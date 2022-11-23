High school roundup for Nov. 22, 2022: North Catholic’s Bourque shuts out Avonworth
By:
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 | 11:22 PM
Dylan Bourque made 28 saves to earn the shutout and lead North Catholic to a 4-0 victory over Avonworth in PIHL Class A hockey Tuesday night.
Emilio Laracuente, Carson Paglia, Chaise Caldararo and Sam DiGaetano scored for North Catholic (6-1-1). Ryan Berry had a pair of assists. Danny Mack made 21 saves for Avonworth (6-3).
Baldwin 5, Cathedral Prep 2 – Levi McCrea scored twice and Tanner Plinta had a goal and an assist for Baldwin (4-2-1) in a Class 3A win. Matthew O’Malley and Ben Cramer also scored and Joey Stanick had two assists. Alex Brown and Brayden Sprickman scored for Cathedral Prep (5-4).
Tags: North Catholic
More High School Hockey• Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Norwin’s Sean Hanley
• High school roundup for Nov. 21, 2022: North Hills rallies for OT win
• PIHL standings through Nov. 20, 2022
• A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Deer Lakes’ Ben Korol
• Strong defensive duo leading way for North Hills hockey