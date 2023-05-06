High school roundup for May 5, 2023: Mt. Lebanon knocks off Norwin in walk-off fashion

By:

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 12:04 AM

Tribune-Review

Kate Borza hit a walk-off RBI single to lift Mt. Lebanon to a 4-3 victory over Norwin on Friday, taking sole possession of fifth place in Section 1-6A. The top six teams in the class make the playoffs..

Mary Langston homered and Brooke Boehmer drove in two runs for the Blue Devils (6-9, 5-8). Bailey Snowberger homered and Isabella Deering hit a double for the Knights (13-4, 11-3).

Armstrong 10, Kiski Area 0 – Emma Paul went 3 for 3 with three doubles, Shelby Cloak hit two doubles, and Jessica Pugh homered for Armstrong (14-1, 9-0) in a Section 2-5A win. Mackenzie Rainey hit a double for Kiski Area (6-8, 2-8).

Baldwin 8, Butler 4 – Jordan Gerendash hit a home run and Gabby Jaquay went 3 for 4 to lead Baldwin (1-16, 1-13) to a Section 1-6A win. Alley Bartley and Gracie Negley doubled for Butler (2-12, 2-11).

Belle Vernon 10, Uniontown 0; Belle Vernon 16, Uniontown 1 – Belle Vernon (12-4, 9-2) swept a Section 2-4A doubleheader from Uniontown. In the 10-0 game, Olivia Kolowitz pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and homered for the Leopards. Maren Metikosh and Alexa Daniels each tripled. In the 16-1 game, Mia Zubovic hit two doubles and a home run and Bella Williams homered for Belle Vernon.

Brownsville 6, Keystone Oaks 2 – Jayden Dillinger and Delaney Ansell each hit a double for Brownsville (5-7, 4-4) in a Section 4-3A win. Mia Dalessando drove in two runs for Keystone Oaks (0-12, 0-9).

Carlynton 23, Sewickley Academy 5 – Taylor Zaletski hit two doubles and a home run, Izzy Taylor doubled and homered, and Carlee Hughes hit a home run for Carlynton (7-5, 7-4) in a Section 1-A win over Sewickley Academy (2-10, 2-9).

Carmichaels 11, West Greene 0 – Bailey Barnyak threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out eight for Carmichaels (14-0, 10-0) in a Section 2-A win over West Greene (9-7, 6-4). Ali Jacobs hit two doubles and Kaitlyn Waggett doubled and tripled for the Mighty Mikes.

Chartiers-Houston 8, Waynesburg 2 – Meadow Ferri hit a home run and Emily Swarrow drove in three runs to lead Chartiers-Houston (10-5) to a nonsection win. Dani Stockdale doubled for Waynesburg (11-3).

Elizabeth Forward 10, Albert Gallatin 0 – Shelby Telegdy hit a three-run homer and Alivia Grimm drove in two runs for Elizabeth Forward (13-0, 10-0) in a Section 2-4A win. Mia Myers tripled for Albert Gallatin (7-7, 4-7).

Franklin Regional 12, Fox Chapel 0 – Ciara Camacho hit two doubles, Alexa Patberg doubled, and Sydney Jackson and Toryn Fulton drove in three runs apiece for Franklin Regional (10-5) in a nonsection win. Ava Walmsley went 2 for 2 for Fox Chapel (6-10).

Greensburg Salem 13, Ringgold 5 – Alle Scarpe went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Paige Storkel hit two doubles, and Kaidence Thomas drove in three runs to lead Greensburg Salem (9-7, 6-5) to a Section 2-4A win. Daniella Vecchio homered for Ringgold (1-12, 0-10).

Hempfield 17, Pine-Richland 2 – Peyton Heisler hit a three-run homer and Mia Bandieramonte hit two doubles for Hempfield (14-2, 11-2) in a Section 1-6A win. Marissa DeLuca tripled for Pine-Richland (4-12, 4-9).

