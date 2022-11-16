High school roundup for Nov. 15, 2022: North Catholic volleyball headed back to state finals
Tuesday, November 15, 2022 | 11:00 PM
The North Catholic girls volleyball team will have a chance to win back-to-back state volleyball championships in different classifications.
North Catholic (19-2) defeated Thomas Jefferson (19-3) in four sets Tuesday night, 20-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-14, in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals at Fox Chapel.
The Trojanettes beat Trinity in three sets in last year’s Class 2A finals before being bumped up to 3A in realignment.
North Catholic will meet District 1 champion Pope John Paul II in the championship match at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
Hockey
McDowell 8, Beaver 2 – Nico Catalde scored four goals and Nico Valentine and Ty Tuner had a goal and two assists each to lead McDowell (2-1-1) to a Class A win. Tanner Nicol and Michael Delsignore scored for Beaver (0-5).
Peters Township 5, Central Catholic 1 – Cole Neupaver scored twice and Ben Kovac had a goal and three assists to lead Peters Township (5-1) to a Class 3A win. Will Tomko added a goal and an assist. Sam Gaffney scored for Central Catholic (5-2).
Ringgold 10, Trinity 1 – Trent Hawk and LJ Crouch had two goals and two assists apiece to power Ringgold (5-0) to a Varsity D2 win. Noah Levander also scored twice for Ringgold. George Coyle scored for Trinity (0-8).
