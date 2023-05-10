High school roundup for May 9, 2023: Canon-McMillan softball clinches playoff spot

Brooke Bumer threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and Kiersten Williams homered as Canon-McMillan clinched a playoff berth in Section 1-6A with a 10-0 victory over Butler on Tuesday.

Olivia Ford and Sami Merkle doubled for the Big Macs (6-11, 5-10). Gracie Negley singled for Butler (2-14, 2-13).

Avonworth 2, Burrell 1 – Sydney Savatt and Emma Obersteiner each drove in a run to lift Avonworth (16-1, 10-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Braelyn Jones knocked in a run as Katie Armstrong fanned 13 for Burrell (10-5, 6-3).

Baldwin 7, Mt. Lebanon 5 – Anna Schumacher and Lacey Bonetti doubled and drove in two runs apiece and Gabby Jaquay and Angelina Caporali each hit a double to lead Baldwin (2-16, 2-13) past Mt. Lebanon (6-12, 5-11) in a Section 1-6A win. Brooke Boehmer homered and drove in two runs for the Blue Devils.

Blackhawk 13, North Catholic 1 – Karma Malcolm went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs, Jaiden Patterson hit a solo home run, and Zoey Linder doubled to lead Blackhawk (5-11, 5-7) to a Section 3-4A win. Liliana tripled and Samantha Foley doubled for North Catholic (0-12, 0-12).

Burgettstown 17, Washington 2 – Emma McGregor went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs and Payton Gratchen and Peyton Mermon each doubled to lead Burgettstown (11-6, 8-4) to a Section 3-2A win over Washington (0-14, 0-12).

Central Valley 3, Ellwood City 2 – Nadia Ehle hit a solo home run and Macy Littler had two hits for Central Valley (8-4, 7-3) in a Section 2-3A win. Julia Nardone and Sara Schwarz each hit a double for Ellwood City (10-5, 6-4).

Charleroi 11, Bentworth 1 – McKenna DeUnger tripled and Avery Pendo and Lyla Brunner each doubled to lead Charleroi (15-2, 10-2) past Bentworth (5-8, 5-6) in a Section 3-2A win. Willow Eckles doubled for the Bearcats.

Chartiers-Houston 10, Mapletown 0 – Meadow Ferri threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts, doubled and drove in two runs and Ella Richey tripled for Chartiers-Houston (12-5, 10-2) in a Section 2-A win. Krista Wilson singled for Mapletown (5-11, 3-8).

Deer Lakes 11, Valley 3 – Maddie Kee went 4 for 4 with four doubles and three RBIs and Anna Bokulich hit three doubles to lead Deer Lakes (9-4, 6-3) to a Section 1-3A win. Leah Taliani drove in two runs for Valley (6-10, 3-7).

Elizabeth Forward 19, Ringgold 0 – Julia Resnick went 3 for 3 with a double and home run, Julia Johnson homered and drove in three runs, and Shelby Telegdy and Hannah Evans each doubled to lead Elizabeth Forward (15-0, 12-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Ringgold (1-13, 0-11).

Frazier 20, Springdale 1 – Delaney Warnick and Gracen Hartman each hit a double and triple and Maria Felsher and Malayna Burton doubled for Frazier (13-1, 12-0) in a Section 3-A win. Ashlyn Ferderbar doubled for Springdale (0-10, 0-10).

Frazier 13, St. Joseph 0 – Gracen Hartman tripled and drove in two runs and Maria Felsher and Madison Bednar each doubled for Frazier (13-1, 12-0) in a Section 3-A win. Jamie Noonan and Violet Hill each hit a double for St. Joseph (2-9, 2-8).

Gateway 20, Woodland Hills 4 – Gianna D’Agostino hit a grand slam and Malia Clemens doubled to lead Gateway (1-14) to a nonsection win. Abbi Mroz doubled and Jazlynn Sanders drove in a run for Woodland Hills (7-7).

Highlands 16, Apollo-Ridge 6 – Abbie Deiseroth and Jocelyn Scardina each hit a home run, Carrah Scardina hit two doubles, and Bailey Megats and Kassidy Cambal doubled for Highlands (4-11) in a nonsection win. MaKenna Syster went 3 for 3 with two doubles for Apollo-Ridge (6-8).

Indiana 12, Cambria Heights 5 – Olivia Zimmerman had a double, home run and five RBIs and Ella Myers, Haley Hamilton and Julia Antonacci each homered for Indiana (14-4) in a nonsection win. Alexis Griak and Ellie Bender doubled for Cambria Heights.

