High school roundup for Nov. 11, 2021: Fox Chapel tops Kiski in OT to stay undefeated

Thursday, November 11, 2021 | 11:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Isaac Jacobs checks Kiski’s Tanner Kowalkowski into the boards during their game on Thursday in Harmar. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Danny Downey celebrates his goal against Kiski on Thursday in Harmar. Fox Chapel won, 3-2, in overtime. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Danny Downey works between Kiski defenders to score during their game Thursday in Harmar. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Danny Downey (91) celebrates his goal with teammates during their game against Kiski Area on Thursday in Harmar. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel goalie Nash Wedner makes a save during a game against Kiski Area on Thursday in Harmar. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Will McNamara celebrates his goal with teammates next to Kiski Area’s Ethan George during their game on Thursday in Harmar. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Ethan George scores on Fox Chapel goalie Nash Wedner during their game on Thursday in Harmar. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Ethan George celebrates after scoring against Fox Chapel on Thursday in Harmar. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Gavin Gebhart battles Kiski Area’s Ethan Bombalski along the boards during their game on Thursday in Harmar. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Liam Wiseman and Quentin Miske (22) celebrate with teammates after a goal against Kiski Area on Thursday in Harmar. Previous Next

Liam Wiseman scored the winning goal in overtime to lead Fox Chapel to a 3-2 win over Kiski in PIHL Class A hockey Thursday night.

Nick Miles scored the tying goal late in regulation for Kiski (3-2-1), which also got a goal from Ethan George. Danny Downey had a goal and two assists for Fox Chapel (7-0). William McNamara also scored and Tommy Healy had two assists.

Latrobe 3, Indiana 1 — JD Robinson, Rocco Marino and Jacob Hannah scored to lead Latrobe (3-3) to a Class 2A win. Evan Jarvis made 22 saves. Vince Belice scored the lone goal for Indiana (0-4).

Greensburg Salem 9, Moon 4 — Owen Tutich and Chase Kushner each had two goals and two assists, and Hunter Webb had a goal and three assists to help Greensburg Salem (2-4) to a Class A win. Connor Moran had three goals and an assist for Moon (4-2).

Norwin 6, Westmont Hilltop 3 — Joey Vecchio scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and Jake Meier netted a pair of insurance goals to complete his hat trick to lead Norwin (4-1) to a Class A win. Logan Fear added a pair of goals for Norwin. Tony Marano had a goal and two assists for Westmont Hilltop (5-2).

Wheeling Park 10, Beaver 1 — Landon Szazynski scored four goals and Grant Parshall recorded two goals and five assists to power Wheeling Park (2-3) to a Class A win. Riley Weekley had a goal and four assists. Michael Del Signore scored for Beaver (0-6).

Avonworth 14, Central Valley 0 — Eli Szenyeri had four goals and an assist and Jake Seifarth added three goals and an assist to lead Avonworth (4-1) past Central Valley (0-5) in Class B. Zach Nacey had two goals and three assists and Mark Rauenswinter added a goal and three assists.

Bethel Park 4, Mt. Lebanon 3 — Aaron All scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lift Bethel Park (3-4) to a Class 3A win. Noah PIcora, Christian Strang and Jadon Tietz also scored for Bethel Park. Brady Conrardy had two goals for Mt. Lebanon (3-4).

North Allegheny 4, Upper St. Clair 1 — Trey Gallo had a goal and an assist and Kyle Holmes, Lorenzo Colaizzi and Connor Chi also scored to help North Allegheny (7-1) to a Class 3A win. Nolan Colinear had two assists. Aaron Stawiarski scored for Upper St. Clair (2-4).