-8, 6-4) used a three-run fifth inning to rally for a Section 1-6A victory. Brendan Koroly singled three times and Mario Misiti doubled for the Vikings. Landon Blank singled twice for Allderdice (0-12, 0-10).

Eden Christian 7, Sewickley Academy 0 – Robert Farfan hit a two-run homer, Caleb Emswiler tripled and Jared Bees had two doubles to lead Eden Christian (12-0, 9-0) to a Section 3-A win. Adin Zorn doubled for Sewickley Academy (7-4, 7-2).

Hopewell 8, Freedom 1 – Greg Barlion hit a two-run homer , Anthony LaSala hit a home run and Chris Mullins and Ty Eberhardt each doubled for Hopewell (12-3, 9-1) in a Section 1-3A win. Gaevin Sanders and Jacob Milbert each hit a double for Freedom (0-12, 0-10).

Mohawk 5, Ellwood City 2 – Cooper Vance hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth and Lucas Cummings pitched six scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out six, to lead Mohawk (11-4, 7-3) to a Section 1-3A win. Cummings singled and doubled. Joe Roth had two hits and two RBIs for Ellwood City (7-8, 6-4).

Montour 11, Ambridge 2 – Matt Luchovick went 4 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs and Mason Sike drove in three runs for Montour (15-1, 12-0) in a Section 2-4A win. Nate Thomas and Caison Holland each had two singles for Ambridge (7-9, 3-7).

Moon 2, West Allegheny 1 – Jacob Despot went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI and Marco Vesco drove in a run to lead Moon (3-12, 1-9) to a Section 3-5A win. Cam Davis went 2 for 2 for West Allegheny (11-4, 8-2).

Neshannock 6, South Side 1 – Grant Melder hit two doubles and Jack Glies doubled to lead Neshannock (13-5, 7-3) to a Section 2-2A win over South Side (5-7, 4-6).

North Catholic 2, Knoch 1 – Blake Primrose and Thomas Schafale each had a single and double to help North Catholic (10-5, 8-2) clinch the Section 1-4A title. Tommy Koroly also had two hits for the Trojans. Isaac Roddy singled and doubled and Logan Cypher had two hits and an RBI for Knoch (8-5, 6-4).

Plum 8, Avonworth 7 – Colin Solinski hit a one-out bases-clearing walk-off double to lead Plum (11-3) to a nonsection win. Silvio Ionadi singled and doubled and Caden Northcutt had two hits and two RBIs for the Mustangs. Jacob Hanny had an RBI double and Mason Horwat an RBI triple as Avonworth (10-6) took a two-run lead in the top of the ninth.

South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 0 – Drew Lafferty homered and drove in five runs and Austin Lafferty singled three times to help South Park (12-3, 8-0) earn a Section 2-3A win over Keystone Oaks (4-8, 3-5) in five innings. Brandon Clifford allowed one hit and struck out six over five innings for the Eagles.

Softball

Albert Gallatin 6, Mapletown 2 – Alexis Metts went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Rylea Hlatky hit a double to lead Albert Gallatin (4-8) to a nonsection win over Mapletown (8-6).

Armstrong 12, Indiana 2 – Jessica Pugh hit a two-run homer and Mackenzie Egley and Nicole Benvenuti each hit a triple for Armstrong (14-2, 12-0) in a Section 1-5A win. Maggie Cunningham hit a double for Indiana (2-11, 2-9).

Avonworth 13, Beaver Falls 1 – Rylee Gray went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and Alivia Lantzy and Emma Obersteiner each drove in two runs to lead Avonworth (14-2, 10-0) past Beaver Falls (0-9, 0-7) in a Section 2-3A win.

Avonworth 16, Quaker Valley 0 – Cassie Heinauer hit a two-run homer, Leah Kuban and C.C. Jimenez each went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, and Emily Davis went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Avonworth (14-2, 10-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Quaker Valley (0-7, 0-7).

Baldwin 10, Peters Township 0 – Danielle Mezyk went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs and Anna Schumacher and Maleah Pacella each had a double to lead Baldwin (3-9, 1-7) to a Section 1-6A win over Peters Township (5-9, 1-7).

Brentwood 4, Seton LaSalle 2 – Paige Boehm hit a home run and Kellie Bruschi and Mia March each hit a double to lead Brentwood (4-8, 3-8) to a Section 2-2A win over Seton LaSalle (8-4, 7-4).

Burgettstown 15, Fort Cherry 0 – Aubrey Krivak went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and three RBIs, Gracyn Murray tripled and had four RBIs, and Kaylin Caffardo drove in three runs for Burgettstown (9-6, 6-4) in a Section 1-2A win over Fort Cherry (4-8, 3-7).

