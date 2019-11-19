High school roundup for Nov. 18, 2019: Vince Abel’s third-period goal leads North Allegheny past Upper St. Clair

Monday, November 18, 2019

Vince Abel scored the game-winning goal with less than four minutes left in regulation to lead North Allegheny to a 5-4 victory over Upper St. Clair in a PIHL Class AAA hockey matchup Monday night.

Tyler Putnam scored twice, including the game-tying goal in the third period, and Tyler Lamark added three assists for North Allegheny (7-0-1). Chase Wucher scored twice for Upper St. Clair (4-3-0).

Ringgold 7, Neshannock 5 — Brad Bujdos had two goals and two assists as Ringgold defeated Neshannock in a nonconference matchup of undefeated teams. Evan Eberlein scored twice and Zach Kalinowski had a four-point game for Ringgold (7-0-0). Tom Malvari had a goal and an assist for Neshannock (5-1-0).

Baldwin 10, Mars 5 — Paul Zmuda had a hat trick, Keith Reed and Jimmy Dulya had a goal and three assists, and Joey Anotnio scored twice to lead Baldwin (6-0-0) to victory. Hudson Finn had two goals for Mars (2-4-0).

Fox Chapel 4, Chartiers Valley 3 (OT) — Reed Troutman scored the overtime winner, Colby Zmenkowski had two goals and Tyler Radigan made 32 saves for Fox Chapel (3-2-1). Luke Vaughn had two goals and an assist for Chartiers Valley (2-3-2).

Latrobe 6, Meadville 0 — Cole Ferri had a hat trick to lead Latrobe (7-0-0) past Meadville (2-4-0). Alex Schall and JS Flored each had a goal and three assists. Greg Irons made 11 saves to record the shutout.

North Hills 3, Westmont Hilltop 0 — Tyler Rodney, Roman Rennebeck and Derek Pietrzyk scored and Ethan Isaly made 22 saves to lead North Hills (3-3-0) past Westmont Hilltop (2-3-1).

Armstrong 7, Moon 2 — Maddox Rearic had two goals and an assist and Lance Quinnell scored twice to lead Armstrong (4-5-0) to victory. Lukas Konecsni made 44 saves for Moon (0-7-1).

Burrell 9, Wilmington 5 — Gio Palomba had five goals and an assist to lead Burrell past Wilmington. Anthony George had two goals and two assists and Jonas Sopka added a goal and three assists for Burrell (2-4-0). Geoffrey Bokor had a goal and four assists for Wilmington (2-4-0).

Mt. Lebanon 5, Butler 3 — Feno Monaco scored twice and Brady Conrardy added two assists to lead Mt. Lebanon (3-5-1) to a Class AAA victory. Kyle Gvasha and Bennett Thrash each had a goal and an assist for Butler.

Shaler 6, South Fayette 3 — William Junker had two goals and an assist as Shaler picked up its first win. Joey Laquatra had a goal and two assists for Shaler (1-7-0). Lucas Pfiel scored twice for South Fayette (3-5-0).

Montour 4, West Allegheny 3 — Anthony Migliozzi had a goal and an assist and Anthony Reinholt made 38 saves to lead Montour (5-3-0) to a Class AA Southwest win. Shane Nolan had a goal and an assist for West Allegheny (6-2-0).

Carrick 3, Morgantown 0 — Jacob Fetzer had a goal and an assist and Sean Dugan made 24 saves to record a shutout as Carrick (6-1-0) beat Morgantown (2-3-0) in Class B South.

