High school roundup for Nov. 2, 2022: Quaker Valley tops South Park, moves on to states

By:

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Metro Creative

After a pair of upsets in the semifinals, a matchup of the top two seeds in the WPIAL Class 2A boys soccer playoff bracket happened in the third-place match Wednesday night.

Cameron Diggins and Carter Turk scored goals as No. 2 Quaker Valley knocked off No. 1 South Park, 2-1 in overtime.

Bennett Haas and Kiril Grin recorded assists for the Quakers (18-4), who advance to the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday to meet the District 10 champion.

Kaiden Fischer scored for the Eagles (18-2).

Plum 2, Montour 1 – Lucas Pittman and Aldi Flowers scored to lead second-seeded Plum past No. 13 Montour (12-6-4) in the WPIAL Class 3A third-place match.

Tristin Ralph added a pair of assists for the Mustangs (20-2-1), who will meet the District 10 or City League champs in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Waynesburg 0 – Riley Kerr and Sara Felder each scored hat tricks to lead fifth-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic past No. 6 Waynesburg in the Class A third-place match.

Alexia Graham also scored for the Centurions (12-4), who earned a spot in the state playoffs, where they will meet District 5 champion Windber in the first round Tuesday.

Waynesburg (16-4) played without WPIAL-leading goal scorer Ashlyn Basinger due to injury.