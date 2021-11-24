High school roundup for Nov. 23, 2021: Chartiers Valley scores comeback win

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Greg Kraemer scored two of his three goals in the last eight minutes of regulation and Brady Nairn’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner as Chartiers Valley pulled off a 7-6 comeback win over Norwin in PIHL Class A hockey Tuesday night.

Kraemer added three assists and set up the game-winner for Chartiers Valley (2-3-3), which trailed 5-2 at the end of two periods. Tommy Phillips and Ben Teti also scored and Drew Evans had four assists.

Cade Zeravica scored twice for Norwin (6-1-1). Ty Shigo had a goal and two assists and Dom Barca added a goal and an assist.

Kiski 3, McDowell 2 — Matt Clinger scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation to lead Kiski (5-2-1) to a Class A win over McDowell (2-4). Nick Miles and Kyle Guido also scored and Aiden Sites helped with two assists for Kiski. Danny Conrad and Logan Pierce scored for McDowell.

Meadville 9, Indiana 0 — Preston Phillis had three goals and Trevor Kessler and Michael Mahoney each had two goals and three assists to help lead Meadville (5-2) to victory over Indiana (1-5) in Class 2A.

North Catholic 5, Beaver 0 — Conall Quish scored twice and Tay Melis had a goal and an assist to lead North Catholic (5-2-1) to a Class A victory. Shane Hornish made 20 saves to earn the shutout. Domenic Amthor made 38 saves for Beaver (0-8).

North Hills 10, Blackhawk 0 — Alec Feigel had three goals and an assist and Anthony Kiger and Evan Benscoter each scored twice to help North Hills (4-3) past Blackhawk (0-8) in Class A. Will Eyster had a goal and two assists, Joey Truskowski added a goal and an assist, and Joey Spivak had two assists for North Hills.

Peters Township 9, Seneca Valley 4 — William Tomko had a hat trick and added two assists to help Peters Township to victory over Seneca Valley in Class 3A. Ben Kovac also helped Peters Township (7-3) with two goals and two assists. Bradley Love scored a first-period goal for Seneca Valley (4-3).

Wilmington 6, Bishop Canevin 5 — Drake Tomak had two goals and one assist and Cody Williams had two goals to help Wilmington (3-5) to a Class B victory. Ty Serakowski and Mason Glover each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Canevin (7-1).