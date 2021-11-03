High school roundup for Nov. 2, 2021: Peters Township, Seneca Valley reach 4A finals

By:

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | 11:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Andrew Massucci (right) celebrates his winning goal with Mason Lewis during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal against North Allegheny on Tuesday at West Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Andrew Massucci (right) celebrates his winning goal during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal against North Allegheny on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at West Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Nick Magee heads the ball in front of North Allegheny’s Aidan Dyga during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at West Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Austin Marmol upends North Allegheny’s Tor Skogsholm during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at West Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Andrew Massucci (left) celebrates his winning goal next to Blake Gabelhart during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal against North Allegheny on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at West Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Mason Lewis battles North Allegheny’s Gabriel Gotz for a header during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at West Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Andrew Massucci (right) battles North Allegheny’s Tor Skogsholm for a header during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at West Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Andrew Massucci (8) and Mason Lewis pressure the North Allegheny goal during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at West Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Joe Tornari celebrates with teammates after their first goal during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal against North Allegheny on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at West Allegheny High School. Previous Next

Alex Grim and and Austin Marmol each had a goal and an assist to lead No. 2 Peters Township to a 4-1 victory over No. 6 North Allegheny (15-6) in the WPIAL Class 4A boys soccer semifinals Tuesday night at West Allegheny.

Andrew Massucci and Connor Hoye also scored for Peters Township (16-1-1), which will face No. 1 Seneca Valley in the Class 4A championship game at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Evan Anderson scored for the Tigers (15-6).

Seneca Valley 1, Fox Chapel 0 — One successful run by one of the best goal scorers in the WPIAL gave the reigning champs a chance to defend their title.

Nathan Prex found space on the left side and fired in a goal in the 63rd minute to propel top-seeded Seneca Valley past No. 5 Fox Chapel in the Class 4A semifinals. Prex, who was named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State team, tallied his 34th goal of the season.

The Raiders (17-0-1) will defend their WPIAL title at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium against No. 2 Peters Township.

The Foxes (15-4-1) had a corner kick in the final minute, but Pablo Linzoain’s inswinging attempt was punched out by Raiders keeper Ryan Kumenacker. With less than five minutes remaining, the Foxes bench thought there was an inadvertent handball in the box on Seneca Valley, which would’ve resulted in a penalty kick, but no foul was called.

Winchester Thurston 4, Riverside 0 — Alex Hauskrecht rocketed in a free kick in the 69th minute to seal the win for Winchester Turston (18-0-1) over Riverside (9-10) in the Class A semifinals at Ambridge. Tomar Tuti opened the scoring for the Bears off a free kick from Oliver Daboo, and Lance Nicholls and Michael Miller also scored a goal. Winchester Thurston will meet No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic in the championship game at 8 p.m. Friday at Highmark Stadium.

Girls soccer

Mars 1, Montour 0 — Leana Cuzzocrea scored the only goal of the match for No. 1 Mars (15-0-1) in a victory over No. 5 Montour (14-7) in the Class 3A semifinals. The Fightin’ Planets improved their unbeaten streak to 58 matches and will go for their third straight championship as they face familiar foe No. 2 Plum at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium in the WPIAL finals.

Plum 2, South Fayette 0 — Sophomore Ava Weleski scored two goals to lead No. 2 seed Plum past No. 6 South Fayette in the Class 3A semifinals. The Mustangs (19-1-1) move on to face No. 1 Mars (15-0-1) in the championship game Saturday at Highmark Stadium. It will be Plum’s third straight finals appearance. South Fayette (13-8) will play Montour (14-7) in the consolation game Thursday.

North Catholic 3, Shady Side Academy 1 — Tehya Dave scored a first-half goal that gave top-seeded North Catholic the lead for good in a Class 2A semifinal win over No. 5 Shady Side Academy. Lauren MacDonald scored off an assist from Jayden Sharpless and Makenzie DeBlassio also found the net for the Trojanettes, who will meet No. 6 Avonworth in the finals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Girls volleyball

Shaler 3, Oakland Catholic 0 — Led by 11 kills from Hilary Quinn and 10 from Mia Schubert, No. 2 Shaler (16-2) rolled to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 sweep of No. 3 Oakland Catholic (14-3) in the Class 4A semifinals. Sierra Ricci had 18 digs, Tia Bozzo added 28 assists and five aces, and Mackenzie Barr had six blocks, five kills and 10 digs for the Titans, who will meet No. 1 North Allegheny in the finals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Robert Morris.

