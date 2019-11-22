High school roundup for Nov. 21, 2019: Franklin Regional stages third-period rally

Thursday, November 21, 2019 | 11:15 PM

Trent Lunden and Kevin Cakanac each had three goals and an assist to lead Franklin Regional to a 7-4 victory over Armstrong in PIHL hockey Thursday night.

Franklin Regional (5-1-0) rallied from a one-goal deficit with four goals in the last nine minutes of the game. Ethan Prugh scored twice for Armstrong (4-6-0).

Freeport 7, Beaver 4 — Trailing by a goal after two periods, Freeport got two goals from Paul Zecca and additional tallies from Nico DiSanti and Cole Mitchell to rally past Beaver.

DiSanti added a pair of goals in the first period, and the hat trick gives him seven goals for the season. Freeport collected 47 shots. Caleb Hoffman and Cole Mitchell also scored for Freeport (2-5-0), which snapped a five-game losing streak. Mitchell, Addison Stewart and Sebastian Cordier had two assists apiece. Nate Legin made 25 saves for Freeport, which returns to action Dec. 3 against Fox Chapel.

Keith Kesler scored on a penalty shot to give Beaver (1-7-0) a 4-3 lead in the second period.

Thomas Jefferson 10, Greensburg Salem 5 — Eddie Pazo had five goals and an assist to lead Thomas Jefferson to victory. Hunter Fairman had five assists and Will O’Brien added two goals and an assist for Thomas Jefferson (8-1-0). Cole McNair had two goals and an assist for Greensburg Salem (4-2-1).

Connellsville 3, Central Valley 0 — Zak Koslosky scored twice and Alex Mitchell made 17 saves as Connellsville (5-4-0) shut out Central Valley (2-3-0).

Latrobe 8, South Fayette 0 — Cole Ferri and Alex Walker had four-point nights and Vinny Amatucci made 14 saves as Latrobe (7-0-0) blanked South Fayette (3-5-0). Jarred Stein scored twice. Ferri had two goals and two assists. Walker had a goal and three assists.

South Park 3, Blackhawk 0 — Nick Sperber had a goal and two assists and Shane Peremba made 16 saves as South Park (7-2-0) recorded the shutout. Joshua Paulovich made 28 saves for Blackhawk (3-4-1).

Pine-Richland 5, Cathedral Prep 2 — Joshua Folmer, Richard Wild and Carson Kalpakis had three-point nights to lead Pine-Richland (4-1-1) past Cathedral Prep (4-4-1) in Class AAA. Folmer had two goals and an assist, Wild had a goal and two assists, and Kalpakis had three assists.