Hopewell 12, Quaker Valley 1 – Mya Patrick gave up one hit and struck out 19 in a complete-game victory for Hopwell (10-4, 7-3) in Section 2-3A. Victoria Mann and Chloe Nale each hit a triple and Jordyn Glumac, Haley Cook and Ava Compton doubled. Natalie DeGori hit a double for Quaker Valley (3-8, 1-8).

Indiana 7, Knoch 3 – Elizabeth Flanders hit a grand slam in the first inning for Indiana (12-4, 6-3) in a Section 1-4A win. Olivia Zimmerman doubled and tripled and Regan Trusal hit a double for the Indians. Madi Gardner doubled for Knoch (9-7, 8-2).

Moon 9, New Castle 1; Moon 13, New Castle 0 – Moon (6-8, 5-5) swept a Section 3-5A doubleheader from New Castle (4-11, 1-8). In the 9-1 game, Meghan D’Aniello doubled and Cami Chambers drove in two runs for the Tigers. In the 13-0 game, Ava Karpa and Cami Chambers each hit home runs and Sydney Ray and Kendall Chambers doubled for Moon. Jenalyn Nero doubled for New Castle (4-11, 1-8).

Northgate 18, South Side 12 – Northgate (8-4, 8-3) and South Side (7-4, 7-3) split a Section 1-A doubleheader. In the Northgate win, Jenna Thomas hit a double and home run, Johna Abramowicz homered and had five RBIs, and Cassidy Auth doubled and drove in four runs for the Flames. Alison DeLong and Anna Graff tripled for the Rams. In the South Side win, DeLong hit a double and triple, Giavanna Chiccarello and Kenidi Cook tripled, and Sophia Kuntz doubled for the Rams. Thomas hit a double and home run for the Flames.

OLSH 14, Fort Cherry 2 – Julie Vybiral went 4 for 4 and Alexandria Domachowski had three hits for OLSH (11-2, 9-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Fort Cherry (7-7, 6-5).

Riverside 10, New Brighton 0 – Sam Rosenberger struck out 12 in five innings and hit a triple for Riverside (10-2, 8-2) in a Section 1-2A win over New Brighton (5-10, 3-8). Aliya Ottavianni went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs for the Panthers.

Seneca Valley 5, Canon McMillan 1 – Lexi Hames pitched a one-hitter and struck out 13 for Seneca Valley (13-1, 12-1) in a Section 1-6A win over Canon McMillan (5-10, 4-9). Bella Gross, Abby Kalkowski and Kara Pasquale each hit a double and Meah Hames drove in two runs for the Raiders.

Seton LaSalle 4, South Park 0 – Winning pitcher Mary Ann Starkey struck out 10 and Kiara Cerminara hit two doubles to lead Seton LaSalle (5-8, 5-4) past South Park (8-5, 4-4) in a Section 4-3A matchup. Jacie Hilligsberg doubled for the Eagles.

Shaler 15, Oakland Catholic 0 – Bethany Rodman, Abby Graswick and Alyssa Scaffold each hit a double for Shaler (16-0, 10-0) in a Section 1-5A win over Oakland Catholic (0-10, 0-10). Amelia Perry singled for the Eagles.

Shaler 10, Penn Hills 0 – Bethany Rodman hit a home run and Maja Sumonovic drove in three runs to lead Shaler (16-0, 10-0) to a Section 1-5A win over Penn Hills (6-7, 2-7).

Southmoreland 15, Derry 0 – Maddie Brown went 2 for 2 with a double and home run, and Amarah McCutcheon homered for Southmoreland (10-2, 8-1) in a Section 3-3A win over Derry (2-11, 1-8). Brynn Charnesky hit two doubles and had three RBIs and Mikaela Etling doubled for the Scotties.

Trinity 1, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Taylor Dunn threw a three-hit shutout and Miranda Rinehart hit a double and drove in the lone run for Trinity (14-1, 10-0) in a Section 4-5A win over Thomas Jefferson (11-5, 6-3). Kendall Pielin threw a four-hitter for the Jaguars.

