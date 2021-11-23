High school roundup for Nov. 22, 2021: Knizner’s hat trick fuels Franklin Regional
By:
Monday, November 22, 2021 | 11:00 PM
Matty Knizner scored two of his three goals in the first period to lead Franklin Regional to a 6-2 victory over Shaler in PIHL Class 2A hockey Monday night.
Ben Yurko scored the other goal in the first, Chase Williams netted a goal in the second, and RJ Kelly added one in the third. Luke Beatty and Nick Lunden had two assists apiece for the Franklin Regional (6-0). Joey Laquatra scored both goals in the second period for Shaler (1-6).
Central Catholic 2, Upper St. Clair 1 — Alex Sarkis scored in the first period and Loch Davis scored in the second for Central Catholic (5-4) in a Class 3A win over Upper St. Clair (2-5). Colin Ruffner scored early in the third for the Panthers, but the Vikings were able to clamp down for the win.
Montour 5, West Allegheny 2 — Montour (3-4) got the first four goals of the game from Jeremy Freeman, Jack Rogers, Hunter Fieder and Gabe Gordon in a Class 2A win. West Allegheny (0-8) cut the lead in half late in the second period with goals from Clay Bovalina and Luke Gyergyo. But it was Rogers with a power-play goal off one of David Strilka’s two assists early in the third period that sealed the win for the Spartans.
Norwin 4, Plum 0 — Dom Cerilli and Jake Meier each had a goal and an assist to lead Norwin (6-1) past Plum (2-3) in a Class A encounter. Owen Burmeister made 19 saves to record the shutout. Ty Shigo and Mario Cavallaro also scored. Sam Pine made 46 saves for Plum.
Penn-Trafford 7, Hempfield 2 — Alex Sciullo, Nate Loughner and Ryan Crombie scored two goals apiece in the first two periods as Penn Trafford (5-1) beat Hempfield (3-5) in a Class 2A showdown. Xavier Solomon added a goal in the third and had two assists for the Warriors. Caden Horton scored both goals for the Spartans with Camden Laverde and Tyler Planey each assisting on both goals.