Latrobe 5, Ligonier Valley 1 – Piper Zufall went 3 for 3 with a home run, Lauren Weatherton hit two doubles, and Corrine Wright drove in two runs to lead Latrobe (13-3) past Ligonier Valley (8-6) in a nonsection win. Cheyenne Piper doubled for the Rams.

Laurel 4, Riverside 0 – Grace Kissick threw a complete-game shutout, giving up four hits and striking out 16, for Laurel (13-2, 10-2) in a Section 1-2A win. Addie Deal hit a triple and Georgia Jellyman doubled for the Spartans. Sam Rosenberger had two hits for Riverside (10-4, 8-4).

Leechburg 19, Bishop Canevin 2 – Emily Talario doubled and drove in a run and McKenzie Hill had an RBI for Leechburg (10-6, 10-2) in a Section 3-A win. Amari Elliott singled for Bishop Canevin (2-9, 2-9).

Mars 12, Fox Chapel 2 – Adela Schrecengost hit three doubles and Mayson Kennedy and Sophia Soltis each hit a double to lead Mars (7-9) to a nonsection win. Caitie Troutman, Ava Walmsley, Summer Burkhart and Brianna Hnatow singled for Fox Chapel (6-11).

McGuffey 11, Keystone Oaks 0 – Klover Haberthier went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Julia Barr, Katie Grimm, Caydence Jack and McKenna Crothers each hit a double for McGuffey (8-5, 5-4) in a Section 4-3A win. Mia Dalessando doubled for Keystone Oaks (0-13, 0-10).

Montour 6, Chartiers Valley 2 – Mia Arndt hit a three-run triple in the top of the eighth to lead Montour (13-1, 11-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Avrie Polo hit a two-run homer for the Spartans. Madison Crump hit a double for Chartiers Valley (15-2, 11-1).

Neshannock 19, New Brighton 0 – Abigail Measal pitched a four-inning no-hitter for Neshannock (15-0, 11-0) in a Section 1-2A win over New Brighton (5-11, 3-9). Aaralyn Nogay hit two doubles and Hunter Newman drove in four runs for the Lancers.

Peters Township 10, Upper St. Clair 7 – Sami Bewick tripled and knocked in four runs and Elena Tylka finished 4 for 5 as Peters (5-10, 3-7) beat Upper St. Clair (8-7, 4-6) in Section 4-5A. Brooklyn Kemp and Elisa Tucker each drove in two for the Panthers.

Plum 11, Penn Hills 0 – Riley Stephans hit a triple and home run and Makenzie Lang doubled to lead Plum (10-6, 6-4) to a Section 1-5A win over Penn Hills (7-8, 2-8).

Rochester 20, Cornell 4 – Lydia Shaffer doubled, homered and knocked in four runs, Reese Riorden had four RBIs and Nya Martin and Ashlyn Schidemantle combined on a four-inning no-hitter as Rochester (1-9, 1-9) routed Cornell (1-12, 1-10) in Section 1-A.

Seneca Valley 1, North Allegheny 0 – Lexie Hames threw a one-hit shutout with 20 strikeouts to lead Seneca Valley (15-1, 14-1) past North Allegheny (14-5, 11-4) in Section 1-6A. Kara Pasquale doubled and drove in a run for the Raiders.

Shenango 15, Freedom 1 – Madison Iwanejko hit a triple and home run, driving in five runs, and Brianna Alusia doubled to lead Shenango (6-8, 6-6) past Freedom (3-11, 2-8) in Section 1-2A.

South Park 13, Shady Side Academy 0 – Sydney Sekely and Grace Kempton combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter for South Park (11-5) in a nonsection win over Shady Side Academy (2-12). Mady Wilder drove in three runs for the Eagles.

Steel Valley 16, Ellis 4 – Aubrey Guciardo hit a double and triple, Erica Keeley tripled, and Abbie Fitzgerald drove in four runs for Steel Valley (4-10, 4-6) in a Section 2-2A win. Elyse Brennan hit a home run and Athena Iverson doubled and tripled for Ellis (0-10, 0-9).

Waynesburg 4, Seton LaSalle 0 – Dani Stockdale had four hits and Kendall Lemley struck out eight to lead Waynesburg (12-3, 9-0) past Seton LaSalle (5-9, 5-5) in a Section 4-3A win.

West Allegheny 13, Hopewell 12 – A.J. Arnal, Savanna Benish and Adriana Vicari-Baker each hit a home run for West Allegheny (18-1) in a nonsection win. Jordyn Glumac and Ava Compton homered and Kara Barkovich doubled and tripled for Hopewell (10-5).

Western Beaver 13, New Castle 2 – Maddie Syka hit two home runs, Emma Bogacki doubled and homered, and Kaitlyn Zele and Shaylyn Shall each doubled to lead Western Beaver (8-7, 5-5) to a Section 3-5A win. Keara Mangieri hit a two-run homer for New Castle (4-12, 1-9).

