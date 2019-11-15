High school roundup for Nov. 14, 2019: Owen Tutich nets hat trick, OT winner for Greensburg Salem

Friday, November 15, 2019 | 1:50 AM

Owen Tutich completed his hat trick in overtime to lead Greensburg Salem to a wild 8-7 victory over Wheeling Park in PIHL hockey Thursday night.

Colin Kruth and Brendon Linderman had two goals apiece for Greensburg Salem (4-1-1). Gian DeGenova and Spencer Abraham scored twice for Wheeling Park (2-3-1).

Pine-Richland 6, Central Catholic 1 — Charles Mill had a hat trick and Daniel Stauffer made 26 saves to lead Pine-Richland (3-1-1) past Central Catholic (2-6-0) in Class AAA.

North Allegheny 6, Bethel Park 1 — Connor Chi had a hat trick and Aaron Mark scored twice to help North Allegheny (6-0-1) past Bethel Park (2-5-0) in Class AAA.

Trinity 5, Elizabeth Forward 4 (OT) — Jeremy Hurd scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lead Trinity to a Class B South victory. Jake Snyder had three assists for Trinity (2-6-0). Michael Vasko had a hat trick for Elizabeth Forward (3-2-1).

Connellsville 4, Morgantown 3 — Milan Deffibaugh had three goals and an assist and Luke Wascak netted the game-winning goal as Connellsville (4-4-0) scored three times in the final eight minutes of the third period to defeat Morgantown (2-2-0) in Class B South.

Thomas Jefferson 12, Blackhawk 2 — Will O’Brien had three goals and two assists and Nick Stock and Riley Holzer scored twice to lead Thomas Jefferson (7-1-0) past Blackhawk (3-3-1).

Bishop Canevin 11, Central Valley 1 — PJ Foster and Ian Lecker scored twice and Chase Evans had a goal and three assists as Bishop Canevin (3-6-0) topped Central Valley (2-2-0).

Avonworth 4, McDowell 1 — Joshua Perry. Luke Zukowski, Ryan Kennedy and Cade Grable scored to lead Avonworth (3-1-0) to victory. Jonathan Nicklas had 43 saves for McDowell (0-6-0).

