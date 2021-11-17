High school roundup for Nov. 16, 2021: Seneca Valley keeps repeat bid alive

By:

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | 11:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Nathan Prex celebrates Seneca Valley’s WPIAL championship. He scored against Peters Township in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Tuesday night.

Max Marcotte scored the winning goal with less than seven minutes left in regulation as defending state champion Seneca Valley earned a return trip to Hershey with a 2-1 win over Peters Township in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Tuesday night.

Beaux Lizewski assisted on the winning goal. Nathan Prex scored to give Seneca Valley a 1-0 lead. Andrew Massucci scored for Peters Township (18-3-1) to make it 1-1.

Seneca Valley (21-0-1) will meet District 1 champ Conestoga in the state finals at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Quaker Valley 2, North Catholic 0 — Ryan Edwards and Carter Turk each scored a goal to lead Quaker Valley (22-2) to a big win over North Catholic (14-9) in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals. Not only did it punch Quaker Valley’s ticket to the state finals in Hershey, where the Quakers will play District 4 champ Lewisburg at 1:30 p.m. Friday, it is also the 700th win in program history.

Winchester Thurston 2, Eden Christian 1 — WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston (22-0-1) will have a chance to add a state title to its trophy case after defeating Eden Christian (20-4-1) in the PIAA Class A semifinals. The Bears will take on District 1 champ Faith Christian in the state finals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Hershey.

Girls soccer

Moon 2, Central Dauphin 1 — Eva Molnar scored the winning goal with less than 12 minutes left in the regulation, sending Moon to the PIAA Class 4A championship game. Hailey Longwell scored to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first half. Moon (19-1-1) will meet Conestoga for gold at 4 p.m. Friday at Hersheypark Stadium.

Avonworth 3, North Catholic 0 — Ava Wert, Grace Clerici and Mia Burens scored to power Avonworth (19-3-1) past North Catholic (19-3) in a rematch of the WPIAL title game. Avonworth will meet District 11 champ Allentown Central Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A championship game at 11 a.m. Friday in Hershey.

Volleyball

North Catholic 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 2 — North Catholic staged an epic comeback to defeat District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals. The WPIAL champion Trojanettes lost 25-19 in the first set and 31-29 in a marathon second set before sweeping the next three, 25-13, 25-23, 15-12. North Catholic will meet District 3 champion Trinity in the state finals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

Clarion 3, Bishop Canevin 0 — District 9 champion Clarion ended the season of WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21, in the PIAA Class A semifinals. Clarion will face District 1 champion Sacred Heart Academy in the state finals at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

Hockey

Norwin 6, McDowell 3 — Logan Fear and Ty Shigo each recorded two goals and an assist as Norwin stayed in first place in the Class A Southeast Division with a victory over McDowell. Mario Cavallaro and Joey Vecchio also scored for Norwin (5-1). Owen Burmeister made 24 saves. Nico Catalde had a goal and two assists for McDowell (2-3).

Peters Township 6, Central Catholic 0 — William Tomko scored two goals and Ben Kovac had three assists to help Peters Township (6-2) over Central Catholic (4-4) in Class 3A. Camden Martin and Ryder Mertens had two assists each for Peters Township.

Kiski 6, Blackhawk 1 — Tanner Kowalkowski scored twice and Ethan George added a goal and an assist to lead Kiski (4-2-1) to a Class A win. Liam Alexander, Geno Gallippi and Justin Gross also scored for Kiski. Matias Huber had a goal for Blackhawk (0-7).