Western Beaver 14, Mars 9 – Shaylyn Shall hit two doubles, Maddie Syka doubled, and Emma Bogacki and Izzie Lefebvre drove in three runs apiece to lead Western Beaver (6-7, 3-5) past Mars (6-8, 4-5) in a Section 3-5A win. Taylor Schmitt and Annalyn Issacs each hit a home run for the Planets.

Yough 12, South Allegheny 2 – Abbey Zuraw hit a double and home run, Kaylin Ritenour homered, and Makayla Spoonhoward and McKenzie Pritts each hit a double for Yough (8-3, 6-3) in a Section 3-3A win. Taylor Bowman hit a double for South Allegheny (6-11, 2-8).

Baseball

Ambridge 7, Hopewell 3 – Naz Thompson doubled and drove in two runs and Adam Fernandez doubled to lead Ambridge (4-10, 2-7) to a Section 1-4A win. Ty Eberhardt homered for Hopewell (6-10, 3-6).

Armstrong 2, Fox Chapel 1 – Dustin Coleman went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Nicholas Kinter singled and drove in a run as Armstrong (11-6, 7-5) edged Fox Chapel (11-6, 7-3) in Section 1-5A. Dom Cassol doubled and drove in a run for the Foxes.

Avonworth 12, Eden Christian 9 – Mason Horwat tripled and knocked in three runs, Jake Osborn doubled and finished with three RBIs and Tyler Homol doubled and drove in a run for Avonworth (14-4) in nonsection play. Caleb Emswiler homered and had three RBIs for Eden Christian (10-3).

Bethel Park 8, Trinity 2 – John Chalus went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Evan Holewinski drove in three runs and pitched four scoreless innings to lead Bethel Park (11-4, 8-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Jack Edner pitched two innings of scoreless relief. Dylan Falvo and Cameron Schofield singled and scored for Trinity (4-7, 3-6).

Bishop Canevin 15, Carlynton 1; Bishop Canevin 15, Carlynton 0 – Bishop Canevin (10-3, 10-2) swept Carlynton (4-11, 3-7) in a Section 3-A doubleheader. In the first game, Quentin White knocked in four runs, Kole Olszewski went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Tyler Maddix fanned 13 for the Crusaders. In the second game, Kellen Andruscik tripled and drove in three runs and Olszewski struck out 10 while doubling and knocking in three runs for Bishop Canevin. Jake Moldovan doubled for the Cougars.

Brownsville 6, Greensburg Salem 2 – Derrick Tarpley doubled and drove in a run and winning pitcher Davey Timko struck out seven in 6.1 innings as Brownsville (4-11, 3-9) beat Greensburg Salem (12-4, 8-2) in Section 4-3A. Matthew Scarpa doubled twice for the Golden Lions.

California 13, Avella 3 – Aidan Lowden went 3 for 3 with a double and Ricky Lawson smacked a double as California (9-7, 8-2) defeated Avella (9-5, 6-5) in Section 1-A. Caden Monticelli pitched the Trojans to victory.

Carmichaels 10, West Greene 0; Carmichaels 3, West Greene 1 – Carmichaels (12-3, 8-2) swept a Section 1-A doubleheader from West Greene (7-9, 3-7). In the 10-0 game, Tyler Richmond went 4 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Liam Lohr slugged a three-run home run, and Patrick Holaren gave up four hits in 5.1 scoreless innings for the Mighty Mikes. Johnny Lampe doubled for the Pioneers. In the 3-1 game, Lohr went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Nathan Beringo was the winning pitcher. Colten Thomas doubled for the Pioneers.

Central Catholic 3, Canon-McMillan 1 – Antonio Cordeiro went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Cade Clister drove in a run to lead Central Catholic (7-9, 6-8) to a Section 2-6A win. Connor Helbling tripled and Andrew Kocan doubled for Canon-McMilllan (12-5, 10-4).

Chartiers-Houston 7, Frazier 1 – Luke Camden hit a two-run home run, Anthony Romano clubbed a solo homer and Paul Williamson drove in two for Chartiers-Houston (14-2, 8-1) in a Section 1-2A win. Kaden Phillips doubled and Brock Alekson struck out 12 for Frazier (5-9, 2-7).

