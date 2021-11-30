High school roundup for Nov. 29, 2021: Baldwin blanks Central Catholic

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Trevor Belak and Dom Trimbur had a goal and two assists apiece to lead Baldwin to a 5-0 victory over Central Catholic (5-5) in PIHL Class 3A hockey Monday night. Eddie Nowicki had a 21-save shutout and Carson Kress added a goal and an assist for Baldwin. Tanner Plinta and Xander Aul also scored.

Fox Chapel 12, Wheeling Park (WV) 2 — Mason Heininger had two goals and two assists and Tommy Healy and Liam Wiseman each scored twice as Fox Chapel (9-0) beat Wheeling Park (2-5) in Class A. Alex Macek added a goal and three assists and Grady Cullen and Danny Downey each had a goal and an assist for Fox Chapel. Grant Parshall and Jason Haller scored for Wheeling Park.

Franklin Regional 8, Montour 1 — Chase Williams led the Panthers with six points (two goals, four assists) and Luke Beatty netted a hat trick as Franklin Regional (7-0) beat Montour (3-5-0-1) in Class 2A. Zachary Zeto and Dan Rafferty scored and Ben Yurko had two helpers for the Panthers. Chase Schaltenbrand scored for the Spartans.

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 2 — Josh Coffee and JD Robinson scored first-period goals and Vinny Amatucci made 25 saves to lead Latrobe (4-3) to a shootout win in Class 2A. Lance Quinnell and Caleb Hoffman scored for Armstrong (7-0-1), which suffered its first loss.

Mars 4, West Allegheny 3 — Wes Scurci scored four goals, including the game-winner in the final minute of the second period, to lead Mars (1-8) to its first victory in a Class 2A game. Willow Starkey made 21 saves to earn the win and Max Weaver registered two assists. Luke Gyergyo, Pasquale Hively and Kellen Rupnik scored for West Allegheny (0-9).

Meadville 4, Hempfield 3 (OT) — Rocco Tartaglione scored the overtime winner as Meadville (6-2) beat Hempfield (3-6) in a Class 2A game. Trevor Kessler scored the first two goals for Meadville and Nick Kaste added a goal. Michael Mahoney added two assists. Tristan Lloyd, Aiden Dunlap and Damion Busch scored for the Spartans.

Morgantown 4, Neshannock 2 — Ty Edgerton, Adonte Shepard, Anthony DiBartolomeo and Nathaniel Rodgers scored for Morgantown (4-3-0-1) in a Class B victory over Neshannock (2-4-0-2). Brian McConahy had a goal and an assist and Tommy Malvar added a goal for the Lancers.

Mt. Lebanon 3, Peters Township 2 — Ryan Patrick scored a pair of goals, including the tying goal with less than four minutes left in the third period as Mt. Lebanon (5-4-1) won in a shootout in Class 3A. Austin Martin made 25 saves. Maxwell Kness and Chase Stauffer scored for Peters Township (7-3-1).

Norwin 9, Hampton 3 — Joey Vecchio had a hat trick and Logan Fear added two goals and an assist as Norwin (7-1-1) rolled past Hampton in Class A. Mario Cavallaro and Jake Meier each recorded a goal and an assist and Ash Yemc had two assists. Danny Venture registered a goal and an assist for Hampton (3-6).

Pine-Richland 8, Canon-McMillan 3 — Gabriel Youchak scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Youchak, Joshua Fulmer, Carson Kalpakis and Jack Breisinger found the net in the third to lead Pine-Richland (5-2) to a 3A win. Shawn Peacock, Michael Mengine and Joshua Folmer gave Pine-Richland a 3-0 lead. Canon-McMillan (0-8) got goals from Adam Sciorilli, Austin Roe and Zak Wilcox to tie it. Alex Earlain had four helpers for Pine-Richland.

Shaler 8, Butler 5 — Ryan Riffner and Darius Malecki each had two goals and an assist and Shaler (2-6) broke a 2-2 tie with four unanswered goals in the second period to beat Butler (3-4) in Class 2A. Dalton Frankert and John Fitzgerland had a goal and two assists apiece for Shaler. Brody Simko had two goals and two assists for Butler.

South Fayette 4, Indiana 0 — South Fayette (5-2) scored all its goals in the third period to top Indiana (1-6) in Class 2A. Joey Trinkala opened the scoring and Trent Dalessandro made it 2-0 and secured the victory with two empty net goals. Wes Schwarzmiller had four assists while Brandon Timmins stopped 28 shots to earn the shutout.

Upper St. Clair 4, Cathedral Prep 0 — Upper St. Clair (3-4-0-1) got goals from Colin Ruffner and John McShane in the second period and Austin Hlavac and Ruffner in the third to secure a win against Class 3A opponent Cathedral Prep (1-6-0-1). Aaron Stawiarski had two assists while goaltender Jake Fisher earned the shutout with 30 saves.