High school roundup for Nov. 1, 2022: Defending champion Seneca Valley gets back to WPIAL finals

By:

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Beaux Lizewski controls the ball during a game against Fox Chapel earlier this season.

Will Bruno, Max Marcotte and Beaux Lizewski scored as defending WPIAL champion Seneca Valley earned a return trip to the WPIAL Class 4A finals with a 3-2 victory over No. 4 Fox Chapel (13-4-2) on Tuesday night.

The top-seeded Raiders (18-0-1) will meet No. 6 Pine-Richland in Saturday’s championship game at 5:45 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

Pine-Richland 1, Butler 0 – Colin Zvejnieks scored the decisive goal to lead No. 6 Pine-Richland (14-4-1) past No. 7 Butler (13-5-2) in the Class 4A semifinals. The Rams will face No. 1 Seneca Valley in Saturday’s championship game at 5:45 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

Charleroi 1, Eden Christian 0 – Arlo McIntyre scored the winning goal to lead No. 8 Charleroi (17-2) to a Class A semifinal victory over No. 4 Eden Christian (15-3-1). Charleroi will face No. 2 Winchester Thurston in Friday’s championship game at 8 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

Winchester Thurston 4, Sewickley Academy 3 – Tomer Tuti scored the game-winning goal in the first overtime to lift second-seeded Winchester Thurston (15-2-1) past No. 3 Sewickley Academy (16-3) in the Class A semifinals. The defending champion Bears will meet No. 8 Charleroi in the WPIAL finals at 8 p.m. Friday at Highmark Stadium.

Girls soccer

Avonworth 2, North Catholic 1 – Caroline Sweeney netted the game-winner and Fiona Mahan also scored as No. 5 Avonworth (18-3) knocked off top-seeded North Catholic (14-2) in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals. Simone Sharpless scored for North Catholic. The game was a rematch of last year’s WPIAL championship game, which was won 2-1 by Avonworth in overtime. The Antelopes will face No. 2 Mt. Pleasant in the finals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Girls volleyball

Frazier 3, Mapletown 2 – Jensyn Hartman had 28 kills to lead No. 2 Frazier past No. 6 Mapletown in a five-set Class A semifinal, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-7. Krista Wilson led the Maples with 26 kills. Frazier will face No. 1 Serra Catholic in the WPIAL finals at 11 a.m. Saturday at the UPMC Events Center.

North Catholic 3, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Top-seeded North Catholic (16-1) rolled to the finals with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 victory over No. 4 Thomas Jefferson (17-2) in the Class 3A semifinals. North Catholic will meet No. 10 South Fayette at 3 p.m. Saturday at the UPMC Events Center.

Pine-Richland 3, Seneca Valley 0 – The second-seeded Rams (15-2) swept No. 3 Seneca Valley (11-6) with scores of 25-18, 25-16, 25-22. Pine-Richland will meet No. 1 North Allegheny in the finals at 5 p.m. Saturday at the UPMC Events Center.

Serra Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 1 – Top-seeded Serra Catholic (18-1) knocked off five-time defending WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin (14-5), the fifth seed, in four sets, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23. Serra Catholic will meet No. 2 Frazier in the finals at 11 a.m. Saturday at the UPMC Events Center.

Shenango 3, Avonworth 2 – No. 2 Shenango (16-1) won a five-set battle, scoring a 25-20, 21-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-9 win over No. 3 Avonworth (15-4) in the Class 2A semifinals. Shenango will take on No. 1 Freeport in the finals at 1 p.m. Saturday at the UPMC Events Center.

Hockey

McDowell 5, Moon 2 – Braeden Martin had two goals and two assists and Nico Catalde had a goal and two assists for McDowell (1-0-1) in a Class A win over Moon (1-3). Brendan Camardese and Bradyn Woods scored for Moon.

Norwin 4, Plum 2 – Alex Thomas had a hat trick, including the go-ahead goal in the second period, to lead Norwin (4-1) to a Class A win. Joe Vecchio added a goal and an assist.Tyler Bresso and Zach Miller scored for Plum (1-3).

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 1 – TJ Ferguson, Bryce Kropczynski and Chase Bonson scored to lead Penn-Trafford (3-1) to a Class 2A win over Latrobe (2-2). Louie Amatucci scored for Latrobe.

Peters Township 11, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Ryder Mertens had two goals and two assists and Koby Ringwald also scored twice for Peters Township (3-1) in a Class 3A win. Camden Martin added a goal and three assists. Callan Wilcox scored for Mt. Lebanon (1-6).

Wilmington 8, Trinity 3 – Andrew Cartwright had a hat trick and Noah King had two goals and two assists to lead Wilmington (2-3) past Trinity (0-6) in a Varsity D2 win. Cole Johnson, John Beitler and George Coyle scored for Trinity.