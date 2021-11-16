High school roundup for Nov. 15, 2021: Third-period rally lifts Penn-Trafford hockey

By:

Monday, November 15, 2021 | 11:29 PM

Nate Loughner scored twice to complete a hat trick during a five-goal third period for Penn-Trafford in a 7-4 comeback win over Shaler in PIHL Class 2A hockey Monday night.

Shaler (1-5) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second period behind goals from Luca Wallander, Logan Thom, Jacob Skerlong and Mason Miller. Ryan Crombie scored twice and Loughner netted his second goal of the game to tie the score 4-4 early in the third. Chase Bonson broke the tie before Loughner and Aiden Alberts added insurance goals for Penn-Trafford (4-1).

Baldwin 3, Cathedral Prep 1 — Joey Antonio had a goal and an assist to lead Baldwin (4-1-0-2) over Cathedral Prep (1-4-0-1) in a Class 3A game. Carson Kress and Ryan Sulinski scored the other goals for the Fightin’ Highlanders. Logan Taylor scored the lone goal for the Ramblers.

Butler 6, Montour 1 — Kyle Grasha had three goals and an assist and Parker Worsley added two goals and an assist to power Butler (3-2) to a Class 2A win. Brody Simko had four assists and Brayden Hardsock also scored. Jack Rogers had a goal for Montour (2-4-1).

Carrick 8, Avonworth 2 — Led by a hat trick from Ian Norkevicus and a goal and three assists from Tanner Heidkamp, Carrick (6-0-1) won a Class B matchup. Aiden Forcucci had a goal and two assists. Mark Rauenswinter scored twice for Avonworth (4-2).

Franklin Regional 7, South Fayette 2 — Matty Knizner had two shorthanded goals and an assist and Dan Rafferty added a power-play goal and an assist to give unbeaten Franklin Regional (5-0) a Class 2A win over South Fayette (4-2). Chase Williams had a goal and an assist and Max Rutkowski, Zach Abdallah and Zachary Zeto each scored for the Panthers. Wes Schwarzmiller and Braydon Reighard found the net for the Lions.

Meadville 7, West Allegheny 4 — Rocco Tartaglione had a hat trick and Michael Mahoney added an even-strength and short-handed goal to give Meadville (4-2) the Class 2A victory over West Allegheny (0-7). Preston Phillis and Same Engels also scored for the Bulldogs. Clay Bovalina added a short-handed goal and Ryan Beck, Branden Switaleki, and Pasquale Hively each scored for West Allegheny.

Mt. Lebanon 3, Seneca Valley 1 — Marcus Simmonds scored two first-period goals and Jackson Klasnick added one in the third for Mt. Lebanon (4-4) in a Class 3A win over Seneca Valley (4-2). Shane Kozlina scored the only goal for the Raiders against Austin Martin, who stopped 32 shots for the Blue Devils.

Neshannock 7, Wilmington 0 — Davey Cochenour III and Tommy Malvar each scored a power play and an even strength goal and added an assist to lead Neshannock (2-3-0-1) to a victory over Wilmington (2-5) in a Class B tilt. Colton Chamberlain added a power-play goal of his own and Gio Valentine and Micah Dejulia also scored. Emilio Valentine added two assists. Riley Mastowski stopped all 18 shots to earn the shutout.

North Catholic 3, North Hills 2 — Colin Gnarra, Mario Smith and Emilio Laracuente scored second-period goals to lead North Catholic (4-2-1) to a Class A victory. Evan Benscoter and Owen Sroka scored for North Hills (3-3).

Thomas Jefferson 11, Mars 1 — Lance Smith had a hat trick and Scott Allan added two goals and two assists to help Thomas Jefferson (7-0) to a Class 2A victory. Ryder McGuirk had two goals and an assist, Nick Stock had a goal and two assists and Jimmy Passanante recorded three assists. Ethan Lipchin scored for Mars (0-8).

Wheeling Central Catholic 7, Chartiers Valley 6 — Gary Hatfield’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner for Wheeling Central Catholic (5-1) in a Class A matchup. Logan Pielech also scored twice. Greg Kraemer had three goals and an assist for Chartiers Valley (1-2-3).