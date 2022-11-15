High school roundup for Nov. 14, 2022: Fox Chapel sends Greensburg Salem to 1st loss

Monday, November 14, 2022

Liam Wiseman, Mason Heininger and Danny Downey scored as Fox Chapel picked up a 3-2 victory in PIHL Class A hockey Monday night, handing Greensburg Salem its first loss of the season.

Carter Cherok and Colten Humphrey scored third-period goals as Greensburg Salem (6-1) tried to erase a 3-0 deficit. Joe Rattner made 36 saves for Fox Chapel (7-1).

Franklin Regional 6, Butler 4 – Luke Lavrich had three goals and an assist and Matt Knizner picked up a goal and three assists to power Franklin Regional (3-3) in Class 2A. Nicholas Matus had a goal and an assist. Owen Denny scored twice and Brody Simko had a goal and two assists for Butler (1-6).

Hempfield 7, Meadville 0 – Nick Bruno had a five-point night, picking up three goals and two assists, to lead Hempfield (2-2-1) to a Class 2A victory over Meadville (0-7-1). Caden Horton had two goals and an assist and Chase Sankey made 34 saves.

Moon 10, Avonworth 1 – Bradyn Woods had a hat trick and Holden Himes, Randy Sheffler and Jack Willet each added a goal and an assist as Moon (3-5) won in Class A. Alex Koch had three assists. Austin Dzadovsky scored for Avonworth (6-2).

Norwin 11, Hampton 1 – Mario Cavallaro scored five goals and Alex Thomas had two goals and three assists as Norwin (5-1) rolled to a Class A victory. Joe Vecchio added two goals and an assist and Dom Cerilli had a goal and two assists for Norwin. Eli Bukovac scored for Hampton (1-5).

Quaker Valley 3, Chartiers Valley 1 – Will Watson had a goal and an assist and Luke Flowers and Ben Carlson also scored for Quaker Valley (5-1-1) in a Class A victory. Brady Nairn scored for the Chartiers Valley (1-4).

West Allegheny 6, Montour 3 – Branden Switalski scored twice and Maxwell Tepsic and Austin Falick each had a goal and an assist to lead West Allegheny (4-2-1) to a Class A win. Jack Rogers had a goal and an assist for Montour (5-2).