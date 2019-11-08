High school roundup for Nov. 7, 2019: Cole McNair, Brendon Linderman net hat tricks for Greensburg Salem

By:

Thursday, November 7, 2019 | 11:34 PM

Cole McNair and Brendon Linderman each recorded three goals and three assists to lead Greensburg Salem to a 9-5 victory over Freeport in PIHL hockey Thursday night.

Colin Kruth scored twice for Greensburg Salem (3-1-1). Caleb Hoffman had two goals for Freeport (1-5-0).

Penn-Trafford 8, Armstrong 5 — Xavier Soloman had two goals and six other players scored to lead Penn-Trafford past Armstrong. Ryan Mickey and Ryan Crombie each had a goal and an assist for Penn-Trafford (4-2-0). Noah Oliver and Ethan Prugh scored twice for Armstrong (3-6-0).

South Park 2, Indiana 1 — Riley Orr scored the game-winning goal in the second period and Shane Peremba made 34 saves to lead South Park (7-1-0) past Indiana (4-3-1).

Carrick 4, Connellsville 2 — Mikey Farkal had a goal and two assists to help Carrick past Connellsville in Class B South. Aaron Larson, Ian Norkevicus and Nicholas Cindrich had a goal and an assist for Carrick (5-1-0). Tristin Lapinski and Jeffrey Golembiewski scored for Connellsville (3-5-0).

Wheeling Park 4, Blackhawk 3 (SO) — Grant Parshall scored twice to lead Wheeling Park (3-2-0) to a shootout victory. Hunter Woodward scored twice for Blackhawk (2-3-1).

Thomas Jefferson 4, North Hills 1 — Riley Holzer had a goal and an assist and Luke Ripepi made 23 saves to lead Thomas Jefferson (6-1-0) past North Hills (1-4-0) in Class A Southwest.

North Allegheny 5, Cathedral Prep 1 — Tyler Lamark and Will Parreaguirre had a goal and an assist and Tyler Boyles made 24 saves to help North Allegheny (6-0-1) past Cathedral Prep (2-4-1) in Class AAA.

Tags: Greensburg Salem