Charleroi 5, Bentworth 3 – Emma Stefanick and Maddie Lancy hit solo homers in the top of the ninth to lead Charleroi (7-5, 7-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Sofia Celaschi pitched six innings of scoreless relief with 11 strikeouts. Kylie Glaze and Jaclyn Tatar had two hits each for Bentworth (4-7, 4-6).

Chartiers-Houston 15, Carlynton 0 – Meadow Ferri pitched a no-hitter and struck out nine and Bella Hess had a grand slam for Chartiers-Houston (13-1, 9-0) in a Section 1-2A win over Carlynton (3-7, 3-7).

Frazier 19, California 0 – Tori Washinski and Jensyn Hartman each had a double and a home run, Delaney Warnick homered, and Grace Vaughn tripled to lead Frazier (12-0, 10-0) past California (5-9, 4-8) in a Section 3-2A win.

Ligonier Valley 22, Jeannette 2 – Cheyenne Piper went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs, Lyla Barr and Sydnee Foust each hit a home run, and Payton LaVale had two doubles and a triple for Ligonier Valley (12-3, 11-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Jeannette (0-14, 0-12).

Mohawk 14, Shenango 13 – Alivia Hare went 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs and Gigi Cowher, Addison Stivers and Aricka Young each doubled to lead Mohawk (7-5, 7-4) to a Section 4-2A win. Janie Natale, Rhiannon Boone and Madison Iwanjenko each hit a double for Shenango (2-9, 2-8).

Neshannock 8, Laurel 5 – Addy Frye hit a walk-off three-run homer in the eighth inning to lead Neshannock (13-10) to a Section 4-2A win. Frye, the winning pitcher, also went the distance and struck out 14. Gabby Quinn was 2 for 2 with a double, homer and three RBIs for the Lancers. Addie Deal and Grace Zeppelin homered for Laurel (11-2, 9-2). Autumn Boyd fanned 15.

Pine-Richland 11, Mars 1 – Alexia Brown went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs and Natalie Zentz had a double and three RBIs for Pine-Richland (11-2) in a nonsection win. Taylor Schmitt hit a double for Mars (6-10).

Serra Catholic 5, Steel Valley 1 – Madisyn Zigarovich and Caroline Malandra each had a double and Tori Tom drove in three runs for Serra Catholic (10-6, 8-4) in a Section 2-2A win. Abby Tester hit a double for Steel Valley (4-8, 4-7).

South Side 10, Bishop Canevin 0 – Halina Matijevich doubled and Kenidi Cook went 2 for 2 to lead South Side (8-3, 5-2) to a Section 1-A win. Alysha Cutri went 2 for 2 for Bishop Canevin (5-4, 4-4).

West Allegheny 11, Moon 1 – Savanna Benish had two home runs and six RBIs and Adrianna Arnal and Eliana Vicari-Baker homered to lead West Allegheny (11-3, 10-2) to a Section 4-5A win. Gina Petropolous went 2 for 3 for Moon (3-9, 3-8).

West Greene 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4 – Katie Lampe went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Ali Goodwin hit a double to lead West Greene (10-3, 9-0) to a Section 2-A win. Brooklynne Snyder went 4 for 4 with a home run for Jefferson-Morgan (4-5, 4-5).

Girls lacrosse

Hampton 18, Winchester Thurston 3 – Emi DiLiberto scored five goals, Meghan Murray added four and Sophia Kelly had three to help Hampton clinch a playoff spot with a Section 1-2A win and give coach Kelsey Burke her 100th career win.

Peters Township 19, Hempfield 4 — Emma Kail and Karson Martin scored three goals apiece and Abby Neupaver added two goals and four assists to lead Peters Township to a Section 1-3A victory. Lani Filoon, Elena Traficante and Delaney Kern also scored twice for Peters. Heather Harshman had three goals for Hempfield.

Boys tennis

WPIAL team tournament – Top-seeded Franklin Regional began its quest for a Class 3A team title with a 5-0 first-round victory over Moon. The Panthers will meet No. 8 Central Catholic, a 4-1 winner over Kiski Area, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Franklin Regional lost 3-2 to Shady Side Academy in last year’s finals. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs began their title defense with a 3-2 win over Pine-Richland.

Other first-round matches saw Fox Chapel handle Norwin, 5-0, Mt. Lebanon sweep Penn-Trafford, 5-0, Upper St. Clair edge Allderdice, 3-2, North Allegheny blank Chartiers Valley, 5-0, and Sewickley Academy beat Peters Township, 4-1.