Deer Lakes 8, Burrell 6 – Ryan Cochran doubled, homered and knocked in two runs, Anthony Smith doubled and had an RBI and Bryce Robson drove in two for Deer Lakes (3-13, 2-7) in a win over Burrell (6-9, 4-7) in Section 3-3A. Ryan Bates had two RBIs for the Bucs.

East Allegheny 2, Shady Side Academy 1 – Winning pitcher Michael Cahill fanned 10, homered and drove in two runs to lead East Allegheny (10-4-1, 9-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Noah Levitt, Matt Long and Josh Valinsky doubled for Shady Side (7-7, 5-5).

Elizabeth Forward 3, McKeesport 0 – Hunter DeRoss went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Cy Herchelroath fanned 10 in 5.2 innings as Elizabeth Forward (7-8, 5-4) shut out McKeesport (4-9, 2-7) in Section 3-4A. Ricky Heyz struck out six in six innings for the Tigers.

Indiana 15, Highlands 0 – Gavin Homer went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs and struck out nine in four innings pitched to lead Indiana (10-7, 6-3) to a Section 4-4A shutout win over Highlands (2-13, 1-8). Michael Tortorella doubled, homered and drove in five and Steven Budash and Hunter Martin each homered for Indiana.

Latrobe 15, Belle Vernon 5 – Winning pitcher Logan Bradish homered and knocked in five runs and Jacob Cramer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Latrobe (12-6, 9-1) scored 10 runs in the seventh to defeat Belle Vernon (7-9, 4-6) in Section 2-4A. Jake Gedekoh doubled for the Leopards.

Laurel Highlands 11, Uniontown 3 – Caleb Yanosky doubled and drove in three runs, CJ Gesk went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, and winning pitcher Devan Krivosky struck out 10 in six innings for Laurel Highlands (6-8, 5-4) in a Section 2-4A win. Wyatt Nehls drove in a pair of runs for Uniontown (7-6, 5-4).

Moon 7, New Castle 0 – Coleman Fletcher and Nate Barr combined on a four-hit shutout to lead Moon (7-8, 3-6) to a Section 3-5A win. Caden Schmidt doubled and drove in a run and Aiden Schnurer and Will Marasco also doubled for the Tigers. Nick Rodgers doubled for New Castle (2-9, 1-8).

Mt. Lebanon 3, Baldwin 2 – Matthew Delvaux and Tanner Donati each doubled and Nathaniel Girod drove in a run to lead Mt. Lebanon (9-9, 9-5) to a Section 2-6A win over Baldwin (4-15, 2-12).

North Catholic 4, Kiski Area 2 – Blake Primrose hit a two-run home run and winning pitcher Thomas Schafale struck out six in six innings to lead North Catholic (8-7, 7-2) to a Section 4-4A win. Blake Fritz slapped a two-run triple for Kiski Area (9-7, 6-3) in the top of the seventh.

North Hills 5, West Allegheny 4; West Allegheny 9, North Hills 0 – North Hills (11-4, 6-3) and West Allegheny (10-6, 4-5) split a Section 3-5A doubleheader. In the North Hills win, Dylan Barnes and Matt Kolling drove in two runs apiece and C.J. Leuch doubled to lead the Indians to a walk-off win in eight innings. Derek Curry and Brock Cornell doubled and drove in a run for West Allegheny. In the West Allegheny win, Mason Gass threw six scoreless innings, allowing three hits, and Nick Longo hit a home run and knocked in two runs for West A. Brock Corell and Derek Curry each had two RBIs.

Peters Township 6, Connellsville 4 – Luke Scott hit the go-ahead two-run single in the top of the seventh to lead Peters Township (9-6, 5-4) to a Section 2-5A win. Jack Natili went 2 for 3 with a homer and Teddy Platt was 2 for 2 with a double for Peters. Matthew Firestone and Jake Lee each had two hits for Connellsville (6-10, 2-7).

