High school roundup for Nov. 16, 2022: Seneca Valley, Winchester Thurston make state finals

By:

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | 9:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Winchester Thurston’s Alex Hauskrecht

Seneca Valley avenged its loss in last year’s PIAA finals and earned a berth in the state championship game for the third straight year with a 2-0 victory over Conestoga in the Class 4A semifinals Wednesday night in Chambersburg.

After a scoreless first half, Max Marcotte finished off a feed from Beaux Lizewski for the winning goal. Gavin Loya added an insurance marker for the Raiders (21-1-1), who will meet District 1 champion Lower Merion in the finals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Eagle View Middle School.

Seneca Valley lost 1-0 to Conestoga in last year’s title game. The Raiders defeated Neshaminy, 2-1 in overtime, in the 2020 finals.

Winchester Thurston 2, McConnellsburg 0 – Tomer Tuti and Alex Hauskrecht found the back of the net to give Winchester Thurston a victory over District 5 champion McConnellsburg and a chance at back-to-back state championships.

The Bears (19-2-1) will meet Moravian Academy for the title at 1 p.m. Friday at Eagle View Middle School.

Winchester Thurston will have a chance to avenge a 4-1 loss to Moravian Academy in the 2019 state finals. Last year, the Bears beat Faith Christian Academy, 1-0 in overtime, for PIAA gold.