North Allegheny 3, Moon 0 — No. 1 North Allegheny swept to a 25-16, 25-17, 26-24 victory over No. 4 Moon in the Class 4A semifinals. Molly Simmons and Lily Peterson led Moon with eight kills each and Emily Lescallette had 18 assists while Abby Santacroce added 19 digs. The Tigers will head to their fifth straight finals and will face No. 2 Shaler at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Robert Morris. The section rivals split a pair of regular-season games this year.

North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0 — Led by 19 kills from Ally Feczko and 10 from Steph Lynch, No. 1 North Catholic (17-0) swept No. 5 Seton LaSalle (13-7) 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 in the Class 4A semifinals at North Allegheny. The Trojanettes wil face No. 2 Avonworth in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Robert Morris.

Avonworth 3, Laurel 1 — No. 2 Avonworth (16-2) overcame a 25-18 loss to No. 3 Laurel (16-3) in the first set and swept the final three sets 25-19, 25-22, 25-12 to win a Class 2A semifinal match at North Allegheny. Sophie Cullen had 21 kills and nine blocks and Maggie Collendrander had 14 kills for the Antelopes. The Spartans were led by 12 kills from Reese Bintrim and 11 kills from Regan Atkins. Avonworth will face No. 1 North Catholic in the finals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Robert Morris.

Bishop Canevin 3, Leechburg 0 — The fourth-seeded Blue Devils raced out to an 8-1 lead in the first game, but the top-ranked Lady Crusaders figured out how to attack Leechburg’s big front line and rolled to a WPIAL Class A semifinal victory by the scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-8.

The win puts Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class A championship game against No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Robert Morris.

Bishop Canevin will be going after its fifth consecutive title and seventh in the past 10 years. GCC has won the other three years (2012, ’14 and ’16). Leechburg will face California in a third-place match 6 p.m. Thursday at Fox Chapel.

“I felt it took them a little time to warm up. We didn’t help ourselves with some errors that we need to have,” Leechburg coach Eve Hebrank said. “Still, it was nice to hang with them for a while. They are a smart team. There is still a lot of volleyball left.”

Bishop Canevin coach Angela Wyman said her team just got off to a slow start again.

“It happened at Fort Cherry and I didn’t think it would happen again,” Wyman said. “I felt we prepared well. I’ve told them that the only team that can beat us is ourselves.”

Hockey

Bishop Canevin 9, Trinity 0 — Ty Serakowski had three goals and two assists to power Bishop Canevin (5-0) to a Class B win over Trinity (0-5). Mason Glover scored twice, Ben Ondrejko had three assists, and Justin Lashley and Cole Evans each had a goal and an assist.

Wilmington 10, Central Valley 2 — Drake Tomak had two goals and four assists to help Wilmington (2-3) to a Class B win. Josh Schmidt and Sean Carmichael each had a goal and two assists. Cody Williams scored twice. Jake Abrams and Gage Helbig scored for Central Valley (0-4).

Westmont Hilltop 4, North Catholic 3 (SO) — Nick Rozich scored a pair of goals and Aiden Rice had a goal and an assist to lead Westmont Hilltop (5-1) to a shootout win in Class A. Sam Digaetano scored the tying goal in the third period for North Catholic (2-2).

Peters Township 7, North Allegheny 4 — Cooper Slavin scored twice and Koby Ringwald and Chase Stauffer each had a goal and an assist to help Peters Township (5-1) to victory in a matchup of top teams in Class 3A. Trey Gallo scored twice and Connor Chi had a goal and an assist for North Allegheny (5-1).

Franklin Regional 10, West Allegheny 1 — Matty Knizner had a hat trick and Zachary Zeto added two goals and two assists as Franklin Regional (4-0) rolled to a Class 2A win. Chase Williams and Luke Lavrich each had a goal and two assists. Clay Bovalina scored for West Allegheny (0-5).