High school roundup for Nov. 26, 2019: Zach Abdallah sparks Franklin Regional comeback

By:

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 | 11:12 PM

Zach Abdallah scored twice in the final eight minutes of the third period to lead Franklin Regional to a 4-3 comeback win over Shaler in PIHL hockey Tuesday night.

Luke Beatty and MJ Clemente each had two assists and Gunner Fulton made 30 saves for Franklin Regional (6-1-0). Blake Kucharski, Luke Beran and Reid Krepps scored for Shaler (1-8-0).

Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 1 — Mark Lehman had a goal and two assists and Alex Wilbert made 24 saves to lead Peters Township (5-4-0. Dakota Albarano scored for Canon-McMillan (4-4-0).

Upper St. Clair 8, Central Catholic 3 — Devin Rohrich and Mitchell Geinzer each had three goals and an assist to lead Upper St. Clair past Central Catholic. Jacob Bell had three assists and Jake Fisher made 35 saves for Upper St. Clair (5-3-0). CJ Simione had a goal and an assist for Central Catholic (2-7-0).

North Hills 8, Wheeling Park 3 — Derek Pietrzyk scored twice and Teddy Kiger had a goal and three assists to lead North Hills (4-3-0). Tommy Woods had two goals and an assist for Wheeling Park (3-4-1).

North Catholic 3, Kiski 1 — Dominic Dezort had a goal and an assist, Chris McFayden made 29 saves, and North Catholic (7-1-0) rallied with three goals in a seven-minute span of the third period. Mason Pierce scored for Kiski (4-3-0).

Avonworth 6, Central Valley 4 — Will Golgosky had two goals and two assists, Joshua Perry scored twice, and Cade Grable added a goal and an assist for Avonworth (4-1-0). Anthony Santilli had a hat trick and Roberto Wilhelm made 35 saves for Central Valley (2-4-0).

Elizabeth Forward 5, McDowell 3 — Michael Vasko and Tayte Donovan each posted two goals and two assists to lead Elizabeth Forward (4-2-1). Cameron Wendell scored twice for McDowell (0-7-0).

Ringgold 6, Trinity 2 — Evan Eberlein and Nathan Todd each had two goals and an assist and Justin Day added a goal and an assist for Ringgold (8-0-0). Garrett Gellner and Corey Blommer scored for Trinity (2-7-0).

Westmont Hilltop 3, Blackhawk 2 — Nick Rozich scored the game-winning goal in the third period and Aiden Rice had a goal and an assist to lead Westmont Hilltop (3-3-1). Joseph Pagani had a goal and an assist for Blackhawk (3-5-1).

Bishop McCort 7, Beaver 0 — Nikita Zapolski had two goals and two assists and Cole Bradley made 15 saves to help Bishop McCort (6-1-1) blank Beaver (1-8-0).