Pine-Richland 10, North Allegheny 1 – Jacob McGuire and Owen Henne each drove in three runs and Joey Perry knocked in two for Pine-Richland (13-5, 7-3) in a Section 1-6A win. Owen Schall doubled and Andrew Hart had an RBI for North Allegheny (11-4, 7-3).

Ringgold 10, Albert Gallatin 0 – Spencer Behrendt drove in two runs, Hunter Mamie doubled twice and had an RBI, and Lorenzo Glasser allowed one hit and struck out 12 in six innings for Ringgold (7-10, 5-4) in a Section 2-4A win. Lucas Wilson had the lone hit for Albert Gallatin (0-13, 0-9).

Riverside 4, Neshannock 3 – Mitchell Garvin clubbed a walk-off RBI double to lift Riverside (15-0, 10-0) over Neshannock (12-4, 6-4) in Section 1-3A. Ashton Schlosser doubled for the Panthers. Nate Rynd homered for the Lancers.

Seneca Valley 2, Butler 1 – Creed Erdos hit a walk-off RBI double in the 11th for Seneca Valley (14-4, 7-4) in a Section 1-6A win. Hunter Troiano went 2 for 4 and Zach Tkatch struck out nine for the Raiders. Conner McTighe homered for Butler (9-7, 6-5).

Shaler 7, Mars 4 – Miguel Hugas homered, doubled and had two RBIs, Luke Jarzynka hit a solo home run, and Brady McGuire doubled and drove in a pair as Shaler (14-4, 9-1) beat Mars (9-8, 5-5) in Section 3-5A. Ben Astbury had three hits for the Fightin’ Planets.

South Allegheny 1, Keystone Oaks 0; South Allegheny 5, Keystone Oaks 0 – South Allegheny (9-5, 6-4) swept a Section 2-3A doubleheader from Keystone Oaks (3-12, 3-7). In the 1-0 game, Adam Jackowski struck out 15 and allowed one hit in 6.2 shutout innings for the Gladiators. Tyler Serakowski singled for the Golden Eagles. In the 5-0 game, Logan Helster and Jackowski combined on a three-hit shutout. Dillon Pomocki tripled and Mason Campano doubled and drove in a run for South Allegheny. Tyler Serakowski went 2 for 3 with a triple for Keystone Oaks.

South Fayette 2, Upper St. Clair 1 – Tyler Pitzer threw a complete-game one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and Christian Brandi went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and two RBIs to lead South Fayette (13-3, 6-3) past Upper St. Clair (9-8, 3-6) in Section 2-5A.

Springdale 2, Western Beaver 0 – John Hughes doubled, drove in a run and struck out 15 in a two-hit complete-game shutout for Springdale (4-7, 3-5) against Western Beaver (3-9, 2-6) in Section 2-A. Will Martin doubled for the Golden Beavers.

Thomas Jefferson 12, Woodland Hills 0 – Elias Lippincott went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and Ethan Steinmetz doubled and drove in two for Thomas Jefferson (8-9, 4-6) in a shutout of Woodland Hills (0-13, 0-10) in Section 3-4A.

Valley 12, Derry 5 – Nikolas Heakins doubled and drove in three runs while Wesley Schrock and Alexander Vagnier each had two RBIs as Valley (7-10, 3-7) beat Derry (5-9, 4-6) in Section 3-3A. Nate Gray doubled in a run for the Trojans.

West Mifflin 4, Chartiers Valley 2 – Zane Griffaton went 2 for 2 with a two-run single in the sixth as Caden Wills pitched West Mifflin (14-3, 8-2) to a Section 3-4A win over Chartiers Valley (13-3, 10-0).

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, Martinsburg Central 0 – Gabe Carbonara had nine kills and five aces and Ethan Frye added five kills and four blocks to lead Derry to a nonsection sweep. Elijah Wigand recorded 16 digs for the Trojans.

Girls lacrosse

Pine-Richland 19, Bethel Park 5 – Caroline Gentile had five goals and four assists and Catherine Gentile recorded four goals and four assists to lead Pine-Richland to a nonsection win. Hannah Young added three goals for the Rams.