High school roundup for May 5, 2021: Ligonier Valley’s Griffin throws 8th no-hitter to secure section title

By:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 10:59 PM

Metro Creative

Maddie Griffin threw her eighth no-hitter of the season, striking out 13, to lead Ligonier Valley (13-1, 10-0) to a 10-0 victory over Steel Valley (6-6, 6-5) in five innings Wednesday to clinch the Section 2-2A softball title. Payton LaVale, Haley Boyd and Cheyenne Piper each had two hits and two RBIs for the Rams.

Bethel Park 3, West Mifflin 1 – Reagan Milliken homered and drove in a pair and Delaney Nagy allowed two hits and fanned eight to lead Bethel Park (11-0) in a top nonsection matchup. Sandra Soltest doubled and drove in a run for the Black Hawks. Lauren Yuhas homered for West Mifflin (13-2).

Fox Chapel 19, Oakland Catholic 0 — Mackenzie Borkovich struck out all nine batters she faced and went 3 for 4 with a double and a pair of RBIs for Fox Chapel (9-5, 5-4) in a Section 3-5A win over Oakland Catholic (0-10, 0-8) in three innings. Riley Culleiton drove in six runs and singled twice. Isabella Krisky and Amelia Herzer contributed three RBIs each.

Franklin Regional 10, Woodland Hills 0; Franklin Regional 15, Woodland Hills 5 – Madison Nguyen and Kamaria Kelly homered and MaKinzie DeRiggi picked up a pair of wins as Franklin Regional (7-6, 6-4) swept a Section 1-5A doubleheader. Karissa Seaman went 3 for 3 for the day. Kamryn Marcus went 3 for 4 and Mackenzie Woehler drove in three runs in Game 2. Laney Jessell homered for Woodland Hills (3-6, 3-6).

Hampton 19, Mars 9 – Hannah Bradfield homered and drove in three runs and Bella Henzler had four hits and three RBIs to lead Hampton (7-6, 5-3) past Mars (4-10, 2-7) to a Section 3-5A win. Arianna Erka had three hits.

Knoch 20, Freeport 9 — Olivia Vissari hit three home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in seven runs as the Knights (6-7, 5-3) won in Section 1-4A. Madi Gardner also hit a grand slam for the Knights. Natalie King led the Yellowjackets (6-6, 4-4) with a 2-for-4 performance while driving in three runs.

Latrobe 15, Penn-Trafford 8 — Jenna Tallman and Josie Straigis homered during a seven-run first inning for Latrobe in Section 2-5A. Tallman also doubled and drove in four runs for the Wildcats (6-3, 4-1). Straigis doubled and drove in three. Emily Schmucker went 4 for 4 and Emma Blair and Jordan Novak had three hits apiece. Brooke Cleland homered and Kylee Piconi went 4 for 4 for Penn-Trafford (10-4, 8-1).

Laurel 15, New Brighton 0 – Addie Deal and Autumn Boyd went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Georgia Jellyman and Grace Kissick drove in three runs apiece to lead Laurel (11-1, 9-1) past New Brighton (2-13, 1-9) in three innings in Section 4-2A.

Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 0 — Emma Ritchie threw a four-inning no-hitter and struck out seven to lead Leechburg past St. Joseph (6-7, 4-4) in Section 3-A softball. With the win, the Blue Devils clinched their 34th consecutive playoff appearance, which is the longest playoff streak in the WPIAL. Olivia Shimer doubled, homered and drove in four runs for Leechburg (8-4, 6-1). Bella Vozar went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Montour 19, Central Valley 9 – Mia Arndt went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs and Bre Pies homered and drove in three to lead Montour (9-4, 8-3) to a Section 3-4A win. Ona Lee Tomczack had four hits. Giacinta Labrie and Angelina LaMarca had three hits each. Kylie Heid, Macy Littler and Payton Haller had three hits for Central Valley (8-7, 7-4). Abigail Borello drove in four runs.

North Catholic 7, Deer Lakes 2 — A five-run fifth inning propelled the Trojans (6-4, 3-1) past the Lancers (8-2, 5-2) in Section 1-3A. Sophie Weisner tallied two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs as the Trojans avenged an early season loss. Lydia Guthrie hit a two-run home run for the Lancers. Liana Morreale threw a complete-game two-hitter for North Catholic and struck out 11.

Trinity 4, Chartiers Valley 2 – Emma Morgan hit a game-tying two-run home run in the fourth, a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth, and pitched the final two innings, striking out five, to lead Trinity (6-3, 5-3) to a Section 4-5A win over Chartiers Valley (9-5, 8-2).

Seneca Valley 5, Butler 0 – Maddie Gross and Izzy Roule combined on a three-hit shutout and Kaitlyn Wolfe doubled and drove in a run to lead Seneca Valley (9-6, 4-5) to a Section 2-6A win. Lauren Hesidenz had two hits for Butler (1-12, 0-7).

Baseball

Blackhawk 7, Central Valley 6 – Anthony Malagise capped a big day with a walk-off run-scoring single, leading Blackhawk (12-2, 7-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Malagise went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Jarrod Malagise doubled, homered and drove in four runs. Joshua Kennelly and Jack Bible had two hits each for Central Valley (5-11, 3-6).

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – Zach David gave up three hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, as Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3, 4-2) defeated Jefferson-Morgan (4-6, 3-4) in Section 2-A. Max Kallock went 3 for 3 with a triple for the Centurions.

Mars 13, Penn Hills 1 – Mitchell Schultz homered and Johnny Frato singled, tripled twice and drove in two runs to lead Mars (9-5, 6-3) to a Section 3-5A win. Jon Wetherholt had three hits and three RBIs. Alex Heavner also drove in three runs. Josh Gerken doubled for Penn Hills (2-12, 1-8).

North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 7 – Spencer Barnett’s second home run of the game broke a 7-7 tie in the sixth inning, leading North Allegheny (14-2, 8-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Danny Gallon also homered for the Tigers. Joseph Connell and Brian Komaromy homered for Pine-Richland (6-9, 3-6).

Quaker Valley 6, Beaver 3 – Daniel Bartels had two hits and two RBIs and Jack Gardinier doubled and drove in a pair to lead Quaker Valley (5-9, 4-5) to a Section 2-4A win. Liam Dorsky went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Beaver (3-10, 3-6).

Trinity 10, Albert Gallatin 9 – Brandon Robaugh hit a walk-off RBI single to lead Trinity (4-9, 1-7) to a Section 4-5A win. Zach McClenathan and Chad Johnson had three hits apiece. Nate McCusker drove in three runs for Albert Gallatin (2-5, 2-4).