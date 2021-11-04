TribLIVE Logo
High school roundup for Nov. 3, 2021: Freedom girls, Ambridge boys make states

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 9:43 PM

Renae Mohrbacher scored four goals to lead No. 5 Freedom to a 6-0 victory over No. 2 Springdale in the WPIAL Class A girls soccer consolation game Wednesday night at North Allegheny.

Shaye Bailey and Grace White also scored. As the third-place finisher from the WPIAL, the Bulldogs (15-4) will meet the District 5 champion in the first round of the PIAA playoffs Tuesday. Springdale finishes its season at 18-2.

Boys soccer

Ambridge 6, Charleroi 1 — Will Gruca recorded a hat trick to power No. 6 Ambridge past No. 4 Charleroi in the Class 2A consolation game at Peters Township. JJ Simms, Chris Woten and Nathan Lambert also scored for the Bridgers (13-6). Jake Caruso scored for Charleroi (15-4-1) to make it 1-1. Ambridge will meet the District 10 champs in the first round of the PIAA playoffs Tuesday.

Girls volleyball

McDowell 3, Brashear 0 — District 10 champion McDowell defeated City League champion Brashear in a PIAA Class 4A subregional match,25-9, 25-10, 25-13. McDowell will meet the WPIAL runner-up in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday.