West Greene 8, California 1 – London Whipkey doubled twice and drove in two runs and Payton Gilbert gave up four hits and struck out 12 in a complete game victory for West Greene (10-7, 7-4) in Section 2-A. Taylor Karvan and Ali Goodwin doubled for the Pioneers. Kendall Griffin and Harley Harkins doubled for California (2-10, 1-8).

Yough 13, Mt. Pleasant 5 – Abbey Zuraw hit a grand slam and Makayla Spoonhoward hit a three-run homer to lead Yough (9-3, 7-3) to a Section 3-3A win. Madyson Hart hit a solo home run for Mt. Pleasant (10-8, 5-5).

Baseball

Beth-Center 9, Washington 6 – Tyson Dingle smashed an RBI triple and Santino Revi went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Beth-Center (6-12, 4-8) topped Washington (4-11, 1-9) in Section 1-2A. Ian Callan finished with three hits for the Prexies.

Blackhawk 11, Beaver 3 – Jarrod Malagise went 3 for 3 with a triple and drove in three runs and Zach Oliver doubled and brought home two as Blackhawk (13-2, 9-1) trounced Beaver (4-11, 2-8) in Section 1-4A. Corbin Sevcik doubled and drove in two for the Bobcats.

Canon-McMillan 11, Ringgold 10 – Austyn Winkelblech tripled and knocked in two runs and Sam Meredith doubled and had two RBIs as Canon-McMillan (14-5) walked off against Ringgold (8-12) in nonsection play. Brad Banaszak hit a two-run double for the Rams.

Charleroi 11, Chartiers-Houston 1 – Jake Beveridge and Brock Henderson each doubled and knocked in a run while Nico Rongaus went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as Charleroi (12-4, 9-3) won convincingly over Charters-Houston (16-3, 10-2) in Section 1-2A.

Chartiers Valley 5, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Kyle Witte was 4 for 4 with an RBI and Charlie Caputo had two hits and drove in a run as Chartiers Valley (13-4) beat Mt. Lebanon (10-10) in nonsection play. Tyler Smith doubled and drove in a run for the Blue Devils.

Eden Christian 24, Cornell 4 – Brett Feldman and Malachi Manges each doubled and drove in four runs, Noah Emswiler tripled and knocked in a pair and Brady Hull doubled and had two RBIs as Eden Chrisitan (12-3, 11-1) routed Cornell (5-9, 4-6) in Section 3-A.

Freedom 12, Northgate 0 – Isaac Barry went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Luke Snavely tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits and striking out six, as Freedom (6-12, 4-10) blanked Northgate (2-16, 2-12) in Section 2-2A.

Gateway 10, Penn Hills 7 – Ahmad Harris doubled, tripled and knocked in two runs, Brody Clemens went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Brandon Bell doubled and drove in two runs as Gateway (6-12, 3-9) beat Penn Hills (3-12, 0-12) in Section 1-5A. Kenny Boyle doubled twice and drove in two for Penn Hills.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Riverview 2 – Max Kallock smacked an RBI single in the sixth to lift Greensburg Central (9-4, 8-3) over Riverview (9-6, 8-3) in Section 3-2A. Ian Shipley and Anthony Grippo each drove in a run for the Centurions. Johnny Bertucci hit an RBI double and Ben Hower struck out 11 for the Raiders.

Hampton 10, Knoch 4 – Anthony Bucci was 4 for 4 with an RBI and Sean Sullivan singled in a run as Hampton (8-8, 6-4) beat Knoch (3-14, 2-8) in Section 4-4A. Brady Wozniak went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for the Knights.

Laurel 15, Aliquippa 0 – Johnny Andre, Luca Santini and R.J. Kissick each hit a two-run double while Andre struck out five in a three-inning shutout for Laurel (7-11, 7-7) against Aliquippa (0-15, 0-14) in Section 2-2A. Luca Bible had a hit for the Quips.

Ligonier Valley 15, Jeannette 1; Ligonier Valley 9, Jeannette 0 — Ligonier Valley (10-7-1, 7-5) swept a Section 3-2A doubleheader from Jeannette (3-13, 1-10). In the first game, Logan Johnston and Michael Mason collected three hits and two RBIs apiece, while Haden Sierocky struck out nine and doubled in a run for the Rams. Nick Rattigan singled and drove in the only run for the Jayhawks. In the second game, Tyler Smith and Colin Michaels combined to strike out 10 in a one-hit shutout for Ligonier Valley. Duncan Foust doubled twice and drove in two for the Rams. Rattigan had the lone hit for the Jayhawks.

Montour 7, South Fayette 5 – Cole Fleck singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Jake Robinson and Tony Markulin also doubled for Monour (17-2) in a nonsection win. Michael DiMartini tripled and homered and Tyler Pitzer doubled and tripled for South Fayette (14-4).

Neshannock 10, Quaker Valley 0 – Nate Rynd doubled and drove in three runs and Cam Foy fanned 10 in five innings as Neshannock (14-4, 8-4) shut out Quaker Valley (5-10, 4-8) in Section 1-3A. Jake Rynd and Grant Melder doubled for the Lancers.

Plum 7, Fox Chapel 6 – Colin Watson hit the game-tying two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Dan Macioce followed with the walk-off RBI single to lift Plum over Fox Chapel, clinching a share of the Section 1-5A title with Penn-Trafford. Jack Anderson also had two RBIs for the Mustangs (12-7, 9-3). Zach Johnston doubled, tripled and drove in two for the Foxes (12-7, 8-4).

Riverside 10, Mohawk 0 – Zack Hare doubled and drove in two and Mitchell Garvin brought home three runs as Riverside (17-0, 12-0) blanked Mohawk (12-5 7-4) in Section 1-3A.

Rochester 19, Western Beaver 4 – Adam Schurr, Cayden Jacobs and Austin Hewitt each collected two hits and three RBIs to lead Rochester (8-5, 7-3) to a thumping of Western Beaver (5-10, 4-7) in Section 2-A.

Serra Catholic 12, Brentwood 0 – Joey DeMoss went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Tyler Skaggs singled and drove in two runs and Isiah Petty finished 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Serra Catholic (16-2, 10-1) in a Section 3-2A defeat of Brentwood (3-11, 2-9).

Seton LaSalle 3, OLSH 0 – Corey Meyers, Aidan McKenzie and Cole Starrett each drove in a run and Brian Reed struck out nine to lead Seton LaSalle (13-4-1, 11-2) to a Section 2-2A win. Garrett Zug had two hits for OLSH (11-8, 10-4).

Shady Side Academy 9, Derry 3 – Aedan Reagans tripled and drove in two runs while Soren Cooper and Bryce Trischler both doubled and drove in two as Shady Side Academy (8-8, 6-6) prevailed over Derry (7-10, 5-7) in Section 3-3A. Ashton Beighley had an RBI double for the Trojans.

Shaler 6, Avonworth 2 – Derek Leas and Ben Yeckel each clubbed a two-run home run and Luke Jarzynka hit three doubles and drove in a run for Shaler (15-4) in a nonsection win. Mason Metz hit a solo homer for Avonworth (15-5).

Shenango 14, Ellwood City 1 – Braden Zeigler went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs while Grason Hooks drove in three runs for Shenango (7-7, 7-4) in a Section 1-3A win. Isaiah Lutz was 2 for 3 with a double for Ellwood City (4-13, 1-9).

South Allegheny 5, Elizabeth Forward 2 – Logan Helster tripled and brought in a run while Trenton Popovich and Josh Jackowski each collected two hits as South Allegheny (12-7) beat Elizabeth Forward (7-10) in nonsection play.

St. Joseph 18, Summit Academy 8 – Owen Pawluski and Owen Swanson each knocked in four runs and winning pitcher Elliott Szalla doubled and had three RBIs for St. Joseph (4-9, 4-8) in a Section 2-A win over Summit Academy (0-10, 0-10).

Union 13, Springdale 2 – Mike Gunn, Anthony Roper and Mark Stanley each doubled and drove in a run as Union (12-4, 12-0) ended the playoff hopes of Springdale (4-10, 3-8) in Section 2-A. Joey Wylly hit an RBI single for the Dynamos.

Valley 3, Deer Lakes 0 – Nikolas Heakins went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Conrad Hoover finished with two hits as Valley (9-10, 5-7) shut out Deer Lakes (3-15, 2-9) in Section 3-3A. Ryan Cochran went 2 for 2 for the Lancers.

West Allegheny 6, Hopewell 1 – Cole Egan singled, doubled and drove in three runs, Marc Starkman had two hits, including a home run, and Ethan DeBoth gave up three hits and one run in seven innings for West Allegheny (12-6) in a nonsection win. Lucas Arington doubled and drove in a run for Hopewell (7-11).

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 1 – Owen Ostrowski had 26 kills and five aces, Xander Krut 12 recorded digs, and William O’Bryan and Justin Peters each had 17 assists to lead Canon-McMillan to a Section 1-3A win.

Girls lacrosse

Canon-McMillan 10, Quaker Valley 7 – Meghan Torpey and Haylee Phenneger each scored four goals to lead Canon-McMillan to a nonsection win. Lucy Roig scored four goals for Quaker Valley.